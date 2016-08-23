‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards gives multiple explanations for the ‘Star Wars’ title

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, more simply referred to as Rogue One, might be a confusing title for some people. Good thing director Gareth Edwards is here to explain.

Donna Dickens and I were discussing the title of this Star Wars film not too long ago. Since most people don't say the full title when discussing it, we thought it might be a roadblock of sorts for the film's marketing.

Speaking to Empire for the magazine's new cover story, Edwards was asked about the exact meaning of the title. He doesn't have a specific answer but rather several ideas he'd been thinking about.

“'Rogue One” is a military call sign to some extent,” he told them, “but this is the first film that's gone off-piste and is not part of the saga – or the Anakin story – so it”s the 'rogue' one, you know?”

“It's kind of describing [Jyn Erso] as well in a similar way,” he added. “It has [all] these split, multiple meanings that made it feel like the right choice.”

So I guess it means whatever we want it to mean and they didn't really put much thought into it?

