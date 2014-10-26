When will Christopher Nolan make a smaller movie again?

BEVERLY HILLS – Four years ago, when he was in the thick of an “Inception” Oscar campaign, I couldn't help but ask Christopher Nolan if he had any desire to go back to more modest filmmaking, smaller films akin to “Memento,” which debuted at Slamdance in 1999. “It depends on the story, really,” he said, unsurprisingly. “I tend to think that if you have the chance to do a big film, you should do it while you can. I”m always worried maybe I won”t be able to do a big film again.”
Apparently. Since that time the director has cranked out his two longest films to date, “The Dark Knight Rises” and now “Interstellar.” The latter finds him painting on his largest canvas to date, and conversely, it also provides some of the most intimate character relationship opportunities he's had in a while.
At a press conference for the film last week, Nolan was asked the question once more, and perhaps now it's a more applicable query than ever. “With this sort of film I get to do both,” he said. “I get to do [intimacy] and I get to do action adventure, those sort of thrilling set-pieces that you try and do and the scale of things. I try not to be particularly self-conscious in my choices, but with this film I felt I had the freedom to put a lot of different things together and try out a lot of things that I'm interested in. For me, that's the best of both worlds as a director.”
Nevertheless, I spoke with his wife and producer Emma Thomas following the press conference and she said the same thing she did four years ago with trademark mirth: “I certainly wouldn't mind doing something smaller!”
Will Nolan ever break away from these massive productions? If that quote from 2010 is any indication, probably not any time soon. Though maybe the more intimate elements of “Interstellar” will spur something. I do personally think it would be smart at least as an exercise, to explore visual storytelling in a modest manner once again, to work with character on that scale and build on those tools so that the next blockbuster is even stronger.
But that's obviously someone else's call.
“Interstellar” hits theaters Nov. 5 on film, Nov. 7 everywhere else.
I hope he keeps going, if that’s what he wants to do.
In addition to other ‘downgrades’ for Interstellar, I see Nolan’s screenplay has dropped to 6th in your prediction chart. Is the writers’ branch just not that into sci-fi, or does the film’s technical achievement overshadow the screenplay as with Gravity?
I also wonder if Paramount has what it takes to win best picture, or if it’ll be happy enough with a massive box office and multiple nominations. Assuming we’ll hear more about that tomorrow…
Since Nolan loves, and is able to, make epic blockbuster movies I was thinking it would make for a good movie if her were to direct a new version of the historical epic, “Queen of Sheba”, and Lupita Nyongo could star.
He’s done a few science fiction related movies, so why not a historical epic.
Filmmakers do not go backwards when they like what they are currently doing. Paul Thomas Anderson making an ensemble movie today will not resemble what he has done previously during his initial golden period. Tarantino’s version of a crime movie today would be different than the stone cold classics he made in the 90’s.
Eh, I dunno. Spielberg has gone back and forth with ease. Not so cut and dried.
@Kris: Spielberg struggled to get “Lincoln” together. And I don’t think he would have been able to do “E.T.” were he coming straight off “1941”… had to make a smash out of the smaller “Raiders”.
More to the point, he’s rarely his own writer. Nolan has a studio writing him blank cheques – and he hasn’t had his “1941” or “Heaven’s Gate” or “Sorcerer” or “One from the Heart”… not yet, anyway.
As long as he’s making ambitious and original films I’m happy.
Unless Nolan pulls an M.Night Shyamalan with his career, he’s always gonna be in demand even if he decides to do a small movie here and there.
i would love to see Nolan directed a black satire comedy
Why would he?
The studios give him money to do the film he wants to make, he can get any A-List actor wants. Big budget shouldn’t mean lack of character work or intimacy. At least not when we’re talking about Christopher Nolan.
Big budget doesn’t necessarily mean good films, Interstellar might be exhibit A.
Normally there is a tradeoff between the studio big budget game and small indie movies. In one, you have the budget but you are limited in terms of theme, what you can show (because of the rating) and it should have a broader appeal. In the other, you don’t have the budget, or the time, but you have more freedom.
But Nolan doesn’t. If “Inception” is any indication – I believe he made the movie he wanted to make – he has the freedom *and* the budget. At least, that’s my perception.
You can also make the argument about a smaller crew and the constrains being beneficial, but that wasn’t my point.
I think he can make the movies he wants to make in the studio framework, so why would he submit himself to the harsh schedules, deadlines, less drafts, and less money of indie movies?
Oh please, spare us from another snooze fest that everyone says Interstellar turned out to be. Just take a break, Nolan, take the wife and kids on vacation, just NO MORE MOVIES for a while, they’re nothing but sleeping pills.
He’ll never go back to making something like Memento again (for obvious reasons) but I think something in the range of The Prestige wouldn’t be a bad thing. I’ve liked all of his films so far, but I must admit that after his final Batman film I was hoping he’d scale back a bit. I’m sure he will at some point, but probably not anytime real soon, unless Interstellar flops or something.
What are the “obvious” reasons? Do you think that’s beneath him?
No, I don’t think it’s beneath him (Memento is still his best, in my opinion) but I was referring to the budget size he works with. I should have been clearer about that, but I think it’s safe to assume (for the time being, at least) that the days of a Christopher Nolan movie with a $5 million budget are long gone. Going back to do something along the budget (and story) scale of The Prestige would be refreshing, though.
Let me expand on the “obvious reasons” part.
Say, you were a writer who used to write nice little essays or poems in your blog. You used to type things sitting in your home. You used to earn like 500$ a month with this blog.
Now, some really big news paper or TV channel likes your writing. They hire you. They ask you to write about Hollywood Stars.
But you can use your poems or you can write about Hollywood stars with the same sensibilities that you had in your essays. Plus you get to publish on a really popular site that gets seen by millions. You earn 7K per month. You get access to the best library. Best editors read your stuff. They format your content nicely, you get the best fonts. You get the best resources in short.
Would you resign to this job and go back to blogging to write your poems? Or would you try to write about Hollywood stars and somehow bring the taste of poems and essays in your articles?
Isn’t the answer obvious(i.e. unless you are someone like the guy in “Into the Wild”)?
I would honestly wonder if he even had the talent to make a small auteur piece. It takes a level of control and authority that frankly few have in American cinema, it seems its left to the Europeans to these kind of movies.
I think of Nolan as a blockbuster film-maker. His short-comings even there are readily apparent but would come into even sharper relief in a smaller scale movie that relies very heavily on direction and performance and not so much on plot or twists or action scenes.
Please refrain from making flippant statements about nationalities.
I don’t think a film made by an auteur (a label considered by most to be defunct) has anything to do with scope. An auteur is merely someone who can be considered the sole author of a work. Despite auteur being an outdated theory, one could make a strong case for nolan to qualify as an auteur for the very reasons you try to deny hin the label. For one, level and control and authority. Your words. Nolan has a very intimate relationship with his producer and can pretty much acquire an unlimited piggy bank to finance hin at this stage in his career. He writes his own screenplays too. What is he not in control of? He can get away with 160+ run times and casting the star of brokeback mountain and 10 things i hate about youin the coveted role of the Joker… and then following that with a moderately known british actor with a mask over his face as the much less iconic bane. There were even rumors that there behind closed doors conversations about releasing the dark knight with an R rating.
As for authority, both michael caine and morgan freeman have gone on record describing nolan as possessing an aura of quiet authority on set, literally dropping that exact term. And they are both seasoned actors notably senior to him. They also emphasize his attention detail and reliable ability to explain with great specificity why something is the way it is in the script or why he wants something done the way he does.
Secondly, size itself may be a factor in at least two of sarris’s three criterion of an auteur. It may be an aspect in his personal style and it undeniably demonstrates technical competence. Kris may be arguing (don’t mean to put words in his mouth though), that the scale of his films is currently preventing him from reachimg his full potential, possiblu causing him to limit the impact of the third criterion, internal meaning. However, even if one is to argue this, and i don’t think kris is at all trying ti write about aiteurism directly here, my point is that it is not a level of control or lack of authority that is holding him back. Few filmmakers today possess either of those traits to the degree nolan does.
What John G. said. Really braindead point to attempt, red.
So frigging sick of 165-minute movies…I don’t care if the bloated running time IS justified, my bladder can’t take it anymore.