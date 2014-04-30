When You Think About It, S.H.I.E.L.D. Is The Worst Black Ops Intelligence Agency

When it comes to secret government agencies that work in the shadows, the key is to be both secretive and in the shadows. This nuance was apparently lost on S.H.I.E.L.D. upper management. Combined with the recent events of both 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' on ABC, the agency has come to the stunning realization that they suck.

Warning: Spoilers for 'Winter Soldier' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

