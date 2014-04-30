When You Think About It, S.H.I.E.L.D. Is The Worst Black Ops Intelligence Agency

When it comes to secret government agencies that work in the shadows, the key is to be both secretive and in the shadows. This nuance was apparently lost on S.H.I.E.L.D. upper management. Combined with the recent events of both 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' on ABC, the agency has come to the stunning realization that they suck.
Warning: Spoilers for 'Winter Soldier' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
This mirrors real-life spy stories.
During WW2 and early in the Cold War, Kim Philby was one of several very high-ranking British spies for the Soviets. They’d been communists since college, but officially quit the party once they were recruited. Philby nearly took over counter-intelligence for Britain, but was finally caught, and then, incredibly, cleared in trial. Later he re-joined the spy service, before finally escaping to Russia. He had been a fanatical communist all along. Had he gotten the counter-intel job, he’d have been in a position to eliminate loyal agents and protect KGB plants much like HYDRA did to SHIELD.
Robert Hansen was one of the top three counterintel agents for the USA. He did it for the thrill and the money, and incredibly managed to hide his identity from even his KGB controllers. Aldrich Ames was much the same, selling secrets to get out of debt. The two pointed the finger at dozens of agents, most of whom were executed. Both were only discovered after the Soviet Union fell; a KGB archivist defected with a vast collection of secret papers that let the FBI identify them.
The Israelis got a man into Syria. Eli Cohen was a super-spy, an illegal agent who became so trusted by the Syrian Ministry of Defense that he was offered the position of Minister of Defense (he declined because it was risky to be in so visible a position). He was caught by accident and executed.
The KGB has a whole Chief Directorate whose job was to penetrate enemy counter-intelligence. Once under their control, they could slowly eliminate loyal officers and promote spies until the whole agency was providing cover for soviet spy activities.
So these kinds of HYDRA-style infiltrations absolutely have a precedent in real history. As incredible as it sounds, the very secrecy, authority, and training that they use to do their jobs makes them easy organizations to penetrate and corrupt. Those examples are just off the top of my head– there are plenty more that are just as crazy.