Where is Penelope Cruz going with Woody Allen this time?

Penélope Cruz will re-team with her “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” director, Woody Allen, for an as-yet-untitled film, EW is reporting.

Allen helped guide the star to a best supporting actress Oscar for for her turn in “Barcelona,” opposite Javier Bardem, Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson.

Cruz is being tight-lipped about the project. “I know [what I’m doing next], but the thing is that I have to ask the director what I can say and what I cannot say,” Cruz told EW. “Because he”s very secretive. It”s a movie with Woody Allen. But I really cannot say anything about the story or the characters.”

Allen’s latest film, “Midnight in Paris,” stars Owen Wilson, Michael Sheen and Rachel McAdams. It opens in select cities May 20.

Cruz, perhaps best-known for her multiple collaborations with Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, will next be seen in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” which also opens nationwide on May 20.