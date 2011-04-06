Where is Penelope Cruz going with Woody Allen this time?

04.06.11 7 years ago

Penélope Cruz will re-team with her “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” director, Woody Allen, for an as-yet-untitled film, EW is reporting.

Allen helped guide the star to a best supporting actress Oscar for for her turn in “Barcelona,” opposite Javier Bardem, Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson.

Cruz is being tight-lipped about the project. “I know [what I’m doing next], but the thing is that I have to ask the director what I can say and what I cannot say,” Cruz told EW. “Because he”s very secretive. It”s a movie with Woody Allen. But I really cannot say anything about the story or the characters.”

Allen’s latest film, “Midnight in Paris,” stars Owen Wilson, Michael Sheen and Rachel McAdams. It opens in select cities May 20.

Cruz, perhaps best-known for her multiple collaborations with Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, will next be seen in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” which also opens nationwide on May 20.

Around The Web

TAGSMIDNIGHT IN PARISpenelope cruzPIRATES OF THE CARIBBEANVICKY CRISTINA BARCELONAWOODY ALLEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP