Where will Marvel’s Red Skull show up next?

04.14.14

(CBR) Marvel Cinematic Universe fans left “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with at least one theory completely dispelled – and spoilers ahead for those of you that haven”t caught the film in its first week of release. It turns out that the popular theory that Robert Redford”s Alexander Pierce would be revealed as a host body for the Red Skull”s diabolical mind has been disproven. The Red Skull still remains at large!

But how much longer can that remain so? Odds are he hasn”t returned yet because actor Hugo Weaving has been very vocal about his lack of desire for returning to the makeup chair. “I think I”ve done my dash with that sort of film,” Weaving said back in 2012. “It was good to do it and try it out, but to be honest, it”s not the sort of film I seek out and really am excited by.” But this is the Red Skull we”re talking about – one of the biggest bads in the Marvel Universe! Even if Weaving doesn”t return, here are five ways Kevin Feige and friends could bring him back.

