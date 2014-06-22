Which ‘Firefly’ veteran is making a cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

(CBR) There's good news for Nathan Fillion fans: He will make a cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” But there's also bad news for Nova fans: The rumors he's playing the Human Rocket “have been greatly (and entirely) exaggerated,” according to director James Gunn. Gunn took to Twitter to squash a rumor that appeared on the internet Saturday:

However, in a response to a followup question, Gunn did confirm that the “Firefly” and “Castle” actor will appear in the film:

Fillion has previously appeared in two other Gunn films, “Super” and “Slither.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens nationwide on Aug. 1.

