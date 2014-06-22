Which ‘Firefly’ veteran is making a cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

(CBR) There's good news for Nathan Fillion fans: He will make a cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” But there's also bad news for Nova fans: The rumors he's playing the Human Rocket “have been greatly (and entirely) exaggerated,” according to director James Gunn. Gunn took to Twitter to squash a rumor that appeared on the internet Saturday:
The rumors of my pal @NathanFillion playing Nova in #guardiansofthegalaxy have been greatly (and entirely) exaggerated. Sorry, humans.
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2014
However, in a response to a followup question, Gunn did confirm that the “Firefly” and “Castle” actor will appear in the film:
“@STARS_TyranT: Are the rumours true that he has some part in the film?” @nathanfillion has a very small fun cameo he did as a favor to me.
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2014
Fillion has previously appeared in two other Gunn films, “Super” and “Slither.”
“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens nationwide on Aug. 1.
