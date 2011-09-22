While mulling third film, Sony bringing ‘Ghostbusters’ back to the big screen

The long-awaited “Ghostbusters 3” may be stuck in a supernatural limbo, but you’ll soon be able to see Venkman, Egon, Ray and Winston back on the big screen.

Perhaps to gauge audience interest in a long-promised third installment, Sony is re-releasing the original 1984 supernatural comedy hit “Ghostbusters” for a limited theatrical run, screening every Thursday in October.

The film, directed by Ivan Reitman (father of “Up in the Air” helmer Jason Reitman) will be shown in almost 500 theatres on October 13th, 20th, and 27th, with one showtime each day. “Ghostbusters” will be presented in 2K digital with 5.1 surround sound. For information on international locations and dates, click here.

For those of you who live in containment unit, “Ghostbusters” stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as paranormal investigators who run into some freaky ghouls in NYC, including the super- sexy, and super-possessed, Sigourney Weaver, and her nerdy neighbor Rick Moranis.

A less-successful sequel followed in 1989, and a belated third film may finally be in-the-works, but perhaps without Murray.

“We”re delighted to be bringing Ghostbusters back to the big screen,” said Sony exec Rory Bruer in a press release, “this is a special celebration of the movie, giving the fans a chance to see it on the big screen in perfect digital presentation. As we head towards Halloween, we ain”t afraid of no ghosts, but just the same, we”re glad that everyone”s favorite paranormal eliminators are on the case.”

While we’re all here, what’s your favorite “Ghostbusters” line? “Since I joined these men, I’ve seen sh*t that’ll turn you white!” or maybe “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!”