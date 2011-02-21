Who could Kevin Costner play in Zack Snyder’s ‘Superman’?

I wonder if he’d look good bald.
Strange thought to kick off a Monday morning, but a natural question to ask after hearing that Kevin Costner is in talks with Warner Bros. to join the cast of Zack Snyder’s “Superman” project.
Since the report everyone’s using as their source for this doesn’t specify what role Costner will be playing, speculation is already kicking in, and the easiest guess seems to be Pa Kent. Certainly, Costner’s got the easy Midwestern charm and “aw shucks” charisma to play that part, but is that really where his career is these days?
Unless this movie is structured with a whole ton of Smallville material, something I highly doubt, then Pa Kent’s going to end up being a smaller role. I guess the day of Kevin Costner headlining a major studio movie is officially done, but it still seems to me like a waste of Costner if you’re just hiring him for that sort of role. Perry White, editor of the Daily Planet, sounds like another fairly easy fit for Costner, but again, that’s traditionally a smaller role.
Besides, isn’t it time for someone to reinvent Costner and rescue him from the wilderness?
I have no idea which villains they’ll be using in this new Superman movie, but I’m praying it is not another Lex Luthor movie. We’ve seen that already. I want villains that Superman can actually punch in this movie. If they do end up using Costner as a villain, he’d be a very strange Luthor. And if they’re not using Luthor, then maybe there’s some other character that Costner is appropriate for, and I’d love to see him pushed out of his comfort zone to play someone without a single shred of human decency for once. There’s something I like about the idea of evil having such an amiably blank quality.
Maybe none of those guesses are right. If you’re a big Superman fan, who do you think Costner could play in the film?
Whatever the case, it looks like casting for the film is underway and coming together quickly, and I’m sure we’ll have a good overall picture of who’s in it and what they’re playing soon.
Warner Bros. hopes to have their new “Superman” in theaters December 2012.
I’m thinking Pa Kent. I’d like to see Lex in the movie, but in more of a background role, and with a younger actor. Still holding out hope that we’ll get to see Brainiac and eventually Darkseid on the silver screen.
I wonder if it is ZOD? That would be interesting. Or Maybe even Braniac. Hmmmm.
How about we have Costner as General Sam Lane dabbling in ways to see to the end of Superman this time around?
either jonathan kent or perry white
You say, “Is this really were his is these days?” But really what was his last great movie. Mr. Brooks rocked, but hasn’t had a lot of attention. Plus, Glen Ford played the same part in Richard Donner’s films. Seems fitting to me.
Seems like a natural pick for Johnathan Kent.
If Martin Sheen and Sally Field can play Uncle Ben and Aunt May in Spiderman, Costner can show up to play Superman’s dad, I think.
Hey, if it was good enough for Glenn Fucking Ford, I’d think it’s good enough for Costner. Jonathan Kent seems to be most comfortably within his range. (And yeah, I think that’s exactly where his career is these days.)
Jonathan Kent seems the most obvious choice, Costner has that everyday wisdowm about him. Depends on what they want to do with the character, but I can’t imagine him playing Perry White.
How about Jor-El?
He’s a natural fit for Jonathan Kent and he could be an interesting choice Perry White, too. I don’t see how anyone could say this is beneath him. It’s a plum “featured” role in a huge tent pole. It’s perfect for him.
I really can’t explain it, but Brainiac was the first character to pop into my mind.
Costner would probably do a passable Pa Kent, but I’d rather see an unknown in that role.
I detest the idea of Superman flying around punching robots. I hope the creators look to the early Smallville seasons for inspiration, and scrap any ideas that Donner or Singer used, including the greasy hair.
Thats strange, because Superman flying around punching robots is exactly the sort of Superman we haven’t seen yet. So it that happens, then count me in.
Write a comment…Don’t forget that Nolan snagged Morgan Freeman for Lucious Fox and Michael Caine for Alfred.
Exactly!
I agree, I really need to see Superman punch someone again. Costner would be great as Metallo or Parasite.
If it is Lex, then that is very bold casting. If it is Perry White, that is interesting. If it is Pa Kent, that is plain creepy to me. Way to close to the Smallville series.
Maybe Jor-el LOL
To undermine the potential of Kevin Costner playing Pa Kent, or any other small character, is a shame. I found Glen Ford’s performance in the 1978 original as Pa Kent as truly one of those cinematic moments in film that just packs an emotional wallop. And he is only on screen for about ten minutes. After all these years, the scene where he speaks to his son, and then falls dead is one of those moments in film that I just can’t forget. Have faith in the sheer impact that supporting characters can give to a film.
I didn’t even remember he was in that movie.
I don’t buy the idea that there’s no potential in having another story featuring Luthor. He’s been done to death, yeah… but have any of the movies done him well? Hackman didn’t exactly define the roll. Ditto Kevin Spacey.
As for Luthor, this popped into my head when Tony Scott was rumoured to direct: Denzel Washington.
You know many other bald guys who could stand toe to toe with Superman and look like they can take ’em? and Denzel Washington playing a pure bad guy, an iconic one at that, could be genius.
I like that idea
I would think that Metallo would be a good option for Costner and a nice villain if we’re talking about punchingness.
Still, I don’t know how much punching is actually going to go down in a Nolan inspired Superman movie.
regardless of which villain they cast, I’d like to see him play against type. I’ve always had a soft spot for him and it’s time he back out of the background!!!
You say that you would like him to play a role where he isn’t his usual likable self. But he did do that once in a movie called Mr. Brooks. Granted, as a serial killer, he still showed glimpses of “human decency,” but it was definitely against type. I’m curious to hear if you’ve seen that movie and if you have, what you thought of it.
I think I’d love to see Kevin Costner play the aging Superman himself!
please dont tell me Costner is playing Lex Luther
Zach Snyder said the movie was going to be “very physical” so you could bet your last dollar that the villain will most likely be Zod or Braniac.
Oh and IMO, Kevin Costner will most likely play Papa Kent or Perry White…and I think he would be great in either or those two roles. LONG LIVE THE COS! =p
I think Kevin Costner would be a great Jonathon Kent. That role is nothing to sneeze at. The Kent’s were instrumental in forming the core values that would make Superman into the force for good that he is. John Ford was great in the iconic first film and John Schneider was quite good for Smallville.
No as for Lex Luthor, he is to Superman as the Joker is to Batman. An extremely important villain that absolutely *needs* to be in the coming films.
I hope that they follow the blueprint that Nolan laid out for the Batman films. Batman Begins was the origin film which dealt mostly with Batman. The villains R’as Al Ghul and Scarecrow were important to the story but didn’t overshadow the origin story. Batman Begins ends with the perfect tease of a Joker card laying the foundation for The Dark Knight. Hopefully Nolan can somehow reach these heights again with his third installment.
In the same way I want a full-blown origin story for Superman with supporting villains and a leap off point for a second movie that deals primarily with Lex Luthor.
Costner playing someone without a single shred of human decency? Haven’t you seen Mr. Brook. He played a serial killer. That said to be honest i’m a little curious myself as to who he’s going to play in Superman.
Alex Trent’s Bloodsport. There would be an interesting villian….someone without a single shred of human decency. Hw would fit that bill.
Really, we’re going to revisit Superman’s childhood again? How many times are we going to reboot these Superheroes? CAN HOLLYWOOD COME UP WITH ANYTHING EXCEPT LEX LUTHOR AND ZOD??? Supe has been around forever and dealt with other villians besides those two…and not to brong up a sore subject BUT this new Superman SUCKS!
I’m thinking Perry White. Mind you that photo gives him a bit of a Solomon Grundy vibe, too. Then again, with the way motion capture CG works these days, he could be playing Supergirl for all we know.