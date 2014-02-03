Who is Jesse Eisenberg really playing in the ‘Man Of Steel’ sequel?

Who is Jesse Eisenberg actually playing in “Man Of Steel 2”?
There’s not a trick answer to this. When Warner Bros. announced last week that Jesse Eisenberg had been hired to play Lex Luthor in the sequel to last year’s “Man Of Steel,” that is correct. He is playing Lex Luthor. But when they say that, it’s still not a definitive explanation of what you’re going to see when that film arrives in theaters on the now-scheduled date of May , 2016. Which Lex Luthor is he going to play? For comic book fans, there are many possible answers to that question, and for fans of the various live-action and animated interpretations, there are even more possibilities in the mix.
I contend we’re not going to see a Luthor we’ve seen before. Not exactly. “Man Of Steel” was controversial with fans, and there are people who hate the choices the film made, as well as plenty of people who think those choices are what made the interpretation interesting. I think Zack Snyder and David Goyer have set out to tell a particular story, and if I know Snyder (and I think I do after this long knowing him and covering his work) and if I know Goyer ( and I think I do after this long knowing him and working with him and covering his work), then they’re going to continue telling that story in the sequel. Even if they are introducing more super-powered characters into the world, they’re doing it as a building reaction from Superman’s introduction.
This is really no different a game plan than Nolan’s in the the Batman films he made. His first movie was about a world struggling to adapt to the idea of a lunatic dressed in a bat suit doing something to try and fight the corruption of a city. The second film is about escalation and what happens because of that lunatic’s arrival. The Joker is a response to Batman as much as anything else. He exists because Batman needs him to exist. The Joker gives Batman a reason to fight. Only Batman can fight him. Only Batman can stop him. It’s his justification as much as it’s his creation.
In “Man Of Steel,” one of the things that people seem to have been upset by is the level of destruction that we saw. There were some quick little Easter Eggs in the film during that destruction. One featured a satellite that said “Wayne Industries” on it. Another featured different things with the “Lexcorp” logo on them. They’re quick little visual cues, but they’re going to be important building blocks for the next film.
Lex Luthor, in the world of “Man Of Steel” is someone young, someone who’s built a tech company that’s worth a ton of cash, and someone who has a legitimate reason to dislike Superman right away.
And except for the young part, that’s also a pretty fair description of Bruce Wayne.
Here’s what I predict, and I hope the people who hated the destruction in “Man Of Steel,” the people upset about Superman killing Zod, the people who feel like Superman didn’t save anyone… I hope they all go see the sequel… because Lex Luthor is going to speak for them.
That’s right. I’m calling it. Lex Luthor is the voice of the section of fandom who hated “Man Of Steel.”
Lex is going to bring Bruce Wayne into things when he reaches out to him as another person whose business was impacted by the actions of this reckless dangerous alien thing called Superman. And I’m going to bet that Lex is going to be presented as someone who sways a good deal of public opinion to his point of view. I don’t think he’s going to be an overt villain. I think he’s going to be using Superman’s actions to make him into a threat, and I think doing so is going to benefit Lex in every way.
The great thing about casting Eisenberg is that it removes any question of a physical confrontation from the equation. If Superman hits Jesse Eisenberg, even once, he is dead. Period. He’ll be a stain. It’ll look like someone stepped on a grapefruit. That’s all that will be left. There’s no contest there at all, and Superman knows it.
Can you imagine Jesse Eisenberg standing face to face with Superman and calling him a murderer? Calling him out for every person he failed in “Man of Steel,” bitching him out for every building destroyed, every dollar lost in the mayhem? Knowing full well that Superman can’t do anything to him without looking like a giant super bully? The same is true of Affleck as Batman. He can’t beat the hell out of Lex Luthor, no matter how much he might want to wipe the smile of his face. Luthor is a threat they’ll both have to defeat in some way besides a big boss fight, and that alone is reason to be excited.
When Warner Bros. hired Ben Affleck to play Batman, they told him, “Just don’t read the Internet for a while.” They are aware of this burst of “I HATE THIS!” that erupts with each new decision. They are absolutely aware of how many times people second-guess every tidbit or scrap that is released. And they just shrug it off at this point because no matter what, they are making the choices they’re making, and they’re making the movie they’re making. And hopefully, in two and a half years, you’ll like it. But they can’t sweat the microreactions to every little decision right now… nor should they.
The bigger question is if they listened to fans who weren’t happy with the first film, and I’m going to guess that part of what they did in that movie was set things up that may well change people’s minds when they pay them off in this or future films. I think the way Lex is used will be a big part of that, and while I’m not telling you that I know exactly what Eisenberg and Snyder and Goyer and Affleck and Chris Terrio are cooking up, I’m telling you that they’ve laid enough groundwork that it’s possible to make a very educated guess about where they’ll go with the movie.
Eisenberg has a gift that is becoming more pronounced with each new role. He can make the person opposite him feel like they are a bug on a pin, and he’s a kid just poking at them to see what happens. He’s got a cruel wit to him, but a capacity for real depth as well. He’s a great actor, and has been since “Roger Dodger.” He’s an excellent pick for Warner to have made, and it signals that, more than anything, they are not bound to any sort of single interpretation of these characters. I hope all the choices they make for the film are this bold.
There are many things that we don’t know yet. While I’ve heard some rumors of Metallo as a villain in the film, I’ve heard there have been other names in the conversation, and it’s still possible that could shift. I don’t know what Luthor’s ultimate role in the film is.
But I’ll bet when we meet him in 2016, a lot of what he has to say sounds familiar to people who were part of the conversations about the film in 2014, and it’ll be fascinating to see if Luthor changes their minds about the series overall.
“Man Of Steel 2” or “Batman Vs. Superman” or whatever they call it will be in theaters on May 6, 2016.
Drew… you had me extremely worried for a moment.
I thought you were going to take this column off the rails when you said he is going to be playing “a” version of Lex Luthor.
Meaning that Eisenberg was going to play ALEXANDER Luthor.
Warners has a tough enough road to hoe as it is, to bring in the idea of 52 alternate earths into the equation in the second film would be disastrous to say the least.
But I’m right there with you. I think this is the only thing that makes logical sense, mainly because that is who Luthor has been since the the Man of Steel relaunch in 1986.
He refers to Superman not as Superman, but as “the alien.” Notice the diminutive use of alien. Not capitalized.
As any great villain does, Luthor sees himself as the hero, the savior of humanity, only his great intellect standing between humanity and “the alien.” And he will use every mean his has to justify the end he seeks… the end of “the alien.”
This is why I believe Eisenberg is a fantastic pick for Luthor, because not only does he play arrogant well, but when he walks in the room, he knows he’s the smartest person in it, and the audience knows this, too. He projects an aura of ego and intelligence that more than makes up for his slight frame.
Like with Affleck, I am full on board with this choice.
While I thought Alexandra Daddario would’ve been a slam dunk Wonder Woman (before True Detective, pervs… from when she was on White Collar), Gal Gadot is an interesting choice. Definitely has the “exotic” angle down.
I love Man of Steel. I can’t wait to see where they take us now.
I too loved Man Of Steel.
But I don’t want Luthor being a reprisal of Eisenberg’s Zuckerberg if it’s all the same thanks.
The simple addition of Luthor’s necessary charisma should prevent him from being a Zuckerberg character clone, so I’m not worried about that.
Well written, Mr. Eisenberg
All of this does not explain MAN OF STEEL’S ending. The ending in which, you know, the world has totally accepted Superman and he isn’t held accountable for any of his actions, especially by the military (even when he brings an enormous military satellite crashing to earth to prevent them from finding his fortress).
The end of Man of Steel shows a Metropolis that is, for the most part, rebuilt. Hell, THE NEWSPAPER is up and running again. And what is everyone talking about? Going to basketball/baseball games.
Everyone outside of the movie is talking about the destruction, but the problem is that in the end of Man of Steel (in that five minute happy-go-lucky close), NO ONE is talking about it.
And easter eggs are not building blocks; it’s a lazy attempt at an attempted universe without risking anything.
Here’s hoping BvS is 10x better than the narrative mess that was Man of Steel.
Where does the ending to Man of Steel show a rebuilt city?
Where does it show a world that completely accepts Superman?
Seriously… I have to wonder if you people who hate the film so much actually WATCHED the film.
The only shot you see of Metropolis is a down-angle shot of Clark riding a bike. You don’t see “up.” You don’t see the buildings. You see him, riding his bike, on a road.
As for the paper being up and working, the New York Times was still working the day of and after 9/11.
I swear to God, you people want to hate Man of Steel so much, you’re straight up inventing false narratives to try and further justify your nerd rage.
Man of Steel did not end with the world totally accepting Superman. In one of the final scenes, Superman brought down a satellite that was designed to spy on him, suggesting that the world is still suspicious of him. He then told the general to convince his superiors that he is not a threat. Beyond that, there were no scenes showing what various world political or business leaders, the media, or even the man on the street thought of Superman and his actions, like there was in, say, The Avengers. There could very well be millions of people who hate or fear Superman and think he should be held accountable for the destruction that followed him to Earth.
I will agree that Man of Steel would have worked better if they replaced the satellite scene with a scene of Superman talking to his mother about killing Zod and then returning to Metropolis to help rebuild. But we’re really arguing over 2 minutes of a 2 hour plus movie.
Yeah, I’m not a fan of MOS, but I didn’t read the ending as “the world accepts Superman” at all. The city’s not rebuilt, the government is still uneasy with him. Superman’s more at home — which is the important point of the ending — but I think mankind’s still a bit shaky.
I like Drew’s theory — I like the idea of a Lex Luthor who is rallying against Superman out of his fear of an outsider. It’s a plot that wouldn’t “fix” MOS — a film that I still think has too many problems with tone, exposition and character — but it would go a long way toward rebuilding goodwill back with the Superman franchise.
Captain…you’re a dumbass. This happens in every single superhero movie. EVERY. SINGLE. SUPERHERO. MOVIE. Man of Steel didn’t feature people embracing Superman, but The Avengers did, so why suck Whedon’s cock but hate on Superman? Is it cool to be a douchy hipster and mock DC? Incredibles had lots of destruction, Thor leveled a small town. Mystery wiped out half the city. Arrow tried to stop the undertaking but failed and then ran. Yet when he came back in season 2, barely anybody lifts a finger. Destruction happens in superhero movies, yet people embrace them for destruction and probable murder. So my only guess for this stupid argument is that MoS was your first superhero film.
Well that escalated quickly and with an unwarranted amount of anger. Usually Hitfix has the classier commenters.
Captain I agree with you 100%. The Daily Planet is back up and running and everything is A-OK. Drew’s theory is awful.
I’m not a fan of Man of Steel, but the Daily Planet could have been relocated, or it’s possible that it wasn’t effected by the gravity machine. Also, all of Metropolis wasn’t destroyed, and I would guess the area destroyed by the gravity machine, would be made into a park/memorial for everyone who died. Also, no one accepted him. It was made pretty clear that the government is keeping an eye on him. So I don’t think he’s fully trusted by anyone.
“The Daily Planet is back up and running and everything is A-OK.”
The Daily Planet WOULD be up and running. As someone else pointed out, journalists didn’t stop being journalists the day after 9/11. But it all seems “A-OK” because that’s what the tone was. It was an attempt to put a light ending on a very dark 3rd act and it was a mistake. I love a lot of things about Man of Steel and am eagerly looking forward to the sequel, but I’m not so much a fanboy that I can’t admit that they dropped the ball in the third act.
If they were laying the groundwork for what Drew describes as a world that is uneasy with Superman, they fumbled that attempt with the cutesy ending: “He’s hot” “Welcome to the Planet.”
My biggest problem with Man of Steel, bigger than any issue I might’ve had with the story, is that it bored me. I found every performance satisfying but the movie itself just bored me with its relentless mayhem and I just don’t think this is a problem that will be fixed for the sequel. I will probably skip this one.
I’m somewhat in the same boat as you, but I take comfort in the fact that the sequel’s release date was pushed back a year for them to work on it, whereas Man of Steel entered production without a complete script. It seems to me that the numbing amount of destruction porn was partially an attempt to pad out the story, which hopefully won’t be necessary here.
We cannot remove “I’ll probably skip this one” from Internet lexicon fast enough.
If you’re right and if Terrio did a complete rewrite of what was surely a terrible script by Goyer, then I might just go see this movie.
If not, I’m still out.
Also, if they replace Henry Cavill. Either way, it won’t fix a bad Man of Steel, but it might get me on board with this franchise. I just feel with how rushed this is all is that it won’t be very good.
But they just pushed the date back a whole year to get out of the way of Avengers 2 and give themselves time to work on it. It’s not that rushed anymore.
I think that’s a pretty good deduction, Sherlock McWeeney. I’m just worried that he’s a bit too boyish and nerdy to be a manipulator of people like I picture Luthor. I love Irons as Alfred on the other hand, one thing that has bothered me is the lack of a neat little moustache on the butler and Irons would look great with it.
Looks has absolutely nothing to do with manipulating people, words do. If you didn’t know who he was, would find Kim Jon-Un with his pudgy, boyish face and short and fat body to be the ruthless, cold-heart manipulator of people that he is?
Not the looks, the personality. Eisenberg is great at playing smart, and the age is not really the issue. But he always seems kind of weak, squeaky-voiced, nervous and nerdy. Not really how I picture Luthor but I guess it could work somehow.
I’ve been telling my friends the same thing. Luthor ISN’T the villain… Superman is at this point. Not intentionally, but by allowing Metropolis to be destroyed, this is a story of Superman’s redemption, and whether or not humanity can afford that redemption.
I’d go as far as to say that the Justice League could be created as a response to the super-alien threat. Individuals with minor powers that in no way compare to the aliens, but that united might, just might be able to bring him to justice for his actions.
I re-watched some of the deposition scenes from The Social Network over the weekend. Eisenberg does dead-eyed sociopath with a superiority complex very, very well in that. I think it’s an exciting bit of casting. I’ve seen Cranston play a variation of the role for 6 years on Breaking Bad.
It’s interesting that you think Eisenberg is a great actor. He seems more like an actor who can do one thing – smug arrogance and intelligence – really well and nothing else.
Which is something that is exactly needed for Lex Luthor.
He didn’t really play smug or arrogant in Zombieland, Adventureland, The Squid and the Whale, or 30 Minutes or Less.
Actually, I’d argue he can do vulnerable as well. Ever see “Adventureland”?
Also, I want to point out that you said he can do one thing, but you listed two things. But that’s just me being a dick.
The fact that you only think he’s played smug, arrogant characters is a testament to how strong his performance was playing smug and arrogant the few times he has. He hasn’t played that type of character much at all.
Yes, but what good is a good sequel to a film I never care to sit through again?
The biggest problems with Man of Steel, IMO and many others’, is the rotten, lazy storytelling, not the choices they characters made or what they did or didn’t do. They didn’t earn a single emotional beat in that movie, and none of the characters were terribly sympathetic by the end of it. Not just because their actions were objectively terrible, but because we have no idea who they were. They were cardboard cutouts of characters. And if the sequel is going to “continue telling that story”, why the hell should I care now? A good sequel does not redeem a terrible first impression.
This. All of the filmmakers’ choices in Man of Steel could have worked if there were actual characters and if the movie was genuinely engaging.
Instead, it was a dull, miserable slog. So much action and destruction yet it was all so utterly lifeless and grim.
I strongly think that you completely and absolutely wrong, but if you don’t want to watch the sequel, then don’t do it, nobody is forcing you. More tickets for the people who do want to se it.
Drew is looking at this story from the perspective of someone who loved the first movie, so he probably doesn’t much care if you care about the sequel or not. He does.
I’m anti MOS but when my bro and I discussed the best possible sequel it was with the Luther you described using Metallo. Luther under the John Byrne reboot was a scarier threat as a legitimate businessman who Superman couldn’t touch. A Teflon Don. I’m still pretty down on this sequel because I couldn’t connect with the original but I like the Eisenberg casting a lot. I wanted Denzel because I think he has the gravitas and the charisma the part needs plus the franchise could use some more diversity. I hope Drew is right though.
Something that keeps being said, needs to stop being said.
Some article writers seem to keep placing the destruction of Metropolis on Superman.
You all need to rewatch the movie. Because it was the World Machine that did 99% of the damage to Metropolis. And, the other 1% of damage done to Metropolis was the result of Zod and his buds throwing or hitting Superman.
At no time at all during the movie, was Superman responsible for any of the damage done to Metropolis.
So people need to quit acting like the destruction was Superman’s fault and that Superman didn’t care about all the destruction or human life.
It’s a legitimate complaint.
Superman made no effort at any point in the movie to take any of his physical confrontations away from populated areas. He was always the target, never the buildings or the regular people. For a person who was raised to treasure human life by Kevin Costner, he sure didn’t act like it. First in Smallville, he could’ve easily taken the fight to the cornfields that surrounded the entire town. Then in Metropolis, the ocean was right there but he continued to fight through buildings.
The only reasons for Superman to not take the fight away from populated areas was if he was indifferent to the human cost of the destruction he was causing. Either that or, obviously, a fight that destroys a bunch of stuff is way more visually interesting as a movie producer, regardless of character motivation.
CONATIC, it’s actually not a legitimate complaint, and Drew addresses why in the comments section of this piece:
Whoops, meant to type CONATONC. Apologies.
I see what you’re saying CONATONC. The first couple times I was ever in a big fight, my only concern was to make sure everyone around me okay. Despite never having fought before, and my opponent being a skilled military commander, I was able to steer the fight away from the crowd that had formed around us.
Iggy, good point. And I have a hard time finding the time when Superman was supposed to fly away and lure Zod away from the city. Seems like it was pretty overmatched the entire fight, and quite frankly, got lucky at the end of the fight when he got Zod in that unfortunate neck-snap position.
I’m having a hard time understanding how people and buildings weren’t the target of a world engine that was built to take out people and buildings.
As it closes, the main conclusion for me watching MoS is that in this version, the world IT IS BETTER without Superman. As If we needed more reasons to hate Snyder’s version of Superman he is going to have someone in the movie enumarating for us the various reasons why we should hate him. Nice. If Drew is right, then this is a first… we are going to have a Lex Luthor that is right, one we can rally behind. That’s dangerous, maybe by the end of the movie we agree with the villain.
Drew, I’ll go with you on this for now. Because I’m really rooting for this franchise; and most of the time my sensibilities line up with yours in the end. But I did disagree with you about a lot in Man of Steel. So some concern lingers for me. It’s hard to see we’ll get something different than the same performance we got in the Social Network or Now You See Me (and I liked both those performances in the context of those movies) which will be an arrogant young savant crossed with the dispassionate, blank, callousness of Matthew Goode’s Ozymandias performance… but with Eisenberg with a shaved head. For me, even casting aside my comic book predispositions, it seems the stronger choice (if you want Luthor to be the voice of dissent against the ‘alien’) to have someone like Strong, Cranston, or Phoenix who would bring intensity and charisma to the role, and your argument. A youthful but cold and dead eyed clinician doesn’t make for much of a relatable persona. It’s like having Hannibal Lector without any flair.
It’s really interesting because when I read things like this I can start to see some cohesion about how the story will fit together and possibly play out. But then, I remember all of the elements(both confirmed and rumored) that are being thrown around, Wonder Woman, the reports of Aquaman, and go back to wondering how this movie is going to work. I will say, they have made enough left field decisions that I’m interested again, but still mostly because it seems like it will be a fascinating clusterfuck.
I will also say, casting Eisenberg is my favorite descision that they’ve made so far.
I don’t know: Goyer hasn’t given any indication that he’s actually *heard* any of the criticism leveled at Man of Steel–most cogently by Mark Waid–as anything but the carping of misguided fanboys. At least if you go by his straw man characterizations of the criticisms. If Luthor does embody the complaints, I don’t think the fans are going to be any happier when all is said and done.
Drew, I honestly can’t believe you support Jesse Eisenberg for Lex Luthor. The argument you made doesn’t work and is a mere nerd ranting to defend a shitty actor who will no doubt ruin another DC movie.
First of all, I can’t believe you honestly just defended Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. The scrawny fucker can’t act, period. People are going to laugh themselves out of theater, if they haven’t already by Affleck’s portrayal of Batman. Eisenberg has never shown depth, emotion, or passion with his acting, he’s just a giant ball of snark, and why you can’t see that amazes me.
What I also can’t believe is that you’d chose your stupid theory over another stand-alone Superman film. Superman has barely become a character yet, but Snyder has decided to give him maybe 15 minutes of screentime? Why Batman? Why Luthor? Why Wonder Woman? Why the possibility of Metallo? I want a Superman movie and not molding his character more is a huge mistake. I know deep down you believe that and I can’t wait for 2016 where you finally eat your words.
This movie is going to suck, WB is making all the wrong decisions and you know it.
But what can I say to a guy who LOVED Spring Breakers but gave A.I. an okay review? Or a guy who gave The Dark Knight Rises a positive review but shat on Prometheus? Or claims he hates the Oscars but can’t help but write something about it EVERY SINGLE YEAR. You’re credibility is going down the drain every year and this stupid defense article is proof.
This movie will be shit!
P.S. You also gave Indiana Jones Kingdom of Crystal Skull a good review….wow.
I don’t believe its what Superman does in MAN OF STEEL that has made people angry. Its that it feels as if the film makers are making excuses for it and not genuinely holding him accountable.
If Luthor is used the way Drew has speculated, then it’ll just confirm this feeling of unaccountability: It will be presented as if the film makers are addressing the concerns people had about the effects of Superman’s actions from MAN OF STEEL, while in reality (since Luthor is a VILLIAN) it’ll really just be the film makers indirectly dismissing people’s concerns and giving Superman even more unaccountability.
In many ways, the way Superman was presented in MAN OF STEEL could be interpreted as a very meta version of what we think about America right now; Sending drones to destroy communities and cities just to get one or a few targets. Its not like we WANT to kill innocent people and children, but…
When Superman was created, he was supposedly meant to represent the “little guy”. Or, at least, someone standing up for that “little guy”. The Depression was at full effect and people were definitely the underdogs. Here was a man to level the playing field – For THEM.
Today, we don’t celebrate the underdogs anymore. We praise the alphas. Movies depict this better than anything else in the way the “heroes” have been changed from the “common man” or the “servant of the common man” to the alpha, the soldier, the one in charge.
When you were watching MAN OF STEEL you weren’t supposed to relate to Superman the same way you’re supposed to relate to Luke Skywalker or even Indiana Jones – How could you? “Someday, they will join you in the sun.” How? Only if we, ourselves, get super powers will we ever join Superman in the sun. Ever truly relate. We weren’t even supposed to picture ourselves as Superman, the way we did when we watched a Stallone or Schwarzenegger movie in the eighties. No, you were supposed to romanticize him. The way you romanticize politicians, corporate leaders …God. You’re not Superman in MAN OF STEEL, you’re collateral damage. You’re one of the hundred thousands that got crushed beneath a collapsing building. But, that’s acceptable – Because Superman found himself. Because its the “Greater Good”. Just like when a family or children die in a drone attack or by American invading forces, its a tragedy, yes …but necessary. They were collateral damage for the Greater Good. For, America.
MAN OF STEEL makes it very clear that you are supposed to care more about Superman being happy than what actually happens. If it didn’t, you’d realize you just spent fifteen bucks to see yourself get murdered …while cheering it on. All for the Greater Good.
For America.
Luthor, if Drew’s guessing is correct, will probably use everything I just wrote as part of his campaign against Superman. Much like how Gordon Gecko used the Vice President’s wages of the company to win over the stock holders in his “Greed is Good” speech from WALLSTREET. But, that’s the problem: People misinterpreted that speech as ENDORSING Gecko’s behavior and reasons, while completely overlooking how Oliver Stone was just showing how Capitalists like Gordon spin everything to make it seem like they’re on the side of the “little guy”.
The film makers could use this to show Luthor’s same tact in achieving his personal goals, but, it would also make Superman even less accountable for his actions. Even more of a VICTIM, when he should be held to the same standards of anyone else who has power over others.
But, if America doesn’t have to do it…
Why should he?
I noticed you said nothing about swizzle stick Wonder Woman. Where’s that fit into the discussion?
I’ve thought that they’d play with the destruction for awhile now, but I haven’t seen anyone connect the dots as thoroughly and specifically as you have, Drew. Nicely done.
Additionally, I have to say that it’s refreshing to read someone with a sense of optimism and a positive attitude about this movie. I’m so sick of all the snark that’s surrounding this still young franchise.
And while I’m at it, I’ll just throw out there that you were right about the first film too.
Keep up the good work, sir!
Drew you really or something else. I can only speak for myself…as one fan who dislikes MOS with a passion…though I suspect that many share my feelings.
I don’t want to see a Superman trilogy wallowing in all the death and destruction Superman causes. What I want is an uplifting Superman movie that actually gives me hope and appeals to my better nature. What I want is a Superman that inspires, not one that strikes fear and suspicion.
This isn’t rocket science. Superman stands for certain things. Has certain ideals. I want a movie that represents those things and isn’t embarrassed to embrace them.
There is a reason most of us can’t wait to see Captain America. Why can’t Superman be treated with the same respect as Cap?
Why is this so hard for Man of Steel apologists to understand all of this?
David, nobody makes movies just for you. Nobody cares about your pedestrian and generic Vision.
Wow. This is one the best articles I’ve read on movie predictions/discussion. I never leave comments anywhere. This article made me more excited about Jesse as Lex. You put great thought into the circumstances that may happen. I don’t want to see a Lex Luthor power suit. I’d love to see a Superman/Batman public enemies sort of deal.
Hey Drew, I hope they’re going that route. It could really work and resonate, and I’m willing to give Terrio the benefit of the doubt after Argo. As long as Warners makes some big choices and fully commits to them, I’ll be happy. I certainly had my problems with Man of Steel, but at the same time you can’t deny that it had a vision and was committed to that vision. Even if people had their minor quibbles with it, it’s leagues away from stuff like Green Lantern. I wouldn’t put it up against The Dark Knight, but I think I prefer it to the bloated Dark Knight Rises, and I’ll take it over the hollow, cartoony, over-rated Avengers.
So, I think of J Jonah Jameson when it comes to persecuting a beloved super hero, in volume 2…
I can’t speak to MOS 1 or 2. Or whether Superman is remotely ‘beloved-able’…
All I know, is Raimi’s done it w/ J K Simmons and that is a super high bar to beat. Fun, light-hearted, and totally relatable persecution is the best. ;)
These are good points and all… but at the end of the day, making your hero look bad -on purpose- is a total tightrope. Superman’s already walking en egg shells with a segment of the audience, and to bring extra validity to very well founded complaints… dunno. It’s a very cool idea, playing with the audience’s opinions in a superhero movie, but you might want to make Superman save a million puppies if you don’t want to make him look even worse than he already does.
And yet:
[tinyurl.com]
They’re reporting that Lex will be bald, have a tattoo sleeve, a member of a gang at 14, and the richest guy in the world at 18.
…they think its cool/interesting.
All these complaints that Superman doesn’t do enough to be the big, blue, Boyscout and we don’t see him perform enough acts of superheroics – I don’t really get them. I rewatched the film yesterday, and it’s obviously a story about him holding back while grows up, until he finally strikes out in anger for the first time when Zod threatens Martha. That expression of rage levels his hometown.
After that he, quite literally, saves the world, whereupon he is attacked by an enraged Zod who promises to kill humans by the millions unless Clark stops him. He ends up having to break Zod’s neck, and I certainly understand why that’s a controversial story beat, but I also like the anguish Superman shows and I like where that puts him as we move into the next film.
Plenty of the major themes and story beats are directly from Straczynski’s “Superman: Year One”, including the big building-demolishing punch-up at the end.
In the end, I think the film is epic and grand, and it’s a new take on the Superman mythos that I’m glad to keep following in the future.
I am so sick of Jesse Eisenberg. I will still go see this movie, but I really, really am sick to death of Jesse Eisenberg. I hope he’s only playing Lex in flashbacks because I think he would make a horrible Lex Luthor. I’m all in favor of Ben Affleck and Gail Gadot, but Jesse Eisenberg can really ruin this entire movie for me. He’s going to be the Man of Steel version of Jar Jar Binks.
One of the many reasons I didn’t like Man of Steel was that it actually put me to sleep in the theater.