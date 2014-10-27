Who is the Most Valuable Monster of our World Series of Monsters team?

The first round of HitFix's inaugural World Series of Monsters is over and your picks have taken the field. Beginning today you can vote for the Most Valuable Monster of this amazing team, but let's look at the results first shall we?

Vampires (3rd Base)

Dracula (Gary Oldman from “Bram Stoker's Dracula”) took it with 22.24% of the vote. He beat David from “The Lost Boys” who had 20%.

Swoony Vampires (Designated Hitter)

In something of a shocker, Selene from the “Underworld” franchise blew away the competition with 30.67%. Very disappointing showing by the “Twilight” and “Vampire Diaries” fan bases.

Demons (Catcher)

Pennywise easily won this with 24.2% of the vote. Slightly unexpected.

Serial Slashers (Shortstop)

The legend, Freddy Krueger, took the starting spot with 28.26%. His closest competition? Michael Myers with 17%. And the once proud Jason Voorhees? Finished with just 12.8% which put him behind “Saw's” Jigsaw. Ouch.

Killer Animals and Insects (Bullpen)

A close battle between creatures from two Steven Spielberg classics as The Shark from “Jaws “beat the Velociraptors from “Jurassic Park” by just .4% or 302 votes.

Extraterrestrials (Left Field)

In a 20th Century Fox movie franchise face off, “Alien's” Xenomorphs won the job with 36.56% over the Predator which wasn't that far behind with 31.83%.

Psychos (Pitcher)

Hannibal? The Joker? Norman Bates? Well, Dexter Morgan blew all those classic nut jobs away easily winning the starting pitching gig with 34.35% of the vote (although that's a pretty good four-man rotation if you really look at it).

Ghosts (Right Field)

Did Michael Keaton's current “Birdman” comeback provide a slight assist in this race? Whatever the case, Beetlejuice won with 30.77% of the votes.

Scientific Monstrosities (First Base)

One of the few landslides, Frankenstein's Monster took this category with 55.2% of your votes. 'Nuff said.

Killer Kids (Second Base)

He must scare you more than the other little darlings because “The Omen's” Damien is now starting at Second Base with 27.28% of the vote.

Werewolves (Centerfield)

In another incredibly close vote, David Kessler from “An American Werewolf in London” found 16.56% of reader votes while Michael Jackson's “Thriller” werewolf earned 16.06%. Worth noting that director John Landis had a hand in both contenders.

Now it's time for you to pick the MVM of the team. Is it Dexter, Freddy or those Xenomorphs from “Alien”? Or will the grand daddy, Frankenstein's Monster, surprise us all?

Vote for your Most Valuable Monster now!

Polls close at 12 noon PST this Friday (aka Halloween)!