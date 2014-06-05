Who Needs A Threequel: The original ‘Ghostbusters’ is returning to theaters

#Ghostbusters
06.05.14 4 years ago

Eh, we never really cared about a third movie anyway.

With the long-gestating “Ghostbusters 3” still spinning its wheels over at Sony, it's been revealed by EW that a “restored and remastered” version of the original film will be re-released in 700 theaters on August 29, followed by special edition Blu-rays for the both the first and second movies (“Ghostbusters II” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year) on September 16. “Special events” and “collectible merchandise” are also on tap, though no specifics have been made available at this time.

“'Ghostbusters' is still one of our studio”s most beloved franchises,” said Sony's president of worldwide distribution Rory Bruer in a statement. “I was lucky enough to work on the release of the film on its first run, so it”s a real thrill for me to see that it”s still connecting with audiences everywhere. On the big screen or in home entertainment, this is a great movie to experience again and again.”

Fun fact: the 25th anniversary “Ghostbusters II” Blu-ray represents the first time the sequel will be released in the format, with special features to include deleted scenes and new interviews with director Ivan Reitman and star/screenwriter Dan Aykroyd.

For more “Ghostbusters” anniversary info, you can check out the official website for the re-releases here. The official Blu-ray packaging has been embedded below.

Will you be seeing “Ghostbusters” in theaters and/or buying either of the special edition Blu-rays? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ghostbusters
TAGSGHOSTBUSTERSghostbusters 30th anniversaryGhostbusters rerelease

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP