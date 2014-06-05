Who Needs A Threequel: The original ‘Ghostbusters’ is returning to theaters

Eh, we never really cared about a third movie anyway.

With the long-gestating “Ghostbusters 3” still spinning its wheels over at Sony, it's been revealed by EW that a “restored and remastered” version of the original film will be re-released in 700 theaters on August 29, followed by special edition Blu-rays for the both the first and second movies (“Ghostbusters II” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year) on September 16. “Special events” and “collectible merchandise” are also on tap, though no specifics have been made available at this time.

“'Ghostbusters' is still one of our studio”s most beloved franchises,” said Sony's president of worldwide distribution Rory Bruer in a statement. “I was lucky enough to work on the release of the film on its first run, so it”s a real thrill for me to see that it”s still connecting with audiences everywhere. On the big screen or in home entertainment, this is a great movie to experience again and again.”

Fun fact: the 25th anniversary “Ghostbusters II” Blu-ray represents the first time the sequel will be released in the format, with special features to include deleted scenes and new interviews with director Ivan Reitman and star/screenwriter Dan Aykroyd.

For more “Ghostbusters” anniversary info, you can check out the official website for the re-releases here. The official Blu-ray packaging has been embedded below.

Will you be seeing “Ghostbusters” in theaters and/or buying either of the special edition Blu-rays? Sound off in the comments.