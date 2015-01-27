Who Needs Lorne? 14 sketch comedy stars who skipped ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live” may be a breeding ground for future comedy stars – but it doesn't have a monopoly either.

When it comes to breaking up-and-coming comedy talent “SNL” is no doubt a dominant player – but history has shown that stardom doesn't require a stint at Studio 8H. Indeed, several of the biggest stars from the last several decades have come out of a variety of other sketch-comedy series, from Canada's “SCTV” to “In Living Color” to “MadTV” to shortlived “SNL” competitor “Fridays.”

Who needs Lorne Michaels? Not these folks. Click through the gallery below for a list of 14 shining stars of film and TV who didn't need “SNL” to launch them into the stratosphere.