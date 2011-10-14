Who returns to the top of the Billboard 200 after a five-year absence?

Five years after its last album, Evanescence looks like a sure bet to return to the top of the Billboard 200 with its self-titled set next week. The album, the first since 2006″s “The Open Door,” will likely sell up to 120,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. “The Open Door” opens with sales of 447,000 in its first frame.

There”s a horse race for second place as Adele”s “21,” Scotty McCreery”s “Clear As Day” and the new title from Five Finger Death Punch, “American Capitalist,” are too close to call as of Friday. Each is on target to sell between around 95,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Lauren Alaina, who came in second behind McCreery for season 10 of “American Idol,” will likely comes in at No. 5 with her debut, “Wildflower.

Also set to debut in the top 10 are Ryan Adam”s “Ashes & Fire,” are No. 7 and Martina McBride”s “Eleven” at No. 10. Tony Bennett”s “Duets II” should land the No. 6 spot, while Lady Antebellum”s “Own The Night” looks strong for No. 8 and Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” is posted to hang in the Top 10 at No. 9.

The full chart will be released on Wednesday.