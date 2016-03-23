Syfy’s boyband zombie western looks ridiculous and awesome

#Zombies
03.23.16

From the channel that brought us Sharknado comes the next insane fever dream that somehow turned into reality. Dead 7 is a post-apocalyptic zombie Western starring more 90s boy band members than you can shake a tube of hair gel at. In the words of Syfy”s publicist: “Oh my God, they”re back again!”

Now that song is stuck in your head. Don”t lie.

We”re beyond the pale here people…and I kind of like it? Yeah, this is absurd, but it knows what it is. Embracing camp is half of what makes Syfy Original Movies so fun to watch. Managing to rope in 90s boy band members to poke fun at themselves only elevates this ludicrous idea to pure genius.

From the Backstreet Boys, we have Nick Carter as Jack, Howie Dorough as Vaquero, and AJ McLean as Johnny Vermillion. NSYNC is represented by Joey Fatone as Whiskey Joe and Chris Kirkpatrick as Mayor Shelby. Founding 98 degrees member Jeff Timmons as Billy and former O-Town member Erik-Michael Estrada as Komodo round out the boy band cast. Dead 7 also stars Carrie Keagan, Lauren Kitt-Carter, Jon Secada, and Debra Wilson.

Syfy promises Dead 7 will not only be the story of a gang of gunslingers ridding a western town of a zombie plague. It will also be a musical. A brand new song collaboration is promised (along with blood, guts, and badass hats).

Of course, this work of madness drops on April 1, 2016.

TOPICS#Zombies
TAGS0town98 DegreesBACKSTREET BOYSDead 7nsyncSyfyWesternZombies

