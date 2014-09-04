Hodor and Bran taking a year off from ‘Game of Thrones’

#HBO #Game of Thrones
and 09.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The sound of “Hodor! Hodor!” will be only a distant memory in the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones.”

Kristian Nairn, who played the gentle giant Hodor in the first four seasons of the hit HBO series, revealed fans won”t see his character or Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in Season 5.

“We have a season off. We have a year”s hiatus,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Channel. “Solely because, I imagine, our storyline is up to the end of the books. … So I get a year off now to do ‘Rave of Thrones” and gallivant all over the world.”

Nairn, a Belfast DJ, is referring to his global “Game of Thrones”-themed club tour that promises to deliver “the deepest house from all seven kingdoms.” It will stop in New York City Oct. 10 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, where Nairn will play alongside the appropriately named Trance Rayder and Zedd Stark. House music (and “Game of Thrones”) fans attending New York Comic Con may want to add that to their calendars.

“Game of Thrones” returns – without Hodor and Bran – next spring.

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSbrangame of thronesHBOHODORIsaac HempsteadWrightKRISTIAN NAIRNStark

