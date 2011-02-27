Why I don’t watch the Oscars, and don’t care who wins

How did you spend your Sunday?
Me, I got up late, had lunch with my family, worked on some writing, finished playing “Call Of Duty: Black Ops,” and then sat down to watch the same thing every other movie fan watched this Sunday evening.
My new Blu-ray of “Vampire Circus.”
Wait… what? As I was Tweeting some thoughts on the film, I was getting bombarded by people asking me why I wasn’t weighing in on the Oscars, and I realized that in all the time I’ve been here at HitFix, I’ve never formally explained my anti-Oscar stance, and since it seems like covering the Oscars is automatically expected of anyone and everyone who writes about films, maybe an explanation is due.
So why don’t I watch the Oscars?
After all, HitFix has a blog dedicated entirely to awards season and coverage of all the stops on the way to the Oscars, and we’ve certainly benefited from some ad revenue this Oscar season. And I’ve done interviews with many of the nominated actors and directors and writers this year. Why wouldn’t I take part in what many people consider to be the pinnacle of the year in movies?
For me, it started young. There was a time when I would spend months obsessing about the Oscars ahead of time. And I was deeply invested in the idea that winning the Best Picture Oscar meant something. Even though I was too young to see certain nominated films, I would read everything I could about the movies and root for my favorites. And the very first year I did that, I learned about bitter disappointment. That was 1977, and considering “Star Wars” made me want to make movies, I considered it the best film of that or any other year. And when they handed out Best Picture and called the name “Annie Hall,” my first reaction was anger. But then I figured that the Academy knew better than I did, and that “Annie Hall” must be really amazing if it won the award over “Star Wars.” I figured I needed to see more movies and learn more about what made a movie good, and I put “Annie Hall” on my list of films I needed to see in the future so I would understand what happened.
In 1981, “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” was nominated along with “Chariots Of Fire,” “Atlantic City,” “On Golden Pond,” and “Reds,” and I made sure to see all of the nominated films before the awards ceremony. That way, I knew for sure which one was best. In my mind, it was “Raiders,” no question. And when “Chariots” won, I found myself heavily invested in being furious again. I railed for days. Weeks. I ranted to anyone who would listen. I even went to see “Chariots” again to see what I’d missed and ended up even angrier.
And for the next few years, it seemed like I just angrier and angrier. “Gandhi” beat “E.T.” “Terms Of Endearment” beat “The Right Stuff.” “Back To The Future” wasn’t even nominated. And right around the time I started working at a movie theater, in 1986, and started seeing even more movies than I already managed to pack into a year, I realized something about myself.
I don’t care what other people say about the films I like.
And I don’t care if they win awards or not.
If I depended on the Oscars to justify my taste in movies, I would probably have a nervous breakdown. If I needed my favorite films to be the top of the weekend box-office every single time one of them is released, I would be so broken-hearted I’d never get out of bed. If I agreed with the mainstream every single time, I would probably not do what I do for a living now, because what would be the point? One of the reasons I first started writing about film and writing films is because my perspective is not fully satisfied by any other critic or filmmaker out there. I am arrogant enough and pompous enough to think that my opinion matters and that my voice deserves to be part of the mix.
But it’s more than that. It’s not just that my opinions aren’t echoed by the Oscars. I dislike the entire culture around them. I dislike the campaigns. I dislike the way people attach significance to the awards. Let me ask you something… whatever your favorite film was last year, let’s assume it was not “The King’s Speech.” Tell me… now that “The King’s Speech” has an Oscar as Best Picture, does it change the way you feel about your favorite film?
If it does, then for the love of God, tell me why. Tell me why it matters to you what a group of people inside the industry who all have their own political agendas thinks about a movie.
And if it doesn’t, then why watch at all? In the long run, a film will have a life totally independent of what awards it won or what box-office it earned, and the ubiquitous nature of home video has changed that relationship even more. Now movies can become hits years after their initial release. Cults spring up around films that were nominated for nothing, while movies like “Out Of Africa” are rarely watched or discussed anymore.
The real reason I don’t like the Oscars and I don’t watch the Oscars and I don’t believe in the Oscars is because they narrow a conversation that I think deserves to be as limitless as possible. They reduce all of film during a given year to a list of a very small number of films, and that seems obscene to me. The beauty of movies is that so many different voices find ways to express themselves in films, and through movies, I’ve gone around the world and experienced places and people that would be impossible otherwise. I can watch a movie like “Pather Panchali” and I can imagine what a life was like that I might otherwise never experience. I can put on a film like “Brazil” and be transported by the experience completely. I can watch something as rowdy and bloody as “Conan The Barbarian” or as off-the-rails insane as “The Holy Mountain” or as down-the-middle funny as “Ghostbusters,” and I can love the films for what they are, and the idea of “awards” never enters into it. I love movies because they offer me a connection to people around the world, people who share that experience, sitting in the dark somewhere else, and it’s like we’re connected by the movies we love. Movies unite us. Movies explain us. Movies speak to us and for us. Movies are a language that manages to supersede anything spoken, and at their very best, they pluck us from our daily reality and take us somewhere else.
I don’t care about the Oscars precisely because I love movies so much.
On a day like today, when I’m getting e-mail and messages and Tweets asking me what’s wrong with me and why I don’t watch the Oscars, I’d turn that around and ask all of you, “If you love movies so much, then why do the Oscars matter?”
And if they do matter to you, then I hope you enjoy them when you watch them. I would just ask that you understand… loving the Oscars and loving movies are two totally different things. Feel free to storm around and scream about how angry you are that David Fincher didn’t win, but realize… if you invest so much emotion in what didn’t win, then you must really believe that it matters. You can’t celebrate a win you agree with and dismiss the ones you don’t. Either it’s all important, and it all really means something, or none of it does. You can’t have it both ways.
I know where my heart lies. And I know why. And I still say “Chariots Of Fire” is a load of crap.
Now I’ve got the last ten minutes of “Vampire Circus” to watch. Do me a favor. Don’t tell me who wins. I’m rooting for the vampires.
There are people who listen to Howard Stern so they can be offended by him and that’s sort of my relationship with watching the Oscars, watching it so I can be offended by it. Over the years my interest has waned a lot and I think Drew is right in not watching it at all. If ABC and the Academy were capable of producing watchable show it would be different. And this year’s show was a trainwreck.
I have to say, I really like James Franco as an actor, but he was terrible as a host. He almost seemed like he didn’t want to be there.
It seems like the producers of the Oscar telecast have to overthink everything. Just hire Steve Carrell and Tina Fey to host next year and be done with it.
Very well said. I agree completely.
I Thank You For The Nice Comments!
Amen.
I still find it fun to watch. Of course there are upsets that make me shake my head, but there’s also a part of me that really enjoys seeing the films that I love get rewarded. I don’t put too much emotional investment into it, but I like the production. It’s Show Business.
Has it evolved into a marketing machine? Yes. It’s that same marketing, however,that has helped many great little films get seen by people just because they were recognized with a nomination or award.
Many of this year’s best films will see an increase in attendance (or a bump in DVD sales) just because people want to check out what won or lost. I’m sure the studios and filmmakers of films such as Black Swan, The Fighter, and The King’s Speech will be happy to get the extra support that films like Iron Man 2 and Eclipse didn’t need. Isn’t that really the point? Isn’t that why you put together a “Best of…” list each year?
My feelings exactly. Thank you, sir, for putting in words what I could not.
Do you realize you just used the words “taste” and “Oscars” in the same sentence? Doesn’t that feel weird? Besides being the world’s most boring TV show, the Oscars obviously have nothing to do with taste or artistry.
It’s a three-hour commercial for bad movies. Actors who can’t act, writers who can’t write, and directors who can’t direct get together and give each other little trophies congratulating themselves on how wonderful they all are. Hollywood is not about art. Art isn’t made by committee or by testing different versions of something to see which one the audience responds to the best.
But that’s old news. Everybody knows the accent falls on the second word in show business. What’s inexplicable to me is that American film schools go along with the whole thing. They actually show schlock like Fatal Attraction, The King’s Speech, Thelma and Louise, and Silence of the Lambs in film courses and invite the directors to speak to their students! I may be out of touch, but I was under the impression that the university curriculum was one thing that was not supposed to be up for sale to the highest bidder.
Your second paragraph confuses me. If you’re upset that Social Network or Inception didn’t win, that’s fine. I’m pretty sure I saw Fincher and Nolan at the ceremony, you know, participating in the event. Please explain what actors, directors, and films you consider “good” that abstain from events such as this.
Silence of the Lambs? Schlock? Really?
Hollywood films offer “lite feelings,” weightless emotions, low-impact emotional work-outs. We can feel good about feeling bad, without ever having to reassess our experience. Nobody ever really gets hurt or wounded. It’s all set in a fantasy land off to one side of our real lives. Oliver Stone, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, and most Hollywood directors are masters at plugging into the emotional fad of the moment. They whip up the same sort of instant, artificial, stock emotions that the Super Bowl does, cycling the viewer through a series of predictable, clichÃ©d feelings. But it’s all just a bad simulation: The ideas are prefabricated, the experiences are formulaic, and the emotions are superficial. Which is why it’s all forgotten a few hours later.
The superficiality of the experience is in fact what many viewers love about Hollywood movies. They take you on a ride. You climb into them, turn on the cruise control, and sit back. Not only are the events, characters, and conflicts entirely predictable (most movies are their trailers), but there is nothing really at stake for anyone â€“actor, director, or viewerâ€“ in any of it. It’s an amusement park ride: a few programmed thrills and then all is well. When it is over, you leave the theater and go home untouched and unchanged. That’s what Antonioni meant when he said Hollywood was being nowhere, talking to no one, about nothing.
These movies should be taken out of the arts and humanities and screened in the Business School where they belong. We should study how they were financed. Discuss how the casting, writing, and the ad campaigns were coordinated. Analyze them as wildly successful marketing coups, since that’s what they are. Twentieth-century snake oil. And while we’re at it, let’s get the library to re-catalogue all those books about Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, and Ivan Reitman, so that they are shelved where they belong: next to the books on mass-marketing and public relations.
Boy are you bitter. Its one thing to call the oscars pointless. But to call EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THE MOVIES at the oscars bad is another thing entirely. By your logic, every movie that is nominated for an oscar is a bad movie. Instead of liking a movie because it won (or was nominated for) an award, your liking a movie because it WASN’T nominated for an award. I’ve got to say… that’s pretty darn stupid and extremely short-sighted. Just because a movie receives acclaim or is popular with the masses doesn’t make it bad.
As for film schools showing those films and discussing them, I think that might be because most of them are considered classics and well written, produced, and acted… but I’m just spit balling here.
You’re just making my point here: illustrating how Home Shopping Club values have replaced artistic ones. We don’t measure Picasso’s Guernica or Paul Taylor’s Esplanade by how much money they rake in their first weekend.
So what if a movie is popular? The Big Mac is the most popular food item in America. Norman Rockwell is the most popular painter. Does that mean the English Department should dump Shakespeare and replace him with Stephen King?
As far as emotions go, if art was just about getting our feelings worked up, an auto accident or the cries of a baby would be more important than Hamlet. It’s easy to get ANY viewer’s emotions involved. Make a movie about a victim, especially a fashionable one: someone dying of AIDS or rounded up by the Nazis. Only slightly subtler, make a movie about a victim of some obvious social injustice.
Take an even easier route and rely on a suspense plot with constant threats of violence. Stir and serve. I’ve just described ninety percent of the movies made last year. That’s not art, it’s just playing games with our evolutionary pastâ€“ duping our reptilian brain-stems into pseudo-fright/flight or maternal/protective responses.
Look, I’ll admit that I have the same visceral responses everyone else does to Natural Born Killers, Reservoir Dogs, and Pulp Fiction. I squirm. I cringe. I could hardly watch the screen while the Bruce Willis character in Pulp Fiction went back to his apartment. Even a no-brainer like Speed can leave you breathless with its propulsiveness. But what does that prove? These films are the best roller-coaster rides (in the case of Tarantino, the best haunted houses) ever made. But if that’s what you want, you might as well go to an amusement park. I remember a conversation I had with a director over dinner a few years ago. He said his goal was to grab viewers by the guts with the first shot of his movie and not let them go for two hours. I asked him where he had developed such a bizarre desire. Why would he want to grab people by their guts? Why wouldn’t he prefer to touch their minds and hearts?
I really don’t understand your hatred of American film schools. I’ve watched Silence of the Lambs (in several classes) for school and I thought it was a brilliant example of how editing works. The conversation between the lead and Hannibal – brilliant. The use of crosscutting to trick the viewer at the end – brilliant. The editing of the entire finale inside Buffalo Bill’s house – brilliant. I’m really glad that I saw those clips in class because they helped me better understand how editing works. The fact that it had an Oscar Grand Slam didn’t mean shit to my education; the fact that it was brilliantly constructed did. That film was picked by multiple professors because of the brilliant editing.
And I like that you chose those films and not something like Red, which is the only major motion picture where students in my class have met writers of. And even then we didn’t think they were the greatest thing ever; we saw them as an example of one of the many ways to make a living in film. Everyone (us and the writers) recognized that they weren’t making the highest art ever, but they were making some money (not much though) and were relatively happy with their lives, and as students that was what we needed.
You made some valid points (some I agree with and some I wholeheartedly disagree with), but you also didn’t address any of what I said. All you did was say that I proved your point and proceed to go off on an angry rant.
Sorry. That last comment was directed at Ray, not Chudley.
All Hollywood movies ultimately boil down to making the viewer feel good by flattering him/her. Every girl watching Titanic is allowed to see herself as Kate Winslett and every boy as Leonardo DiCaprio.
Who wouldn’t want to think of themselves as being this noble, this glamorous, this heroicâ€“this capable of love, self-sacrifice, or suffering?
It’s a big lie of course. Life isn’t like this, and no one’s emotions are this pure and uncompromised. We’re much more mixed, troubled, uncertain of ourselves. Real love isn’t this self-sacrificing and unconditioned. It is mixed with unloving feelings like selfishness and pettiness and the desire for appreciation. Real suffering, sacrifices, and loss is not unconditioned and absolute, but laced with anger and resentment and self-justification. Real virtue is often critical and intolerant of others’ deficiencies. And we lapse from virtue as often as we adhere to it.
We lie to ourselves constantly with self-justifying stories about how much harder we work, how much more we deserve success than others do.
One might say that the very appeal of Hollywood film is proof of our emotional imperfection. The only reason we crave these movies is because we are addicted to glamorizing our emotional states, to deluding ourselves, to telling ourselves comforting stories about ourselves. Their repressions are proof of our insecurity and desperation for flattery. Their purity is evidence of the impurity they deny.
“It’s a three-hour commercial for bad movies. Actors who can’t act, writers who can’t write, and directors who can’t direct get together and give each other little trophies congratulating themselves on how wonderful they all are.”
I feel like you’re evading the question of WHAT films and filmmakers you do respect. Would you like to illustrate the above point with specifics? I assume you are posting here in “Motion Captured” because you actually enjoy some films.
Here are my five favorite directors:
1. Robert Kramer is an important artist whose work is ideologically informed without being limited by the shallowness of ideological forms of understanding. His two masterworks, Ice and Milestones, take the limitations of ideological understanding as their subject by imagining groups of figures who have organized their lives around political analyses of experience, and who get into emotional trouble as a consequence.
2. John Cassavetes, whose central subject in all of his films is the exploration of sincerity and authenticity â€“ what he called “phoniness” versus “honesty” or “truthfulness.”
3. Mike Leigh, a British director who often organizes his character-driven films around series of contrasts based on class and temperament.
4. Mark Rappaport, the best-kept secret in American film, whose films are more hilarious than the Coen brothers’, weirder than Hal Hartley’s, deeper than Woody Allen’s; he’s an unclassifiable comic genius.
5. Jon Jost, the master of long-take shots.
As for foreign directors whose films aren’t in English: YasujirÅ Ozu, Pedro Costa, Michelangelo Antonioni, Carl Dreyer, and Abbas Kiarostami.
I must admit that a few people on this list I’ve never heard of. That’s fine. The ones I have seen work from, Cassavetes and Leigh, have both attended Oscar ceremonies and have been recognized with nominations in the past, which contradicts your point about the Oscars being for all the “actors who can’t act, directors that can’t direct…” etc.
I’m not entirely sure why you’re reading Drew’s column if your taste is so narrow. No offense to you (or to Drew), but I have a hard time believing that those are your favorite filmmakers, but you still reading Drew’s review of Hall Pass (on sites like Hitfix.com).
I’ll check out some of those other filmmakers though. Always curious to expand my personal horizons.
Ray, Ray, Ray. How sad you sound. Please do not try to argue that commercial work cannot by definition be art. Picasso and Shakespeare made a living by creating art. You donâ€™t think The Globe Theater marketed those plays? Come on. Get off your sanctimonious high horse. Thereâ€™s no denying that the Oscars are foremost a promotional vehicle for selling movies (as Melissa Leo mentioned during her acceptance, by the way). But that doesnâ€™t mean that worthwhile films are not coming out of Hollywood. Itâ€™s true that most films are not great art. But neither is most of any type of artistic endeavor.
The movies you cite as examples are all cherry-picked to support your absurd argument. Are you going to tell me that â€˜Raging Bullâ€™ was made so the viewers could think of themselves as being noble, glamorous, heroic, capable of love, self-sacrifice, or suffering? How about â€˜Platoonâ€™?
Real virtue is critical and intolerant? On what planet?
Art is subjective. You seem to think youâ€™re the best judge of great film artistry. What an arrogant thing that is.
Ray, you do realize that you complain about saying the Oscars recognize only garbage, and then say that one of your favorite directors was nominated and his film was promoted at the awards.
Also, Shakespeare was pretty trashy at the time. Lots of raunchy jokes, bloodsport, and mashing up old stories. Honestly, I’d have to say Tarantino, a director you don’t like much, is the closest filmmaker we have today who’s work is similar to Shakespeare’s.
Who do you know that’s screaming about how angry they are? They have money on Fincher too.
Disclaimer: I’m not a fan of award season in any medium.
BUT:
The only aspect that leaves me invested in the Oscars is that I want the films that I love (that get nominated) to be awarded as I feel they deserve and to be recognized by the mainstream public as the masterpieces that they are. I was a little upset tonight about “The Social Network” not winning Director or Best Picture because I feel like there are more than a few of the moviegoing public that might not give that film a chance if they hear that the Academy deemed “The King’s Speech” to be “better”. I know that this SHOULD NOT matter, but for some reason it does to me. I have a general personal problem of wanting public and mainstream verification that a film that I love is good. Is this me just wanting more people to see the movies that I love? Yeah, I think so… and Drew, I totally get the sentiment that there are hundreds of performances, films, etc. that I felt should have won but were dismissed due to the corporate and political structure of the Academy. However, I do feel that the Oscars can get things right and it is, at the very, very least a good way to get audiences to see films they might not see on a daily basis.
That’s possibly the stupidest hat I’ve ever seen in my life. Congrats on being a hude douche.
Fans of films like Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan often claim that those films reveal new truths. But I can’t see much difference between Spielberg’s so-called serious movies and his “boy’s book” movies. Saving Pvt. Ryan is a John Wayne “storm the trenches and carry out my buddy” movie with gore, grain, and a hand-held camera. Wow. That’s sure profound.
Schindler’s List simply rehashes Spielberg’s inflatable, one-size-fits-all myth about how a clever, resourceful character can outsmart a system. Is that what the meaning of the Holocaust boils down to: Indiana “Schindler” Jones versus the Gestapo of Doom? Schindler is a Hollywood producer’s self-congratulatory fantasy of how giving people a chance to work for you is doing them a big favor. What real courage did it take to make this movie? What new understanding of the Holocaust did it reveal? Spielberg could have made a really courageous film if he had dared to make a movie sympathetic to the SS, a movie that deeply, compassionately entered into the German point of view in order to reveal how regular people with wives and children could be drawn into committing or silently consenting to such horrors. Or how about a movie that showed that, at least potentially, we are them? A film that didn’t locate the bad guys in an emotional and historical galaxy far away?
Of course, Spielberg could never make that film even if he tried to, because it would require too much insight on his part. And if he did make it, it would not win any Oscars. It would require viewers to think. And thinking, real thinking, is always dangerous. Audiences might be forced to confront truths that they would rather avoid. Instead of affording them another opportunity to revel in their own virtue, they just might be made to squirm a little.
Actually Drew, I work at a movie theater that shows quote “prestige pictures” end quote, and when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars, that movie is moved from the smaller theater it was in to the biggest theater we have because it then becomes popular enough to warrant the move. When people here The Kings Speech won best movie and see we are playing it, I guarantee that we will sell more tickets.
Just to be clear, I’m not saying this is right. Its just the way it is.
What Gregory said; Oscars mean money. My art cinema lost three weeks of programing because we had planned to have three of the films that ended up being nominated for Oscars (which caused the chain theatre to decide not to ship us the film and hold on to it until after the Oscars). We also have no idea if we’ll ever get The King’s Speech since it’s still doing well and the Oscar win will continue to keep it out of the 2nd run theatres for a long time. We may end up having to pass on it because by the time we can get it, it might be late April/early May and a PG-13 film.
Drew,
You’re absolutely right… I sort of neglected to mention that I thought that my reasoning was in a small number of people that might do these things. And yeah the whole nomination process is the problem in the first part as we are limiting ourselves to just a few films when, as you say and I agree with, that film conversation is a “limitless” thing. I was just discussing what I felt to be the “good” of the ceremony in that there are people that will see these awarded films and rightfully so because it’s a rare thing that any of these films are truly terrible and don’t deserve a viewing. But yeah, the whole aspect, which I on rare occasion can fall victim to, that an audience needs validation from some insular group of voters is silly and not an indicator of the majority of real film lovers.
I think that if you just imagined that “Awards Season” or the Oscars did not exist at all, then movies like “The King’s Speech” or “Winter’s Bone” would not get a fair shot at a mainstream audience. At least as opposed to the giant marketing strategies like the folks at Sony have, these smaller, but still relatively mainstream movies don’t get quite as fair of a shot. This is sort of a Devil’s Advocate approach as, on the whole, I really do agree with your sentiments
Truth is messier and more complex than a trick. Art doesn’t give us pre-cooked, pre-digested experiences, but raw, rough, unclassifiable ones. Real emotions defy verbal summaries. And they leave us more confused than analytic. In fact, if you can say what emotions you are feeling while you watch a film, you probably aren’t having an emotional experience in the way I mean. Thinking in a new way is more likely to bewilder than to enlighten us, at least at first. If an experience is truly original, it puts us in places we’ve never been before and may not want to be. In this sense, art can point a way out of the traps of received forms of thinking and feeling. It reveals the emotional lies that ensnare us. It opens new and potentially revolutionary understandings of our lives.
Ray, how are you sure that your new revolutionary understanding is not just a more rarified and pretentious emotional lie?
Thank you for so eloquently explaining why I don’t watch the Oscars either.
You Are Always, Welcome? NICE?
I thought that it was interesting that (whoever presented best picture, I am having a total mental blank, was it Spielberg?) went out of their way to point out the great films that didn’t win the big one. This sort of references the idea that its not the best movie that wins every year, and that there are dozens of movies that would have won in a different year.
I usually agree with some winners and disagree with others, but I don’t let it bother me. I can still enjoy the show and be interested to see who the Academy deems the best film/actor/director, etc. And the Oscars do matter…The King’s Speech winning best pictures doesn’t affect how I view it, but it does affect how the public at large views it.
So you have juvenile taste in movies and boycott adulthood. Whatever. Grow up.
Schindler’s List is no more mature a film than E.T.
Wow There seems to be a lot of hate here for the show which I can understand since I thought this was the worst Oscars I’d seen but lets just step back and look at this through a rational lens. Now I’m not saying what wins “Best Picture” is actually the best picture but some people on here need to think before they post. Ray, I agree with some of your opinions and I don’t think you’re juvenile or a child like the other poster but your posts come off as more of a rant than a rational argument. 1) You say Art isn’t based on a test or committee yet you don’t seem to realize art cannot be judged and you saying these movies are not art is hypocrisy. 2) I’m sure you didn’t mean “all” movies when you said they don’t have any emotional weight but since you used the word I must respond to it. There’s no way you can tell me movies like Rocky(even though it’s a feel good), Shawshank, and Terms of Endearment have no complex emotions attached to them. Of course movies tug on your heart strings, it’s what makes a movie great. If movies were void of emotions then they wouldn’t feel human, just lifeless characters talking for two hours. 3) I would love to hear your take on Goodfellas, The Godfather, and Citizen Kane(I’m asking in a sincere manner). 4) Comparing a movie like Schindler’s List to E.T. is not only over the top but rather insulting.You’ve compared a movie about the Holocaust to a children’s movie about a friendly alien, surely you see the rationale in that? 5)Let’s stop complaining about people in Hollywood congratulating themselves. It makes us sound small and envious. Every profession has awards for its best and brightest: Academia, Medicine, Science, Education, Police. The only difference is that the Oscars is on TV and involves billions of dollars. 7) Lastly you say these people just make bad movies, can’t write, or direct. This just sounds bitter to me. If they were really as bad as you say then they would be kicked out of the serious movie arena a long time ago. Don’t confuse these people with the people who make Twilight or other teen movies. Once again, not saying I’m right or you’re wrong, just my two cents.
The Oscars are “adulthood?” For a system that is more akin to high school politics, that’s a hilarious association.
I’m afraid that whatever mild point I meant to make was lost in my bad attitude, for which I feel compelled to apologize.
Well put my friend. You put into words what i was thinking. I’m glad I’m not the only one who feels this way. A big thank you.
Having worked in film, I love the Oscars because I want to see a film I love or an old friend get an award for all the hard work that goes into making it. Besides, they call it Show “Business” for a reason. It’s all about marketing and money because without it, there wouldn’t be any film for anyone to review.
While I subscribe to most of your points and feelings on the subject, Drew, I still can enjoy the Oscar ceremony as an evening to share with friends trying to predict the winners and discussing the fairness of the awards in a most frivolous, shallow way.
It’s more of a fun, shared ritual than anything else.
In case I didn’t make it clear enough, I couldn’t care less about the Oscars or that whole awards mentality.
The merits of a film can be analyzed and discussed, even compared and put into context in a serious, critical way, but not quantified or measured in number of awards won. That has always be a non-factor to me.
Just chiming in to say that before I even finished reading your piece here, I immediately went over to my NetFlix online to go look up “Vampire Circus”. (I vaguely remember hearing that title before, but it was a long time ago). The title sounded just too fun to bypass. Good luck for me: it’s available for online streaming! Thanks for the tip!
P.S. – The Oscars totally suck.
The pointlessness of it all is staggering, especially the inane pre & post TV coverage. It’s all utterly useless chatter about stuff nobody in their right mind should give a crap about. Think about the amount of tweets whirling around the planet about what such-and-such was wearing. Who effin’ cares?!
I still watch ‘The Oscar Bullshit’, as I call it, because I know it’s a load of old nonsense, and therefore I can enjoy it all from the perspective of an observer of human behaviour in the distinctly rarefied echelons of the ‘Most (self)Important People on Earth!’
Still, cynicism for the event can be assuaged by glimpses of genuine humility and sincerity amongst all the tripe, which can signify the true character and motivations of those involved, and whether they’re worthy of respect or not.
And also because I love seeing awkward moments or people making fools of themselves on live TV.
After the hosts’ disastrous performance this year, I think I’ve seen my last Oscars – not because of their incompetence per se, but the way their appointment reflects Hollywood culture: its extreme difficulty in reading the popular mood, its false elevation of mediocrity, its grabbing for the audience’s cash while holding them in utter contempt. Yes, all that is part of the “business”, but keep it below the surface where it belongs, thanks.
Drew.
I also don’t watch the Oscars for some of the same reasons you don’t.
But my main reason for not watching is I hate the whole cult of celebrity attitude. I’m turned off by the whole red carpet bullshit and the fact that people around the whole world are so interested in it.
I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a postive review of an Oscar host or broadcast. Billy Crystal was well received for a while, deservedly so. I was a kid back then and looked forward to the Oscars. But I stopped watching in the mid 90s and every year the aftermath is how terrible the host was and also how some solid indie but still not great film swept.
Also. Thing about the Oscars is that people think of those awards as being sort of the awards of record. To me, it’s just such a joke that neither Social Network nor Inception get the major awards, for best picture or director. The King’s Speech in a year of those two films that all but promise to change how a lot of other movies are made in the next several years.
Reading Ray Carney actually makes me want to watch Transformers 2 while fucking a Big Mac and huffing gas. USA! USA! USA!
For that ignorant comment alone, I hope your mother gets violently killed.
I give you credit for sitting it out and not engaging in what most every other outlet did – faux disinterest disguised as “needed” content. Twitter feed is lighter this morning. For myself it’s like most anything, I really like the Oscars for what it gets right sometimes and what it gets wrong really doesn’t bother me because if you can cut through the payola the intent is to celebrate moviemaking. In the past I’d watch the show with friends who couldn’t be less interested because movies are no more important to them than muzak in an elevator. I don’t know why people like that feel compelled to watch and comment in the first place.
In any case I was the same mindset as you all those years ago when my favorites were robbed but the bigger problem now is that the show is just pandering too much structurally. It’s a schizo production too eager to play to people that are only watching to dismiss it anyhow.
You totally hit the nail on the head. It’s not about movies that people really enjoy, it’s about a small, elitist club of high-brow or superficial films that tend to depress that always make the cut. Not that all of the films presented this particular year sucked (Inception was cool; The Fighter was interesting, etc.) but it does not reflect what the majority of people like or anything close to reality. When you’re right, you’re right, and you got it one hundred percent here.
This opinion makes total sense to me. But I also think there is a middle ground. I can enjoy the show as exactly what it is, a spectacle, like I do the Superbowl while not allowing it in any way to restrict my film bandwidth. Something like this shouldn’t influence what films anyone sees, but I do believe that responsibility is more on the person themselves instead of anything industry does.
The Academy picking their favorite movie at the end of the year is no different than you doing your top 10 list at the end of the year. If the academy’s pick for best picture changes your own opinion of what the best picture of the year was, then that’s your own insecurities. They still do represent much of the best films of the year though and for me it’s just another fun nostalgic look at the year’s past. No need to take them so damn seriously ….
Thank you for making the most damn sense on this entire page. Every single profession has their own version of this. I’m in a tiny, specialized profession that requires talent, hard work, and good connections, and which almost no one has heard of. We have an “Association” and judge the work that we do and give out awards. But as someone else pointed out, it’s not televised to billions with a huge budget behind it. As I see it, the Academy and the actors (etc) do this for themselves, and we who watch should remember that and not think less of them for it. It’s nice to gather with your peers and colleagues and show your appreciation for each other. So they congratulate each other, and praise each other, SO WHAT? It really shouldn’t be taken so damn seriously. Well said, Alex.
I watched the Oscars last night for the first time in years. Interestingly enough, because I saw a commercial for it played on this site. I thought who cares about the results it should be an entertaining way to spend a Sunday evening. Wow, was I wrong. The commercial where James Franco and Anne Hathaway showed so much chemistry peeking my interest, turned into the two hours or complete and utter boredom. I should have left after one hour instead of two. Shame on me. Franco under compensating and Hathaway over compensating got real old real fast. Also, on a side note, COF winning was the last time I think the Oscars got anything right. We are officially not allowed to be friends Drew.
Drew to a certain extent it sounds like you go out of your way to avoid the Oscars because you DO care about what wins, or more accurately what doesn’t win. And you’re mad that such an admittedly flawed system can create that kind of emotional investment. Or maybe that’s just me projecting my own feelings onto your article.
Anyway I do watch the Oscars, usually with friends, and I generally enjoy it. A lot of the movies I’d pick don’t win, and a lot of the movies I like aren’t even recognized, but it’s fun to stargaze and I also think it’s interesting to see how people try to make sense out of the year in film based on what does make the cut. And if there’s one positive beyond the ceremony itself, I’d say it does help get certain films a wider audience based solely on the prestige of being nominated, even if other movies that are just as deserving remain completely ignored. However I might have to agree with you that the Oscars are bad for movies in the grand scheme of things, for two (I think) important reasons:
1) The award becomes more important than the movie itself. This is sort of a semiotics issue, representation vs. reality. But without getting too deep into it let’s just say that the Oscars exist (in theory) to recognize great cinema. Yet the Oscars have become an industry almost as important as cinema itself. Actors cry when they win, not because it proves they’ve been doing good work but because they have an OSCAR. Producers cancel parties out of vengeance if their films don’t get nominated. This is the same thing that happens in sports. You can play well and get along with your teammates, but leave a city after a career’s worth of memories because, historically speaking, none of it matters until you have a ring. And the desire to win a prize that should be secondary to the work motivates all the decisions you make. Which leads me to…
2) People choose films that they think will win them an Oscar. Certain actors, specifically, court Oscar shamelessly: Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman. And of course there are the Weinsteins. So caring more about the Oscar than the work you do seems backwards, but it doesn’t necessarily have an effect on the product as far as moviegoers are concerned. Only it does, because we’re all familiar with the term “Oscar Bait,” and we’re all familiar with the types of movies that would fall under that category. Some of these movies are pretty good (American Beauty), some of them are pretty not (The Soloist). When more and more of the calendar year is devoted to blockbuster films, the portion allocated to GOOD films takes a backseat to “Oscar” films. So actors and producers whose talents might be better spent on something more interesting, like Uncle Boonmee, end up making The Reader instead.
The Oscars serve a purpose in that they acknowledge what is, in their opinion, great filmmaking. They may not always be right and I may not always agree but that’s not a reason to resent them for existing. The Oscars don’t say “These are the only movies you can like and if you like other ones you are an idiot!” They just say “This is what we’ve chosen to honor and we think these are the best.” I love the Oscars and get heavily invested in awards season but I don’t let it dictate my opinion- I don’t think The Social Network deserves any of the awards it got and I think it’s terrible that Shutter Island was completely snubbed. Yet, I still watch the Oscars and try to respect their opinion. I think that saying that you don’t like the Oscars you are either taking your opinion too seriously or taking the Oscars too seriously.
P.S. Annie Hall is better than Star Wars but again, it’s all just opinion.
Uh, let’s not dismiss Ray Carney as “this Ray Carney dude” or some “troll.” He’s a passionate and intellectual writer on film. Agree with him or not, his is a valuable voice.
Just FYI, this Ray Carney dude basically posted the exact same rambling stuff on Sepinwall’s blog in an entirely unrelated thread, makes these posts carry a lot less weight to me
I’m pretty sure the Ray Carney dude isn’t the film scholar Ray Carney, which is why he’s “this Ray Carney dude” or “troll.”
He’s copying and pasting from an old Ray Carney interview.
[www.moviemaker.com]
OMG!!! THIS IS THE BEST ARCTICLE, AND YOU EXPRESSED HOW I FEEL EXACTLY!! AND WHAT YOU SAID ABOUT “CHARIOTS OF FIRE” WAS RIGHT ON THE MONEY. I DID NOT UNDERSTAND WHY THAT MOVIE WON BUT I FIGURED I DID NOT NO ANYTHING, BUT THE MOVIE AWARD THAT FINALLY ENDED MY RELATIONSHIP WITH THE OSCARS WAS WHEN CLINT EASTWOODS MOVIE “UNFORGIVEN” WON!!! THAT MOVIE WAS NOT GOOD AND OUT OF ALL THE AWESOME WESTERNS HE DID, YOU GIVE AN AWARD FOR THAT MESS!! AND ALSO WHEN DENZEL WASHINGTION DIDNT WIN FOR POTRAYING “MALCOM X” !! HOLLYWOOD IS BS AND FIXED. ILL VOTE FOR MY OWN MOVIES. THANKS FOR THIS ARTICLE!!
You said it, Drew. I really can’t take these awards (or the critics awards) seriously anymore. They always have an agenda as far as I can tell. Everyone decides early on who should win or be nominated and that’s the end of the discussion as far as they’re concerned. I saw Shutter Island earlier in the year and, of course, because it came out early it was roundly dismissed by a lot of folks as a disaster of some sort. On the other hand I think it deserved to be up there with the other films in a number of categories. It’s one of those films that’s likely to garner more respect in time.
The Oscars introduce several very worthy films to a very large audience who would not have otherwise heard of the films. There is a large segment of the population that sees far fewer films than most of the people commenting here, and seeing the one or two films they saw matched up with three they didn’t see may prompt them to seek out something they might never have seen. Isn’t this enough of a reason justify the Oscars?
Drew, the Oscars may ‘narrow the conversation’ but didn’t it prompt you to go see ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Annie Hall’ and others that you might not have seen otherwise? Doesn’t this basic function have some value? Even if you have moved on, which is certainly your right, there are plenty of other people with reason to enjoy the show that I would think would temper your vitriol and let go of childhood disappointments.
Great article. I forgot how often Oscar is wrong. Drew, why didn’t you publish this on Sunday before the show? At least Oscar didn’t screw LoTR like they did Star Wars and Raiders. Blade Runner and Alien should have been Best Pictures too.
Drew, Next year, I am going to remember this article and just Say No to Oscar too.
I saw this excerpt yesterday, and thought it was a great insight into the entire Oscar experience; and the manner in which it is and should be considered by the general public.
â€œYears ago, when Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon were getting divorced, a perhaps apocryphal story appeared in the scandal sheets: As an example of Grantâ€™s supposed irrationality, Cannon cited to the judge Caryâ€™s yearly habit of sitting in front of his television and sardonically abusing all the participants. This item, true or not, must have amused nearly everyone in Hollywood, since nearly everyone in Hollywood does pretty much the same thing.
The funny thing is that from all accounts, when the Academy Awards began in 1939, they were conducted in a similar spirit of irreverence, something that has practically disappeared from the event itself. â€œThey used to have it down at the old Coconut Grove,â€ Jimmy Stewart told me in the late 70s. â€œYouâ€™d have dinner and alawta drinks – the whole thing wasâ€¦it was justâ€¦it was a party. Nobody took it all that seriously. I mean, it was swell if ya won because your friends were givinâ€™ it to you, but it didnâ€™t mean anything at the bawx office or anything. It was just alawta friends gettinâ€™ together and tellinâ€™ some jokes and gettinâ€™ loaded and givinâ€™ out some little prizes. My gawsh, it was..there was no pressure or anything like that.â€
Cary Grant corroborated this to me: â€It was a private affair, you see – no television, no radio, even – just a group of friends giving each other a party. Because, you know, there is something a little embarrassing about all these wealthy people publicly congratulating each other. When it began, we kidded ourselves: â€˜All right, Freddie March,â€™ weâ€™d say, â€˜we know youâ€™re makng a million dollars – now come up and get your little medal for it!â€™â€
-excerpted from Peter Bogdanovichâ€™s Who the Hellâ€™s In It
I love movies, don’t care about who wins or loses at oscars. Who cares! It’s All about politics in the movie industry. It’s not about the heart. All fakes not genuine at all.
