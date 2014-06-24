Why it matters that FX’s ‘Tyrant’ didn’t cast a Middle Eastern actor in its lead role

In reviews, podcasts and tweets, it has become common in recent years for me to lament the influx of British and Australian actors masquerading as Americans, all perpetrating the same flat, generic accents as if Americans all come from the same state, which is no state at all, but rather some nether-region dialect coaches call Mid-Atlantic or something.
I take semi-feigned umbrage at this infiltration and I am, indeed, a bit irked that a good 75 percent of the Brits and Aussies are trapped by exhaustively studied, but ultimately affectless accent work that leads them to give robotic performances they'd never tolerate from themselves in their native tongues.
Yes, I get my hackles up, but I know it isn't actually important.
The rise in work for Aussie and British actors is largely linked to the expanding TV universe, and even if this most recent upfronts season saw an encouraging uptick in TV shows with African-American leading characters, I think we can all look at the TV landscape and agree that in the multi-billion year history of our Earth, this is probably the greatest time in history to be a Caucasian man looking for TV work.
That's why when I see people earnestly complain — Not many people… Trolls, mostly — that they can't watch “Orange Is The New Black” because it's anti-male and the men are all one-dimensional, I get caught in a giggle loop that can last for minutes at a time.
The thing about white male representation on TV is that if you accidentally find one show in which the white guys are douches, you probably don't want to complain about it, because there are the other 100 shows out there. Whiteness on TV is represented in all of its myriad shadings. Sometimes white guys are heroes. Sometimes white guys are villains. There are gay white guys and straight white guys and white guys in every imaginable profession.
Other than fact-based based projects about actual, verifiable white people, it is never incumbent upon a film or TV show to “cast white,” because if you don't cast a white guy in one project, you can safely guarantee that the next project with a potentially Caucasian lead will be right around the corner and Hollywood is far more committed to the quest for square-jawed white guys than geologists are to finding petroleum or astronomers are to finding intelligent life elsewhere in the universe.
Now, though, I want you to look across the TV landscape for depictions of Middle Eastern men. You'll find them. They're not totally invisible. They're largely terrorists or characters who get confused with terrorists and try to be heroic in order to disprove stereotypes. Not all, but mostly. There are a handful of Middle Eastern cast regulars on procedurals and whatnot. They're out there. A few. It's not a particularly diverse set of representations, but they exist.
Now, though, look across the TV landscape for shows in which the unquestioned lead, the top-of-the-call-sheet role, is written specifically for a male (or female, for that matter) of Middle Eastern heritage.
Keep looking.
Keep looking.
That, friends, is why it is important that FX is premiering a new drama on Tuesday night in which the main character is an assimilated Middle Eastern man who leaves behind his life in the West and returns to the fictional nation ruled by his family.
At least as a log-line, the part of Bassam “Barry” Al-Fayeed in FX's “Tyrant” may not be unprecedented, but it represents a big enough deviation from the Hollywood norm and from the mainstream TV norm that it's notable and worth discussion.
And that's why it's not an insignificant problem that this role, this trailblazing step in Middle Eastern representation is being played by Adam Rayner, an English-born actor who is half-British, half-American and not Middle Eastern in the slightest.
At TCA press tour in January, Rayner was asked about his racial makeup and agreed that he was, indeed, a white male.
“I think we can all agree that if you are having to radically, physically transform someone to play a different race or ethnicity, that doesn”t fly anymore,” Rayner agreed. “But we”re not changing my appearance in any way. My mother in the show is English if you want some kind of explanation for what I look like. And, of course, as was mentioned before, you know, people like the Alawites and communities like that could easily look how I do. But basically, I would agree that it”s completely unacceptable to radically transform someone along racial and ethnic lines, but we”re not having to do that so it seems like it”s okay.”
In “Tyrant,” Al-Fayeed's mother is, indeed, played by Alice Krige. That the potentate of a fictional Middle Eastern country was married to a white woman and had multiple children with her seems like something at least semi-worthy of discussion to me, but it's never addressed in the first four episodes of “Tyrant.” Her mere presence is mostly an excuse for allowing Adam Rayner to play Bassam Al-Fayeed, as if casting an actor with no Middle Eastern heritage in TV's only top-of-the-call-sheet Middle Eastern role would be bad, but casting an actor with no Middle Eastern heritage in TV's only top-of-the-call-sheet *half* Middle Eastern role is totally halal. Adam Rayner is absolutely one step closer to being half Middle Eastern than he is to being wholly Middle Eastern and I guess it's your prerogative if that makes a difference. Half Middle Eastern representations also aren't so frequent on TV in major roles and just as you either are or aren't Middle Eastern, you either are or aren't half Middle Eastern.
The thing that Rayner and the “Tyrant” producers seem to be saying — Rayner more literally at press tour — is that because he isn't technically in brownface, the casting isn't a problem. Rayner doesn't require embellishment — I'm not so convinced on this, but lighting and facial hair are powerful things, so I'll give the “Tyrant” team the benefit of the doubt that a marginally different shade of foundation isn't being used — and therefore he can pass as Middle Eastern.
“Passing” is something that typically works that other way. The member of a non-hegemonic group with the capacity to integrate into a hegemonic group might change a name or put aside racial or ethnographic signifiers in order to pass. It is, in fact, the prelude to the story of “Tyrant,” in which Bassam has become “Barry” and he attempts to go through life without people knowing that his family runs a fictional Middle Eastern nation. He denies his name, but he doesn't need to deny his race because, as you may have already heard, Adam Rayner isn't Middle Eastern and he looks no more or less Middle Eastern than he looks Latino or Mediterranean. Would there be protests if Adam Rayner played Zorba the Greek today? I'm not sure. But would there be protests if he played Che Guevara? Well, yes. Latino advocacy groups are loud and proud and FX wouldn't have dared run afoul of those groups by casting a British actor in the lead role of Jorge “George” Sanchez, son of a banana republic dictator in the new drama “El Jefe.” That might have happened 10 or 15 or 20 years ago, but it wouldn't happen today.
And the “Tyrant” team really did know better. In Lacey Rose's excellent Hollywood Reporter story on the drama's behind-the-scenes struggles, she says that “the producers wanted an actor who looked more authentically Middle Eastern,” a search that led to the rejection of names like Dominic West. Other actors, including the legitimately half Middle Eastern Tony nominee Omar Metwally were passed over because of questions about his ability to carry a show. It was only as production on the pilot neared that producers had to broaden their search to include people who looked plausibly Middle Eastern without actually being Middle Eastern.
Both at press tour and in Rose's story, producers hail Rayner's resemblance to Ashraf Barhom, the Israeli-Arab actor who plays Barry's brother Jamal, and also to the Moroccan actor who plays Young Bassam. Let's leave aside that this is only sort of true. We can quibble over whether Young Bassam's look is Middle Eastern or North African and whether that's a distinction we want to get into at this moment, but he looks ethnically specific in a way that Rayner does not. Similarly, while Rayner and Barhom absolutely share a common genetic disposition towards handsome angularity, one looks like Adam Rayner and one looks like an Arab-Israeli Adam Rayner. Given his apparent resemblance to Adam Rayner, I'll let Ashraf Barhom talk about how often Hollywood lets him audition for roles written for British guys with non-ethnic last names, because apparently that market should be wide open to him. But sarcasm aside, when the best defense for your white-washed casting is that the actor you cast resembles other actors who actually fit the ethnic requirement, you may want to stop and pause and wonder if, indeed, you exhausted the available resources of Middle Eastern actors.
And keep in mind that Middle Eastern in this case can mean literally anything in practically an entire hemisphere. Abbudin is the most generic of Middle Eastern nations. “Tyrant” executive producer Howard Gordon made a career of fictionalizing vaguely sketched adversarial Middle Eastern nations on “24” and this is one of those, only we actually have to spend time in it. In the real world, Saudis are ethnographically different from Jordanians are ethnographically different from Syrians are ethnographically different from Egyptians are ethnographically different from Libyans, Iranians, Iraqis, etc. This was not a concern on “Tyrant,” where Abbudin is a simmering crock pot of Middle Eastern cliches. Bassam Al-Fayeed could have been played by an actor who was entirely or half from any one of those countries, or whose parents or grandparents were entirely or partially from any of those countries. We span the globe looking for white guys to play white guys, but the “Tyrant” team hit a wall when it came to the quest for Middle Eastern actors who might want to be the lead in a major cable television show.
That has to be it, right? There literally must not be enough Middle Eastern actors out there, right?
Right?
Oddly, however, Gordon has never lacked for Middle Easterners to serve as obstacles for Jack Bauer, nor strawman Middle Easterners to serve as potential suspects for Jack Bauer, only to eventually martyr themselves in the name of proving their innocence and nobility. And “Homeland” has also been awash in legitimately Middle Eastern terrorism threats, as well as the occasional red herring.
And credit has to be given where it's due: “Tyrant” is awash in actors with all manner of Middle Eastern backgrounds including Barhom, Labanese-born, Sweden-raised Fares Fares, Israel-born, Italian-trained Moran Atias, Belgian-born Mehdi Dehbi and many more. The producers seem to have looked far and wide, finding actors to their specifications to fill every role except for the most important one, before giving up on finding a Middle Eastern actor capable of carrying a TV show.
Yes, Israel has a thriving TV industry that American networks are regularly raiding for formats, including “Hatufim,” from Gideon Raff, who created “Tyrant,” but didn't continue with the show. Surely there are Israeli actors carrying those shows? Most Israeli actors can speak English fluently, but maybe “Tyrant” didn't want to open the door for additional controversy by casting an Israeli lead in a show that was already filming in Israel, but masquerading as a generic Middle Eastern country? Iran has one of the great thriving communities in international cinema, but maybe none of those actors could speak English? Again, I don't know. And one can only assume that somebody determined Fares Fares doesn't look enough like a TV star, because with “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Safe House” and the Swedish smash “Snabba Cash” films, his resume is intriguing.
But it wasn't as if FX turned around and cast a white actor with a proven TV track record. This goes back to the Dominic West concern: If you cast an actor who is too recognizably non-Middle Eastern, they no longer have the capacity to pass. Would all concerns be alleviated if Rayner were a gripping leading man? The honest answer? Maybe. At press tour, producers insisted they just cast the best actor for the role, which ignores the time they spent trying to cast a Middle Eastern actor because “the role” happens to be Middle Eastern. But Rayner is, unfortunately, average at best. In the pilot, which has intimations of character complexity, Rayner is forgettable most of the time, but becomes a bit more interesting in later moments of darkness. In subsequent episodes, all edges have been sanded away from the character and Rayner ceases to add anything and becomes blander along with the show.
If Rayner were giving a performance that felt revelatory, at least you could take the “best actor for the role” cliché — ignoring, once again, that “the role” is a half-Arab character and a half-Arab character meant to be at least several years older than Rayner's 36 — at its word and Middle Eastern actors could have said, “Damn. This is the probably the most substantive major TV role available in my lifetime and I genuinely don't know the next time a casting sheet will read '40-year-old Arab family man' for a lead role and they gave it to a white guy. Oh well. At least he's giving a tremendous performance.” Instead, the message is, “This guy who you've probably never heard of before is the wrong age for the part and the wrong ethnicity for the part and he's only kinda OK. And we still went with him over every available actor actually fitting the description.”
I would think that would hurt.
I would also think it might hurt that, according to Rose's story, even after the pilot, FX execs needed more assurances that Rayner was capable of carrying the show and they shot a couple additional scenes, not even scenes for the show, just to see what Rayner could handle.
The issue here is one of priorities. Everybody involved knew they wanted to cast the show correctly, honoring the Middle Eastern lead role by not casting somebody who could merely pass. Then when they couldn't, though, that became a secondary priority to making the show, as if “Tyrant” is some great masterpiece that needed to be made and needed to be made this year. Nobody wanted to say, “Let's wait until we absolutely get this right,” which is what happens all the time when TV shows are given “cast contingent” orders. A “cast contingent” order says, “If you get the right guy for this show, we'll make your pilot.”
Story seems to have been king on “Tyrant,” which is weird since as you'll see if you watch “Tyrant” beyond the pilot, nobody associated with the show knew what the show was. There is a lack of focus to later episodes of “Tyrant” that I can't believe the creative forces at FX weren't aware of. The pilot for “Tyrant” is packed with cliches, but it has enough moral ambiguity and potential for intrigue that I resisted tweeting or writing anything negative about the show after watching it in January because I wanted to give it the chance to find its footing. After seeing four episodes I feel no such compunctions.
Adam Rayner does not make “Tyrant” worse. I need to make that clear. He isn't capable of elevating flat material, but he doesn't diminish it. But although Rayner's performance doesn't hurt “Tyrant,” the white-washing of the main character only serves to underline the condescending and vaguely paternalistic tone of the entire show.
“Tyrant” is a world of one-dimensionally noble revolutionaries and one-dimensionally savage rulers. The leading man's not-quite-Middle Easternness throws the drama out of synch, since he's always right and the native characters, at least the ones in power, are pretty much always wrong. With an almost Will McAvoy-esque sense of certitude, Barry is somehow the only person in the palace aware of the Arab Spring and the ebb and flow of history, while everybody else just wants to hang dissidents in the street, much to Barry's very Westernized horror. Even if Barry were played by a Middle Eastern actor, there would still be the condescension inherent in the Westernized character returning home to judge, condemn and educate his “barbaric” relatives, but having a Caucasian actor in the role only makes the Whitesplaining worse.
For three straight episodes, the rhythms are identical: Barry sees or hears about something the government is doing and expresses shock and indignation. One or two of the generals or advisors offer half-hearted defenses. Barry stands by his moral righteousness. Guess who's gonna be proven correct? Barry Al-Fayeed is the Jiminy Cricket to the nation's ruling brutes and when he has any doubts, he has his own Jiminy Cricket back home in his wife, always ready to clear Barry's head and restore his equilibrium. It's a good thing that, through four episodes, she has yet to be wrong, because you probably can't find an actress much lighter than Jennifer Finnigan.
And none of that would be any better if Omar Metwally were playing Bassam Al-Fayeed. “Tyrant” is ultimately a bad show because it's a bad show and not because they cast a white actor in the lead role and expect you to think that's OK on the basis of his superficial resemblance to Middle Easter and North African actors. That's just why it's problematic and why anybody telling you that it doesn't matter is incorrect.
So what should the “Tyrant” have done? This is simple and it's not the way TV is made, but so much the poorer.
It starts with this: If you have a show with a Middle Eastern main character, it's probably important to have a Middle Eastern actor in the lead role. Right? Right. And if you think it's important to have a Middle Eastern actor in the lead role, cast a Middle Eastern actor in the lead role. If you cannot immediately find a Middle Eastern actor for the lead role… Try harder. If you still cannot find a Middle Eastern actor for the lead role, pause and reflect on the message you're sending both to Middle Eastern actors, but also to people of Middle Eastern descent and then try even harder. Maybe during that time, you can also make sure that your creator and your showrunners are on the same page and that the pilot you're ordering is related to the show it will become. And if you still cannot find a Middle Eastern actor for the lead of your show? Don't make the show because… Let's return to Point A: You once thought it was important to cast a Middle Eastern actor in the lead role and you were right.
“Tyrant” premieres on Tuesday, June 24 on FX.
GREAT piece, Dan.
Not really…
Good point, Phil.
I agree with Phil, but I’ll give a reason. This article is about twice as long as it needed it to be. He essentially repeated the same points over and over. Don’t get me wrong. It was well-written. It was just unnecessarily long-winded and repetitive.
Greg – Without word counts, I’m the Kurt Sutter of TV ranting. Put on a cover of “Halleluyah” and make the essay into a montage…
-Daniel
Not really! Article is too long!
I get the point, but I don’t think it afects the way the viewers see this series. I think Adam Rayner fits the part and is a convincing actor who brings something unique and interesting to the show.
Get over it! ..dont sweat it..i think the actor is perfect..to show how we have all been brain washed..americans go there in the name of peace only to bring more war in the name of democrary..spend most ur energy on that..not on who is the actor but what the actor represents..get your priorities straight
great comment Nash, someone finally gets the point of the series.
Excellent piece.
The number of non-Arab critics saying the lead character should have been Arab is too damn high!
I agree with everything except the dig at Brits and Aussies giving robotic performances. They are simply better actors than the majority of American actors. And their accents tend to get incredible praise for the most part. And I like the fact that they don’t sound specific to one state. That allows the audience to decide their backstory, plus in most places I’ve traveled to in the US, the accents are pretty generic and not specific to one region.
They (Brits and Aussies) are praised for losing their accent not for portraying good American accents. Their American accents are so generic the character could only be from Hollywood land. Not NJ, NY, Boston, ATL, VA, Minnesota etc. The American audience should hold the Brits and Aussies to a higher standard to stop doing generic accents and start doing regional accents just like American actors would have to do it working in the UK or AUS.
“Latino advocacy groups are loud and proud and FX wouldn’t have dared run afoul of those groups by casting a British actor in the lead role of Jorge “George” Sanchez, son of a banana republic dictator in the new drama “El Jefe.” That might have happened 10 or 15 or 20 years ago, but it wouldn’t happen today.”
Then again, Ben Affleck managed to win an Oscar for a film where he cast himself as a half-Mexican.
NO LIES.
ALynch – True. True. VERY true.
-Daniel
It can be argued that that was artistic license. The guy may have been half-mexican in real life, but in the movie, it was never important to the story being told and never even mentioned. But in the case of Tyrant, the main character’s Arabness is a central plot point and of the upmost importance to the show.
True, the character’s heritage is not important to the plot, but it’s still Ben Affleck playing a guy with the last name of Mendez, which makes it kind of hard to ignore.
Also, the excuses made at the time for it were eerily similar to the ones this show made, like how Mendez was very light-skinned and had no accent to speak of, basically saying that Affleck could pass.
Plus not all Hispanics are dark-skinned. Just FYI. Many are quite fair.
I have a doctor named Dr. Hernandez that is one of the whitest guys I’ve ever met. So yeah, the above poster is right even if he can’t figure out how to properly post a comment…
Whoops! I spoke too soon. She figured it out! Lol.
No he didn’t win for being a Mexican-American. He played a Cuban- American
This comment is so dumb. There’s plenty of white Hispanics. Just because you were born in a Spanish speaking country doesn’t mean you look like George Lopez.
Echo comments up top, excellent piece. It’s both comprehensive about why this matters in the macro and why decisions on the micro were off-kilter, which are things I feel commentary about this issue usually lack.
What confuses me is, since they’ve got actors like Fares Fares locked down already, why he or another supporting Arab player weren’t offered a bump to the lead when this clearly became a problem. Had they cast someone like Dominic West, I could buy the “can he carry a show?” argument a bit more. But they’ve gotten a Blandy Blanderson whose name isn’t going to be a major draw.
I was thinking the same thing. Tyrant has a lot of actors who look very much mid eastern so why weren’t they offered the lead role. To be honest I don’t buy the whole thing of “carrying a role”, so what is a director doing and what is the rest of the crew doing. Isn’t the director supposed to tell the actor what they should do to make the scene better or stronger so what is the difference in this series. What did they think that an Arabic actor isn’t going to take there input? The show deals with events that happen in a fictional mid eastern country who better to play the lead role then a mid eastern male.
I think that the main concern for the show wasn’t finding a male lead that looks mid eastern or who is mid eastern the concern was get an actor who is known among viewers that way the show would be an instant hit. I have nothing against Rayner and I like him but I cant help myself from thinking if only an actual mid eastern actor was cast in his role.
There’s also a bit of ageism here, I have to think, because if they had made the character 5 years older, it would have been a no-brainer to cast Alexander Siddig. (Which is itself a bit of a problem, given how many times he’s played the “good Arab.’)
Eric – The character is probably low-to-mid-40s, ideally — He and his wife are successful doctors, but also have upper-teen kids. Adam Rayner is 36. Alexander Siddig is 48. So… Yeah.
-Daniel
I would watch an FX drama headed by Alexander Siddig. He also looks “young enough” when he’s clean-shaven for what the role seems to be written for, and even if you had to color the gray out of his hair, that’s to me much less of a problem than casting a young-looking WASP dude.
Oh, Syriana was practically a model for how Tyrant could have been done!
I had kinda had hoped that Siddig would be cast in Game of Thrones as Doran Martyll, but now that would be too much of a racial contrast with Pedro Pascal.
Saw the picture and came to post the same. Obvious role for good old Siddig El Tahir El Fadil El Siddig Abderrahman Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Karim El Mahdi, even if it would be another case of a British guy playing generic Arab.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing as everybody else on this: Siddig would be perfect for this role. He is not only genuinely half-Arab and half-British, he is also genuinely descended from and related to Middle Eastern political figures.
But this kind of stupidity is nothing new. Remember when Star Trek: Voyager was casting a Native American character, and instead chose a Latino? Instead of one of the many Native Americans who appeared in Dances with Wolves a few years earlier?
Agree with everything you said except for one point: “Gordon has never lacked for Middle Easterners to serve as obstacles for Jack Bauer, nor strawman Middle Easterners to serve as potential suspects for Jack Bauer.”
24 had a long history of hiring non-Middle Eastern (and usually Latino) actors to play Middle Easterners.
See: Marisol Nichols as Nadia Yassir, Nestor Serrano as Navi Araz, Francesco Quinn as Syed Ali, Arnold Vosloo as Habib Marwan, and Tony Plana as Omar. I’m sure there are plenty of others as well.
M – “Never” is probably [Clearly] the wrong word there. “24” has cast a LOT of Middle Eastern actors in those roles. But it obviously cast a lot of “Middle Eastern” actors, as you illustrate.
-Daniel
That touches on something that makes me curious about how the casting process went, though, since they seem to have clearly avoided casting someone like Cliff Curtis (or, insert your actor who plays a variety of cultural roles other than there own).
That kind of “variably ethnic” casting clearly has its own problems that are tied up in the overall problem, but it’s a well they’ve gone to before and at least it gives under-exposed actors a shot at additional roles. I can see why you wouldn’t want to do that, but you wouldn’t want to do that because you think having an Arab in the part is important, which is undercut by what they ended up doing.
Also Anil Kapoor as Omar Hassan was another non-Middle Easterner playing a major Middle Eastern character on 24.
I think that Dan is also overstating how many Middle Eastern characters have been on 24. (I haven’t watched Homeland, so can’t comment on that show.)
Thank you for writing this article. I am an actor of color and when I read the Hollywood Reporter article that mentioned the casting of a white British male as the lead playing Middle Eastern, it was disheartening to say the least. White washing doesn’t seem to want to die. Regarding your comment about Latinos characters, sorry to say white actors still get cast to play us. When will this end? ENOUGH.
Does “Middle Eastern” television fill their shows with “white people?” Does Univision and Telemundo? No, of course not. This is American television, and it targets the attractive demographics advertisers crave. Does this web site and your blog cater to the people of, say, Nigeria? No. That is not your audience. I don’t see you tripping over yourself trying to force GLEE and NEW GIRL and GAME OF THRONES with only overweight people, even though overweight people exist. If you want to put up the money and cast an actor that doesn’t fit the generic definition of “attractive” for your target audience, go ahead. Nobody is stopping you. Go. Do it now. Make sure they DON’T speak English. See how well that works out for you. As a test, present this blog only in Spanish. See how that goes. Well…? We’re WAITING…
Bravo, Brewster. If I were trying to do a bit of troll performance art in response to this post, I couldn’t craft a comment more full of straw men than yours. That’s outstanding. I especially like the part where you suggest that every single person of Middle Eastern descent in the world is 1)Unattractive and 2)Incapable of speaking English.
Good stuff. Keep it up, man!
first off, i probably can’t top alan’s comment, but i have the extra five minutes to express my opinion, so here goes. brewster, thank you for confirming the notion that dumb people really do believe that they their opinions have value. you sound like you’re all ego, no brains and a bit racist on top of having no culture or understanding of the world or how good story telling works. there are attractive people and unattractive people all over the world. also, there are movies and tv shows that are successful in spite of having what you would consider an attractive lead. fx is a cable network and has integrity when it comes to their shows, so casting an attractive lead doesn’t usually matter because the demographic they cater to are intelligent enough to look for story, authenticity and interesting characters over the physicality of it’s ensemble like cw, fox, abc and cbs who really do cater to the masses and the lowest common denominator like yourself. when you watch watered down, no-risk, mainstream bullshit, whether it be in tv or the movies, you really do need to anchor your product with a pretty face so the morons of the world will tune in and latch themselves onto the talent. when you’re only interested in telling a good story, authenticity matters. remember how tarantino likes to have his characters speak their native tongues for long stretches of time because its more naturalistic and he assumes that his audience is intelligent? people don’t scoff at that, they respect it. same thing goes for casting a lead who’s ethnicity mirrors the world he’s supposed to be a part of. anything else is the show runners assuming their audience is afraid of/turned-off by the middle east/middle easterners and comes off to middle easterners like myself and other non-racists as the show taking half-measures. remember that term “half-measure” from breaking bad? the most successful show in decades which had two average looking white dudes at the forefront? i don’t think advertisers or fans of the show cared that the cast wasn’t pretty enough, they cared because it was a show that didn’t bother with the superficial. basically, a good story/movie/tv show is something that can be universally appreciated for capitalizing on what matters and what makes the visual medium so compelling, no matter what country the product originated in, rather than focusing on making a product that can only be enjoyed by a certain part of the world and handicapping the potential of said show in terms of it being embraced globally.
Complete aside, but there’s plenty of controversy about who gets cast based on lighter over darker skin tone on Spanish-language TV, and a history of media racism in Mexico and Central America/South America. The cultural context is different, but Univision and Telemundo are terrible non-examples even to try and prove a mistaken point.
It makes even less sense considering that both movies and television are becoming more and more dependent on revenue from foreign sales.
So Brewster, you’re saying that there are no Arab American actors who could have played this part?
Wonderful piece. I couldnt agree more. And because of this, i think im going to give this show a miss.
that would make you extremely closed minded…
True, JL. It’s not like white English actors have been given a fair shake playing Middle Eastern characters. If we don’t support their efforts to play a wider variety of non-white roles, then the racists have won.
I agree with Leah. I suppose what she means is that she has used the information available to her to make a decision about whether this show is something she wants to watch. Like her, I am inclined to give it a miss. Doesn’t mean that we’re not open minded, just that we both choose to spend our time on other things.
I am happy to see your wordy rant and agree with it completely. I think its ridiculous that the creators could even go with the “we couldn’t find anyone” line. I’m not bashing the actor, but an internet search later, I think there is quite a consensus that he isnt that great. So perhaps holding out might not have been such a bad idea.
But then again, the “the east is bad and the west knows best” trope is one I cannot stomach in any form. So your description of the show – casting aside – is what has ultimately made me decide this I would likely become irritated and angry by the writing. So yes, a miss for me as well.
I’m going to give it a miss, too. Partially based on commentary like this and reviews, but mostly because the ads for it make it look duller than dirt.
I love you Dan.
being iranian, this article makes me so happy. thank you dan.
This reads like a piece written by Sad Dan rather than Angry Dan. Still very acute.
What’s truly mind-boggling to me about this casting decision is that FX is the same network we have to thank for Annet Mahendru, Lev Gorn and Costa Ronin.
Also: Peyman Moaadi! I really don’t see the point in remakes , but I’ve been really, really excited about HBO’s „Criminal Justice“, just because I can’t wait to see him on US TV, even if it’s just in a supporting role.
the mere fact that you’re a fan of peyman moaadi makes me like you so much. he would’ve killed in this show if the writing could match his talent.
Well, apparently it would have been a waste of his talent, so maybe it’s better that way…
My instinct is that if you’re Peyman Moaadi, you would see this script and roll your eyes. And then even if he decided to do it, an executive at FX says, “Sure, he can act, but his ears stick out a little” or something silly.
But a 42-year-old NY-born Iranian actor? Why… That sounds too logical to work!
-Daniel
I thought the rule for ALL tv shows was:
1. the old, crusty, grumpy, white but loveable guy
2. the white hottie
3. the white comic relief
4. the black guy
5. ultra-good looking woman (usually white).
Did I miss something?
“Did I miss something? ”
Yes: A minor character who is a:
sassy black woman – OR –
fat funny woman – OR –
nerdy tom-boyish “homely” woman (played by an ultra-good looking woman in glasses and frumpy clothes)
But you can only have one of these per show.
Don’t forget the extra-sassy gay best friend.
If it’s a family sitcom, it must have the nerdy or perverted little brother and the slutty or just boy-crazy older sister who is popular and whose parents are TOTALLY ruining her life
How do you tell #2 apart from #5?
Ali Suliman. Best Arab actor under the age of 40 and he proved with The Attack that he can carry a movie. Not sure if his English is good enough to play a character that has lived in the US for 20 years.
Fares Fares would have been a good second choice.
Seems like the show has a lot more problems than casting a Britt in the lead role though.
Gee, here I thought I was a voice of one crying in the wilderness about how Americans (of ALL colors and ethnicities) are constantly overlooked for American roles…
I am surprised that someone (besides myself) has been complaining over the influx of actors outside of our own country who come here to make their fame and fortune by portraying American men (and women).
We have such a huge amount of actors who are worthy of being selected for our stage, screen and tv shows and yet, time after time, the choice is ‘other’. Why?
Aren’t we Americans good enough? Of course we are, but casting agents apparently are lazy and biased and, for some odd reason, the fashion is to import ‘Americans’ instead of using our own ‘homegrown.’ BAH!.
Being a white male American actor myself (though I’m not really at the level in my career where I’m able to audition for these sorts of things), I often wonder about this. I feel it’s a combination of 3 things; 1) it’s widely assumed (rightly in SOME, not all, cases) that foreign actors have been better trained. Actors education in America is usually stage-focused and from bad teachers, or it’s stuff like how to take a great headshot or how to bullshit your way through a casting session. Overseas, the arts are taught from an early age (not cut from budgets) and when you enter drama school, you work your ass off for at least 3-4 years and get help with your career goals right out of the gate; 2) many foreign actors need O-1 visas to work in US productions so they’re more indebted to the producers and studios and will probably work for less money and worse conditions; 3) studios and agents want “packaging” deals, where they can market a project overseas and make more money, especially if said project doesn’t do so well in the U.S. To better do that, they stuff a production from top to bottom with non-American talent and crew, hoping to appeal more to overseas audiences. It also helps (again, it’s about money) to negotiate deals and cut production costs. It also helps raise the profile of foreign products ancillary to the entertainment business when foreign actors get a career boost by getting mainstream success via American projects – for example, there’s a reason Eddie Redmayne keeps landing roles and is one of the famous faces of Burberry (UK luxury fashion brand).
It sucks but American actors just need to start gaming the system in whatever way they can.
No kidding there’s no big Middle Eastern actors in Hollywood. That’s what happens when you take a group of people Americans didn’t care about at all and make them hate you by, say, driving some airplanes into the World Trade Center.
there are some bad comments on this article. this one might be the worst.
Barker, there are plenty of hollywood actors of Middle Eastern descent. But an ignoramus like you should not just take anyone’s word for it, you should go google it and find out for yourself. Appropriate name you have there…
The whole idea for the show strikes me as socially irresponsible. Western = good; Middle Eastern = bad?As if our culture wasn’t already inundated with a superiority complex here. Why not reinforce it with (presumably) negative stereotypes?? Ok, so at least the country is fictional, but the message? Probably quite real…
Of course I’ve not seen it, so I really don’t know. But it sounds like the problem of the casting decision is only secondary to its underlying premise. Not that this is not a great thought-piece, but I think depicting entire peoples/culture in a certain negative way, greatly outweighs the authenticity of an individual actor’s ethnicity or age.
Adults are cast as teens all the time, if they can (more or less) pass. That’s the nature of the business – appearance. Taking it a step further, say the role is for someone who is autistic — need one be clinically diagnosed upon the spectrum to play the role? The easy answer is no. What is more important is whether autism was portrayed in an authentic way as opposed to some lazy (and damaging and harmful) cliche. Or at least I think so.
Most of the middle east is certainly badly governed, and I don’t mean badly governed in the congressional gridlock sense. They are abhorrent totalitarian regimes.
Legal – There is so much hate in our social landscape, and guess who takes the brunt of it? *Individuals* that are assoc. w/ those negative stereotypes! Painting dichotomies b/w good and bad, with us and them, empirically increases bloated egos, moral superiority, discrimination, and aggression (!) toward ‘others’ while prompting depression, diminished self-worth, and further marginalization of communities for ‘them’.
Such depictions can and do tear people apart and in real harmful ways. It is socially irresponsible. And a mighty high cost to pay for our so-called entertainment. So unnecessary and stupid.
Legallyblonde… What an appropriate name for such a blonde comment… Dohhh…
Great article, Dan. However, I wanted to throw in my two cents. I’m a Persian-American and have grown up seeing white people play Middle Eastern characters. I’m so used to it that it doesn’t offend me that much. I don’t think I’d be bothered by Adam Rayner’s casting if he and the show were good. Similarly, I wasn’t bothered by Jake Gyllenhaal in The Prince of Persia until I saw the actual movie. Oof. I’ve become accustomed to Hollywood’s laziness and don’t really expect it to change.
I am however, wondering why Jon Stewart hasn’t been criticized for casting Gael Garcia Bernal as a Persian in his directorial debut. Is it because Bernal isn’t a white guy? He’s about as Middle Eastern as Adam Rayner. I should note that I wasn’t too bothered by Bernal’s casting because hey, Bernal is a really good actor! It could have been far worse.
But with both projects (Tyrant and Rosewater), I’m wondering why they didn’t just cast Peyman Moaadi from A Separation.
Ideemo – Specificity always makes things a challenge. In an ideal world, yes, you’d cast Peyman Moaadi or somebody comparable or with a similar skillset when the part calls for a Persian. But what if they cast a Libyan or a Jordanian actor (as opposed to a Hispanic actor, which is pretty silly)? Do you give credit for finding somebody from the general neighborhood? Or do you make the case that Iranians are different from Jordanians or Libyans? [I don’t have an answer for this question.]
That’s why this particular situation is uber-gauling. The central country is astoundingly generic, so a Middle Eastern actor could come from almost any background and they still just went with the British guy.
-Daniel
I’m sure there are Arabs who would be offended by my suggestion of a Persian actor for what is seemingly an Arab character. Moaadi was simply the first English-speaking Middle Eastern actor in that age range who came to mind. But I think anyone in the general neighborhood would have been an improvement over a British guy.
ugh, the more I think about this, the more I’m offended. they were afraid an unknown and talented Middle Eastern actor like Metwally couldn’t carry a show, so they cast an unknown British guy who apparently isn’t very good in the role? At least Gael Garcia Bernal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben Kingsley, etc. are famous and talented. Rayner? I don’t get it.
The thing your missing is that film and (especially) TV projects also have to be palpable to middle America and “red states”. Like it or not, fair or not, most people of Middle Eastern heritage are snidely considered “others”, “heathens” and terrorists, and white, conservative audiences will immediately react to such people being put front-and-center of any production. Gael Garcia Bernal is Latino so it’s “not as bad” in their eyes (and hey, the studio might get some of the Latino audiences to turn up for it!). “Tyrant”, when you cut it down to its base, is a story about a terrible country full of Arab stereotypes that will only turn around by the intervention of a half-white American family man…so f^ck it, might as well cast a white actor anyway.
1) I think the kind of people you’re talking about would have hated this show whether it had a white lead or a Middle Eastern lead.
2) I’m not sure if they have any interest in Jon Stewart’s movie, but I doubt any of them would say “whew, at least it’s not a Middle Eastern guy in the lead.”
3) I may be naive, but I think the amount of people in this country who think those horrible things about Middle Eastern people is a lot less than you think. it’s not a sufficient amount to guide casting decisions.
I think Hollywood is and always has been, very lazy.
Is it wrong that Alfred Molina & John Lithgow are portraying a gay couple in LOVE IS STRANGE?
Johnny – I return again to issues of representation. On TV and in movies, there are dozens of gay characters. Some are played by gay actors. Some are played by straight actors. This includes top-of-the-call-sheet gay characters in movies and on TV.
Were the TV landscape filled with Middle Eastern lead characters, some played by Middle Eastern actors and a few played by dark-skinned European actors, this article would not exist. I might watch the show and find it problematic. But I wouldn’t have written 3000 words on it.
-Daniel
Dan – I think this applies directly to my question of autism above. And I am unsatisfied with your answer. At which point is ‘acting’ ok? And when should it be condemned?
Where does one draw the line and why?
At race? Yeah, that’s a good idea.
At least people will buy and emotionally endorse it. But it really is not any different than other intrinsic attributes that are acted out all the time. with *no* fallback at all… Just food for thought.
Salticid – I don’t have a hard-and-fast answer for what is or isn’t “acceptable” to “act.” So is it different to “act” an age or to “act” a developmental disorder or handicap, versus “acting” a race?
Chris Burke had Down Syndrome and received zero Emmy nominations for “Life Goes On.” Larry Drake, who has no developmental impairments, wins two Emmys for playing mentally challenged on “L.A. Law.” Dustin Hoffman, not autistic, gets an Oscar for playing autistic. Marlee Matlin gets an Oscar for playing deaf and being deaf. Jamie Foxx gets an Oscar for playing blind. I’m not comparing deafness to Down Syndrome to autism to blindness to being Middle Eastern to being gay. I’m just saying that they’re things that some people might “play” and that some people “are.”
And I don’t know. I’m not legislating. I’m not urging a boycott. I’m urging a conversation and a consideration.
Do I think there’s cause to encourage aspiring actors from all manner of backgrounds and set up a meritocracy wherein authenticity should be encouraged, if not immediately then eventually so that a greater range of representation can also be encouraged? Yes.
But in this case, the producers of “Tyrant” knew they wanted to find a 40-something Middle Eastern actor and they cast a 36-year-old white actor who isn’t especially good.
And for me, I feel THAT is a failure, even if I can’t articulate whether or not I’m also outraged by your hypotheticals.
Sorry.
-Daniel
Dan: “I’m urging a conversation and a consideration.”
And I think I both acknowledged that and participated within that stated framework. No?
But I will repeat, more simply: I do not endorse race as being the primary attribute for discrimination. People mean so much more than that designation. That to me, seems self-evident…
“I can’t articulate whether or not I’m also outraged by your hypotheticals.”
How so? Because the line at race is ok, but mention other biological stuff and it should be automatically taboo? I can’t articulate my outrage here either.
Sorry.
You don’t have a hard-and-fast answer because your worldview is fundamentally based in aesthetics rather than any articulable guiding principle and is thus prone to whimsy.
GREAT piece – you really sum it up greatly.
Btw – this is the kind of article I would expect from a Drew McWeeny site – not the garbage in the Riot section – you’re better than that.
When did they change the name of the country from Baladi? That, to me, said everything you needed to know about the creativity of the show. The word literally means “my land” in Arabic. That they couldn’t even come up with a fictional name spoke volumes.
Abbudin isn’t much better. If you call the country the Arabic word for worshippers, what are they worshipping? The titular tyrant? Not exactly a positive view.
As an Arab-American, I’m glad they didn’t cast an actual Arab in the Barry role. We as a people should stop taking roles that so negatively portray us. We’re always the terrorist or the sympathizer, never really the hero or the average Joe. Hell, they even cast a Canadian-born Arab Jew to play a Palestinian Muslim in Zohan and an Indian-American actress in West Bank Story. The former was somewhat convincing, but were there no Muslims who could have played either part? The former was finally a somewhat positive role depicting an Arab Muslim as a regular person, facing the usual struggles in life of running a business, and we can’t even get a Muslim in the role?
I have a joke with my friends about the dearth of “positive Arab role models” in Hollywood — meaning only Tony Shalhoub. And the only time he ever played an Arab was in a movie about terrorists bombing NY. But at least he gets other roles.
And Dan, no, they shouldn’t have cast an Israeli in the Barry role, even an Arab-Israeli Jew like myself. The setting may be vague, but given the people involved, we all know who or what they mean with these characters. It’s a show about barbaric Middle Easterners shot in Tel Aviv. Why add fuel to the fire by using a Jew in the lead role?
The show is offensive on so many levels, from its treatment of women to the entire concept. FX should be ashamed this made the air and, to me, it dilutes their brand. And I say that as someone who’s acted as an evangelist for several of its shows, including Justified, the Americans, Always Sunny and The League.
Couple this with the ABC Family “Not Without My Daughter” rip-off being planned, and you can stop wondering why Arabs feel so aggrieved.
As for the “he doesn’t look ethnic enough issue,” — eh. Attaturk was blond with blue eyes. I have family members much darker and much lighter than me, and there are three different eye colors. They’d never cast me in the role since I don’t fit the stereotype, though I’m as Arab as you can be.
Seth – The Baladi-to-Abbudin swap happened very quietly and I got confused between my notes from when I originally saw the pilot in January (when it was Baladi) to when I watched three more episodes and it was Abbudin. No clue why that was changed.
And I think I agree with you on the Israeli front, which is presumably why we didn’t get Oded Fehr in “Tyrant.”
-Daniel
Dan — Thanks. Some places still have the name as Baladi.
I’d love to know why it was changed. My guess would be that they thought that if the show played in the Middle East, Arabic speakers might confuse the name for the meaning and not get that it was the actual name of the country. But Abbudin is just bad. If they were going for Abu Din, it’s frankly insulting since the term din usually refers to the ways in which observant Muslims strive to adhere to sharia.
This show is just so stupid.
If it’s so stupid, then don’t f’ing watch it. My wife watches soap operas. I think they’re stupid. You won’t find me commenting about any of them online anywhere because I have nothing to say about them. Do you know why? Because I don’t watch them. I think they’re stupid. For me to watch something that I thought was stupid, I would also have to be stupid. But I’m not, so I don’t.
Ataturk was Turkish and his maternal family were ‘Anatolian Greek’ so he is within the Turk, Persian and Arab generalized concept known as ‘arabiyyah’ despite his Turkishness but within the fold of Islam, The show is great, it has sold well with the marketing and I am used to Moses being played by a white fellow. One calls it entertainment, plus it is Hollywood. How great!
Great article, Dan.
As an Indian, I am used to seeing Indian actors playing Hispanic characters, so this is not very surprising to me…except as you point out, FX seemed to think it important to cast a Middle Eastern actor and then abandoned that idea. I find it very hard to believe that they could not find a Middle Eastern actor who can both speak English and act. Cinema is huge in Asia, and many actors from those countries speak excellent English.
Am I wrong, or are neither Kerry Russell and Matthew Rhys Russian, yet they are portraying Russian characters and no one sees a problem there?
I don’t have a problem with the influx of British and Australian actors—my problem is that they are playing American characters and often struggle with the accent. Let them speak in their natural accent!!
Sareeta – I definitely have Russian friends who mocked Rhys and Russell for their Russian dialogue in the first season. So… There’s that.
But should there have been outrage beyond that? I would say that there’s a bigger gap in ethnic background between Middle Easterners and one European ethnic background, rather than between different Euro-backgrounds. But if somebody wants to take up that mantle of outrage? I’m clearly not one to get in their way…
-Daniel
Just watch Jude Law & Ed Harris in Enemy at the Gates. Nothing is worse than their portrayals of Europeans. They didn’t even try.
That seems to be what Parenthood does, and it is a major distraction.
None if this really matters. I am not interested in a show in the middle east after so many years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. I think this show will be canceled quickly.
Damn that article was longer than most novels .
About 8000 words of “casting white guy as middle eastern = bad “.
Rick – 3100. But sure, yours works too.
-Daniel
Did they even try to get Naveen Andrews? Dude was a semi-lead fan-favorite on a huge hit TV show for years and is a compelling actor, about right age….surely he could have been a viable leading man of vaguely right ethnicity? Was he not interested? If they didn’t even TRY to get him, that’s all you need to know.
Naveen Andrews is Indian-British (or however the hyphenates work over there). Whatever the case, his descent is South Asian, not Middle Eastern, though he certainly played an Iraqi perfectly effectively on “Lost.”
He certainly would’ve been preferable, to my mind, just because it’d be nice to see him top-line a show where he wasn’t playing Jaffar.
Posts like this make me happy I started reading this site.
In so glad others noticed this, those who complained about the length of the arrival; this could have easily been a book, its no short way to define a racial topic. At soon as I saw the main character I immediately looked up this guy and was highly irritated when iw was indeed an Englishman, I’m pretty upset about it and if u care about this kinda topic, its almost hard to watch the show with out being angered at the complete disregard for someone’s right to be represented by their own race, great article!
Dan is ignorant and is himself guilty of stereotyping “Middle easterners” as all being dark brown skinned with black eyes and big hooked noses. This prejudiced view towards Middle easterners is probably due to Dan being a Jew. Adam correctly has explained that many people in north Africa and western Asia are Caucasoid, particularly the aristocracy. There is no such thing as a “Middle eastern race”. The region is highly diverse. This diversity is in fact the root cause of the continuous ethnic strife in the region.
Ahab – Indeed, many people in north Africa and western Asia are Caucasoid. Adam Rayner may have correctly identified this fact, but he has claimed ties to none of them. That he might RESEMBLE Middle Easterners is utterly irrelevant to the fact that he is NOT. He has never, in any interview, claimed to be Middle Eastern. [I’ll let you deal with the fact that none of the actors who play members of his family fit with your Caucasoid theory of justifying the casting. I’ll also let you deal with the fact that the actor who plays THE YOUNGER VERSION OF THE CHARACTER isn’t “Caucasoid.”]
And my being Jewish just makes me one of the Chosen People. It has nothing to do with any of the arguments I made in this essay. But your comment didn’t have anything to do with anything I wrote in the post either, so it’s all good.
-Daniel
This is an untruth though it is being skirted here. North Africans were never Europeans but being fair skinned does not means European though USA knowledge is sometimes challenged on this issue. At best, the peoples of Syria tend to be closer to a template of whiteness, but are still seen as ‘Arab’!
Here’s the thing though, Fienberg:
Orange Is The New Black IS anti-male and the men ARE all one-dimensional. It’s quite explicitly feminist in that way. Now maybe you don’t want to hear it. But it’s a fact that OITNB is those things. Wholeheartedly so.
EltWings – I think that’s a somewhat reductive view of both feminism and the show’s depiction of men, BUT…
I never said that there weren’t elements of truth to it. The show obviously is not a glowing portrait of masculinity. Nor does it have any attempt to be. My issue and what makes me giggle — and it *does* say this above — is people who refuse to watch the show or dismiss the show for that reason, because in a universe of media tailored to masculine needs and a male worldview, that there should be one show that maybe isn’t.
-Daniel
I don’t agree with that at all. I think the male characters on Orange are just as good as the women. I actually praise the show for being female-centric yet not anti-male. Think about it – Caputo genuinely wants to do what’s best for the women in his prison, Healy is a flawed man who is trying to do the right thing, Bennett is stuck between a rock and hard place and understandably is having a hard time trying to decide what to do. Most of the rest of the men are comic relief, but not in a way that feels insulting to men in general. And, there are women who are generic “bad guys” too, like Vee and Figueroa. For a show that mainly gets press for being female-centric, it’s surprisingly all-inclusive.
Twitter reaction to the pilot so far has been positive. I wonder if this very stupid show gets good ratings, and if Americans will think it honestly represents the Middle East–that huge heterogeneous place.
Well Speedy like most bloggers your full of shit, I fail to see the damning view point you have provided as anything but an overdose of racial apologizing and self loathing over being caucasian in a multi ethnic world when a strong enough ARABIC/PERSIAN/or ISRAELI /ARAB actor is found I’m sure we’ll get to see them at some not so distant point in the future so quitchyerbitchen
Riley – Please get together with Ahab on the previous page and determine if I’m motivated more by being a Jew or by Caucasian self-loathing…
Thank you…
-Daniel
I agree they should have found a lead actor of middle eastern descent. Their line about wanting to find the best actor is bullshit because they wrote the character to be a specific ethnic group. If the character is ethnically from a certain region, they should do everything they can to find an actor ethnically from that region.
If in the end creators absolutely refused to hire an middle eastern actor, they could have at least found someone who resembled someone from that ethnic group. Dominic Cooper already played middle eastern in The Devil’s Double, is handsome, is semi-recognizable, and is a good actor. Another option would have been Cliff Curtis, who is famous for playing pretty much every ethnicity possible:
[www.slate.com]
This show could have been interesting but it sounds like it is just a waste of everyone’s time. Now we know why Ang Lee bailed.
Dan – Do you realize, I hope, that Middle Eastern people are white? It’s one thing, although a bit of a strange thing, to argue that this character must be played by an actor from an Arab country, but the way you use the terms “white” and “caucasian” in this piece is clearly incorrect. Arab (as well as Persian, Turkish, Kurdish, or Greek) people have always been included as “white” people, while the term “caucasian” refers to people specifically from this region.
Also, it seems you’re a bit mistaken when you describe the national differences between Arab peoples (Jordanian and Libyan I believe are the examples you used). These borders are the artificial product of the First World War, and there’s quite a bit of Arab trans-nationalism, as seen in the news prominently this month. Distinctions between people in this region are largely based on ethnic or tribal lines, rather than national lines. However, all indigenous tribal, ethnic, and religious groups in the Middle East are still considered “white.”
You’re also wrong when it comes to the lack of Middle Eastern, or Arab people on American television. There are any number of Arab stars in the US entertainment industry. Vince Vaughn, Shannon Elizabeth, Hoda Kotb, David Benioff, Tony Shaloub, F. Murray Abraham, Jerry Seinfeld, Salma Hayek, Wentworth Miller, and many others have had a lot of success. There are also many Arab Americans in the news, including presidential candidate Ralph Nader, inventor Steve Jobs, sports star Doug Floutie, and New Hampshire’ Sununu family, prominent in the Republican party. All of these people are well represented, assimilated, and could be played by any white American actor with no ill feeling.
I also don’t understand why you think it’s worth questioning that an Arab autocrat would be married to a Westerner, as Basher al-Assad is married to a British woman, and King Hussein of Jordan was married to an American, Queen Noor.
Just some background on me so you understand why I’m objecting to your article – I lived in the Middle East for several years and am moving back to the UAE this fall. Recently people online have been exploding about this perceived minority status of Middle Easterners. This is purely a recent phenomenon. Middle Eastern people, especially from the Levant, have emigrated to the West for decades without ever being considered “non-white.” We’ve only seen this “minority” concept applied to Middle Easterners in the last 10 years. It’s really not helpful to re-categorize this class of people after 9/11. I understand your intent might be noble, but this is not helpful at all.
John – You’re correct that I made the use of the word “Middle Eastern” versus “white” a bit reductive here. Absolutely.
Nothing in your attempt to clarify the term explains why Bassam and Young Bassam are played by actors of clearly different ethnicities. But… OK.
You’ll have to tell me where in the article I said there were no Middle Easterners in Hollywood or on television. I said there was a lack of identified Middle Eastern characters as top-of-the-call-sheet TV leads. None of your examples run counter to that. And that’s why I view Middle Eastern characters in a “minority” context. Because on American TV, they are, particularly in a way this specifically identified. I’m not recategorizing a class of people. I’m categorizing a class of media representation.
-Daniel
I think the burden of proof is on you, and given all the inaccuracies in your rant, I don’t believe you’ve made a very strong case. When a Lebanese guy stars above-the-title in a massive hit like Wedding Crashers, and a Syrian guy toplines the most popular TV comedy of all time, without anyone even noticing their ethnic backgrounds, this shouldn’t be an issue. The very fact, which you seem to object to, that they mustn’t be necessarily “identified” as Middle Eastern is excellent. Everyone knows that Kevin Hart is black. It’s unavoidable. But very few people realize that Steve Jobs is Syrian. The fluidity is freedom. English, German, Canadian, Lebanese, Dutch…it’s all the same right now in the US, which is good.
My family is Irish, and we became “white” when JFK was elected president. Life got better. Now James Marsden can play Kennedy, and it’s the same to audiences as if he was Brian Boru himself. Meanwhile, an Irishman plays Henry VIII.
So I understand that you think you’re fighting the good fight here, but this is an unnecessary, and even counter-productive, battle.
John, thanks for your valuable input. One message Western media loves to stereotype is the picture of oppressed women in the Middle East – yet universally – the greatest vector of female empowerment is education. Well, across Arab nations, there are more female college graduates than males and there are 13 Muslim countries that produce a higher percent (!) of female science graduates than the US. But because this isn’t “identified” as *the* ethnic stereotype, Westerners rarely see stuff that counters the images they expect.
Do people expect to just see people when they see Arab people? No, they expect some stereotype – so when people *are* just seen as people (as say, your examples) – their ethnicity is then dismissed as not fitting a class of media representation? Isn’t that just another way to say that they don’t match the stereotype and therefore don’t count? That sure does sound like a media treatment… ;(
More to the point…King Abdullah of Jordan has a British mother.
This is a great piece, Dan. Well done.
I absolutely got hung up on a minor thing at the beginning – are there actually people who think the men on OITNB are one dimensional? Crikey, I mean Healey and Caputo are two of the most complex characters on the freaking show.
I said this same thing in a reply to a comment on page 1 before reading yours. Internet high-five.
This frustrates me to no end. As a Middle-Eastern actress, I know for a fact that there are many talented, and capable actors who can fill these roles. Michael Desante would have been perfect for this. He looks like he could be half Arab, yet he is 100%, and very handsome. I have been told I don’t look “Arab” enough, or I’m too pretty or light skinned. It is so frustrating that when it comes to casting, they only want stereotypes, and not the reality.
>if you accidentally find one show in which the white guys are douches, you probably don’t want to complain about it, because there are the other 100 shows out there. Whiteness on TV is represented in all of its myriad shadings. Sometimes white guys are heroes. Sometimes white guys are villains. There are gay white guys and straight white guys and white guys in every imaginable profession.
Thank you for that.. this is something I’m trying to explain to people online in argument about black actors all the time. Or even MRA types about men on TV vs women. White dudes are on TV in all kinda of roles. they’re the foreground they’re the background. It’s different for other groups.
I have no interest in Orange is the New Black. i think it’s an overblown show personally. But I’m not gonna hate on it. Let the show be. I’ll change the channel if I feel the need to see more men and fewer women because it’s literally that easy.
Well said. If you can’t find the right actor here, go across the pod, the middle east, etc. The right actor is out there, just make a real effort. Also agree that we need to get over our complex of putting British and Aussie actors on a pedestal. Some are great, the rest are about average.
Well if a black somoan can play Greek Hercules and a there can be blacks Asians Arabs and everything else in Valhalla in Thor then why can’t a white guy play a Arab? Double standard much?
John Miller – When these exceptions like you mention become so pervasive that there’s a deficit of roles for white guys, then we can discuss the idea that it’s a double standard. Until that time? No. No it’s not a double standard. In the slightest. [I also discussed this in my article…]
-Daniel
You realize that the characters from the Thor movies are based on a comic that posits that the Norse gods from the myths weren’t from Earth, that Asgard is a totally different planet, and therefore notions of appropriate ethnicity do not apply? Marvel’s Asgardians aren’t scandinavians, they are magical aliens. There’s no logical reason they have to all be big blondes.
The main problem with Dan’s article is that it assumes that there’s a big pile of talented Middle-Eastern actors somewhere, and Howard Gordon could just peel one off the top and make him the lead of a TV series. They struck out trying to find an actor who truly came from the same background as the character, so they hired someone who (in their opinion) looked right and had the chops to pull off the character. Your overarching point about examining the overall TV landscape is good, but I don’t agree that any one particular show should be condemned for casting “ethnically-incorrect” actors. They are actors, after all – they’re supposed to play someone they’re not.
I’m curious if the tenor of this conversation would’ve been different if they’d cast someone like Dominic West, who absolutely can carry a show.
Part of the debate is that this particular generic white dude wasn’t good enough to be worth the controversy.
Apart from Jax on SOA, the worst accents on tv are from the cast of Parenthood.
As to Tyrant, the casting of a half Brit to play a half Arab is the least of the problems with this show. And to be technical, Arabs are caucasians, so the terminology should be ethnicity not race. He easily looks the part, but his acting is as flat as the horrible writing. The writing for his wife and brother is laughable.
I was really looking forward to this based on the premise. What’s not to like about a middle eastern Godfather series? I will hang in for a bit to see if it becomes tolerable entertainment, but the pilot was terrible.
I just want to say… I had NO IDEA he (Adam Rayner) wasn’t Middle Eastern until I looked him up on IMDB after watching Tyrant.
Also, I feel his mother in the show being a western white woman was suppose to be a symbol of status for his father maybe? Not just an excuse for Adam to play the character. I am always against Hollywood whitewashing films/shows when its obvious,indignant and unnecessary ( The Last Airbender, omg why…) but its called acting, and if they can act the part, then they can have it.
Another point, cost. This show looks like it cost ALOT to produce, and unless a large american audience is willing to watch a middle eastern main character at a good turnout (which I think is still doubtful), then the show wouldn’t get past 2 episodes. Can’t blame FX for being a business.
It’s clearly based on the Assad family. Basher al-Assad’s wife is British.
The reason I feel this is based on Hussein is because he appointed Abdullah (blue eyed, Brit mom, grew up in England) over Hassan (militant Palistinian wife) on his death bed… sound familiar? Of course, Hussein wasn’t a bad man. He was one of the best Arab leaders and brought Jordan to the democratic state it’s in now. Um, King Hussein, not Sadam.
White guys play Latinos all the time, just like every other brown race get used too it.
lol… you’re implying that aren’t white latinos. ever heard of Argentina?
“That’s why when I see people earnestly complain — Not many people… Trolls, mostly — that they can’t watch “Orange Is The New Black” because it’s anti-male and the men are all one-dimensional, I get caught in a giggle loop that can last for minutes at a time.”
Oh, Dan, you love. Thanks for the giggle and thanks for the observation.
I’m a bit divided about this topic now, which I value as a good thing, because it made me rethink. So, thank you for that.
One of the main problems I still have with your article is your depiction of a somewhat “desired” appearance of race or ethnicity and the overall stereotypy that involuntarily implies.
The message, or part of it, seems to be, that there is a necessity to have fictional characters from a certain area in the world be played by actors from that same area. This might be due to cultural and ethnical respect or because of reasons of authenticity and / or credibility. In regard of the inadvertent disrespect it implies towards middle eastern culture and actors: point taken. That is an issue worth the fuss.
What I think is somewhat troubling though is that most of the article is indulged in something else: the concealed expectations of what certain types of ethnicities should look like, what you and the common “caucasian” expect from a wishy-washy middle-eastern character, based on stereotypes you actually – of that I’m quite sure – wouldn’t want to promote, if not for the sake of some wishy-washy idea of cultural respect. And, frankly, it would get especially awkward if you had to concretize WHAT it is exactly, that makes Ashraf Barhom more convincing as a middle-eastern person than Adam Rayner. Darker skin? More hair on his arms? A bigger nose? Your argumentation drifts into this territory from time to time (without ever going to the flesh of it, of course), which seems frighteningly revealing to me, as it not only shows where your goodwill might be rooted, but also that it isn’t even recognised as the far more dangerous part of the issue by most of the people.
If race and ethnicity, in the way we – literally – LOOK at eachother, is really the problem here and not cultural and ethnical identity and respect, I guess this debate will be going nowhere – once again.
I’ll give you points though for exposing that this is still much more a problem of hollywood and “white america” – as one can see by the ludicrous excuses the producers gave for the looks of Rayner…
I’m sorry for my occasionally weak english. Not a native speaker.
Marius: “If race and ethnicity, in the way we – literally – LOOK at eachother, is really the problem here and not cultural and ethnical identity and respect…”
Bingo. One cannot grant cultural respect if they are only looking at a biological pedigree/outward appearance. Cultural and ethnic identity and any respect thereto come from context that soars well above one’s DNA and the face it is *expected* to produce.
So approx. 95% of Western media representation of Arab peoples is negative. They remain stereotyped and maligned at a higher frequency than any other peoples. I certainly would not be attracted to an industry that consistently vilifies and dehumanizes my people — and perpetuates an overall harmful identity.
If the concern here was cultural/ethnic identity and respect – it’d damn sure be re: material other than just the DNA kind.
A load of utter nonsense. Somebody has way too much time to sit around manufacturing controversy.
I watched Tyrant last night. Outside of hitfix, I never would have known Rayner was a white British guy, it didn’t bother me at all. I have several Iranian friends who look more “white” than Rayner.
The show itself wasn’t outstanding but it worked for me as a passable summer series, like a 6 out of 10 with the setting and Godfather elements being the standouts.
As far as this article, it seemed more designed to be a think piece that would go viral rather than a well written essay. Molly Lambert wrote something for Grantland this week about Terry Richardson, American Apparel and 2000’s America that felt the same way, both pieces had some excellent elements and ideas but were trying way to hard to get your attention and work you into a rage.
I did like Angry Dan quite a bit on Mixology though.
At first, I thought it was an interesting piece. And then the race thing dragged on and on and on and on. Make your point and move on. By the time the writer finally and mercifully finished that line of thinking, I was all for the casting as it is. I’m guessing he gets paid by the word.
As for the acting being flat and the lead character being self-righteous, is it just me or can anyone who paid attention tell that the Barry character ran away, not because he felt superior, but because he recognized the same violence that put his father into power was his true inheritance. He’s the one who calmly put two bullets into a man; not his half-crazed brother; not his father. I’m fascinated to see how the writers handle his conflict between intellect and using violence to keep a nation in check.
At this point, I’ve only seen the first episode and I’m completely drawn in.
Just think of me as a white chick who doesn’t care what the race is of an actor as long as he’s easy on the eye, and Adam Rayner is definitely easy on the eye.
Slum dog millionaire male lead was middle eastern. am I wrong?
Yes, you are wrong. India’s not the Middle East. BUT – Dev Patel is Gujarati Hindi and that particular region of peoples has an unusually high degree of genetic similarity (about 1/3) w/ some select regions of the Middle East. This reflects interbreeding events long ago and probably a specific trade route b/w Iran and the Gujarati coast.
But that background Middle East bit has been part of the Gujarati folk WAY before some Native American populations became Hispanic. If that makes sense…
So another way of looking at it – Dev Patel could probably *legitimately* play a mixed Iranian, but not a mixed Iraqi. Cuz *those* specific genes didn’t make it into the pool.
If of course, one was concerned about that stuff. Which apparently, we should be! And very strongly!
But only if we can’t make jokes about a title of a show, of course. That takes precedence over it all. Then the genetic composition/heredity of the actors’ mean nothing *whatsoever* at all. Priorities! I guess. And intellectual dishonesty… ;(
This article could have been written in less than fifty words. Author has a clear anti white bias and never really made the argument for why it matters that Rayner isn’t middle eastern. Author also is very uneducated about the middle east and inventing ethnic groups that do not exist. There is no such ethnic group as iraqi or syrian. Same as there is no such ethnic group as American. Stupid article by a stupid person.