Why JJ Abrams is the right choice for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Unsurprisingly, I think it’s promising news that JJ Abrams is going to direct “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
Since there’s no officially confirmation yet and I haven’t personally confirmed things with any of the involved parties, I’m taking on faith that Lucas Shaw broke the biggest film news of the very young year. If his story is accurate, then Abrams has the job. Done deal. Signed. That’s the specific language of his story, and the five billion sites that have also “confirmed” the story (ie posted The Wrap’s story) are reporting this as done. Closed. This is happening.
Okay, so let’s take it as 100% accurate right now. Somewhere in LA, Abrams is wrapping up post-production on “Star Trek Into Darkness,” approving FX shots and listening to tweaks on the sound mix and making sure it’s as tight as it’s going to get, and at the same time, he’s got Michael Arndt’s treatment (or script pages at this point for all I know) bouncing around in his head, and he’s already dreaming about what he’s going to do with “Star Wars.”
That is a fairly unprecedented moment in terms of one filmmaker standing astride an entire corner of pop culture at the same time. I know that other filmmakers wanted the job. I’ve heard reports of one filmmaker pushing as a contractual point a promise that he could make all three films, something that may have led to that person negotiating himself right out of the running. I’ve heard rumors about names both big and small, but so much of it seemed to be part truth, part speculation, part outright wishing that I’ve been waiting, trying to crack the wall of silence just like pretty much every other reporter in town. Abrams discussed the possibility of him directing the film with Empire, and at that point, it sounded like he had ruled out the job completely.
When I spoke to Abrams about “Star Trek” for the first time, back in 2008, a big part of our conversation was about “Star Wars” and how that had been the real center of his creative life as a kid. He was a “Star Wars” fan, not a “Star Trek” fan, and when I mention that, I’m sure there are “Star Trek” fans who make a sound like someone kicked them in the giblets. It always seemed like a good thing the way he talked about it, since he didn’t feel like he was afraid to experiment with “Star Trek.” He liked the archetypes of the original series, and he liked the toys that exist for a storyteller in the “Star Trek” world, but he did not feel overwhelmed by the idea of tweaking all of that, breaking it in order to build something different with it. He said that “Star Wars” was a very different thing to him, something he had strong love for. He was a fan first, and he said that “Star Wars” just plain meant more to him.
So the idea that he went from the fairly firm “No, thanks” of that Empire piece to taking the job must mean that something persuaded him, and having spoken with him enough times over the years, I’m guessing it was the story. He must have finally read whatever Michael Arndt pitched to Disney and Lucasfilm, and it must have made him feel confident that when he finishes with whatever it is he’s signing on to direct, whether that’s one film or a whole trilogy, he will have made something that honors and expands “Star Wars” in a way that he would want to see as a fan.
Honestly, can we ask anything else of any filmmaker working with these types of properties? If I were Abrams, just based on the seven hours or so since this news first broke, I would have all Internet capability disabled on my end for the entire time he’s in production. The immediate response to almost any announcement like this is cynical, and in this case, people seem to have made their minds up about Abrams already, good and bad. Certainly my attitudes about his work have changed over the years, but I’d argue so has his work. I would hope that whoever landed this job, the main response from fandom would be a sincere “Good luck,” because I don’t want to sit in a theater disappointed in 2015. I want this next chapter of “Star Wars” to be something that I share with my “Star Wars” loving kids, something that we all get to be excited about, a worthwhile new piece of this giant tapestry of space opera.
The biggest bummer for me about the way this news broke is that today has been a travel day. I’ve been in the Salt Lake City airport, I’ve been on a plane, I’ve been in the FlyAway bus… and this entire time, I’ve wanted to get home just so I can see the faces of Toshi and Allen when I tell them who is making the film. Toshi had a moment at the premiere of “Real Steel,” when he was standing in line with me, and we realized it was JJ Abrams and his family standing in front of us. The 2009 “Star Trek” is one of the two or three most watched films of Toshi’s young life as a film fan, and when I said hello to Abrams, Toshi took the chance to thank Abrams for the “Star Trek” film he made. I saw Abrams react to meeting a young fan who loves this take on this iconic property, and I saw how pleased he was to hear how much of an impression it made.
I don’t think anyone needs to tell Abrams how many millions of Toshis there are out there who love “Star Wars” with that same whole-hearted passion, and all of them are more than happy to trust that whatever it is that got Abrams to say yes is going to speak to them the same way when it arrives in theaters in 2015. No pressure at all, right? He’s just got a chance to redeem this dearly beloved property for disillusioned fans while also pleasing the faithful who still immerse themselves in that galaxy far, far away every week with new “Clone Wars” episodes and every time a new book or a comic comes out.
I look forward to watching him try.
Wow that was fast. I could get used to this “I ask, you publish” thing.
Dammit, I was hoping you were going report the news was mistaken. I’ll try not to be too down about it but for me Abrams is a disappointing choice. Not the worst by far but I’d hoped for either a real master filmaker or a relatively unknown director ready to make a jump to the big time. He’s competent but I honestly can’t remember much of MI3 or Star Trek, they evaporated out of my head on the way to the parking lot and Super 8 was so uninteresting I had the dvd remote in my hand for the last 30 minutes waiting to turn it off.
what Adam implied…… I cant believe that you able to earn $5500 in 4 weeks on the internet. did you see this page [2.gp]
I’m with you on not being a fan of Super 8. I saw it in the theatre and kept thinking what a bad mashup Spielberg-tribute film it was, and wishing they had just stuck to a film about the kids and jettisoned the alien stuff. But, unlike you, I’m generally a huge Abrams fan. I thought he created something extraordinary with Alias, that the first 3 seasons of Lost, and particularly the pilot, were among the best television ever produced, that he saved Mission Impossible after john Woo’s effort with a worthy, and perhaps better, follow-up to DePalma’s reboot, that Cloverfield was inspired brilliance, and that Star Trek, despite some stumbles here and there, updated the franchise and made it current and enjoyable and freed it from the diminishing, slowly dying parade of previous sequel films. So I’m excited for Abrams on Star Wars and think he’s as a good a choice as anyone, and one of the best choices out there. But I think even the people who don’t like him can agree that it would be difficult for him to not produce something that is a big step up from the new trilogy. I agree with Drew that what likely happened is that, as a fan, he finally got around to reading the Arndt material and realized that he could direct the shit out of it, and that if he kept focused on that material instead of focusing on taking over the reigns of his own childhood, he’d be able to do it, and do it well. But even those who don’t love Abrams have to admit that most of the time he is at leas competent, and that puts him leagues ahead of writer/director George Lucas, who is much better off as an execute producer and a pioneer of sound systems.
My problem with Super 8 is that Abram’s marketing style promises you this incredible reveal and then it didnt really deliver. It was a decent flick, but I think he honnled himself.
TBH, im sick to death of his marketing scheme and needs for twist. It’s infected the entire industry and people dont think they can just tell a story anymore
@Brian: I understand your a fan, obviously plenty of people are. I’ll just say that he relays quite a bit on narrative tricks (flashbacks and such) that would just be out of place in a Star Wars movie and I am terrified at the thought of his usual crew Orci, Kurtzman and Lindelof anywhere near Star Wars. As for his tv efforts I think you’re mostly right and if the news had been Abrams was going to produce the live action series we’ve heard about I’d be a lot more excited.
But sorry, I don’t agree with you on Star Trek, it was unmemorable and the only parts that popped for me were the in jokes and I’m not much of a Star Trek guy. Stumbles is being a little generous, as a whole the film was a good example, along with Singer’s Superman Returns, for how having super fans should not be directing these established properties. I knowJJ isn’t a Star Trek guy but his writing and producing partners where and he was unwilling or unable as director and producer overriding bad ideas, bad production design and poor editing. Frankly Star Trek is a recommendation to not hire Abrams as a director. I will say I would like him to bring a little of his secrecy with him, Star Wars 7 doesn’t need promotion. If you never saw anything beyond a few trailers and one sheets it’d still be far and away the most anticipated movie in recent years.
As for Lucas I’m not a prequel hater even if I don’t think they’re near the level of ANH and ESB. At best they were on a par with ROTJ and at worst there was still a lot to like. A few tweaks to the script and some recasting and you’re close to two and a half really really great movies. Lucas’s biggest issue seemed to be a dislike for being on set and trying to wrap up ASAP to get to the editing bay where he is a master with set pieces. Bring GL in to help with design and cutting the movie and I’d feel a whole lot better about Abrams.
@Fist. Well, we really disagree then. I quite enjoyed Star Trek, and thought the Star Wars prequel trilogy were some of the worst movies of the last decade, and far, far, far beyond saving in any way.
@Brian Meh. At the end of the day what’s the difference? We’ll both be seeing it and buying every home media edition Disney puts out until we’re in our respective graves anyway. Alla Salute!
Sure, I’ll wish him good luck. I wouldn’t get any satisfaction in seeing another crappy SW film.
I admit I’m not a fan of his work. Star Trek and MI3 didn’t work for me. But I’m in the minority.
If you’re taking the job Mr Abrams then good luck to you and I hope you can breathe new life into SW and make me forget those horrible prequels.
My son was born in Dec, and I knocked out nerd math as soon as the Disney thing came through. By the time the third new Star Wars comes out he’s going to be right in the wheelhouse for getting sucked up. They need to not screw this up. I’m putting lots of faith in JJ getting my kid to like the proper kind of Star Wars.
No offense, but it seems like there should be a myriad of WAAAAAAAAAAAAY more important things to be thinking about when you have just recently welcomed a newborn into this life.
In short, get a grip.
“MoretoLifeThanSW No offense, but it seems like there should be a myriad of WAAAAA)AAAAAAAY more important things to be thinking about when you have just recently welcomed a newborn into this life.
In short, get a grip.”
Dear Joyless Scold,
Go pet a kitten. You’ll feel better. This guy’s excited to share something that obviously matters to him with his son. Amongst the myriad of thoughts he’s having right now, that’s a natural and human one to have.
Kitten. Pet. Go.
Moretolife has obviously missed the Nerd 2.0 series Drew does…
Glad you said that it was still unconfirmed. People have been taking it as gospel since the news broke and I’ve been playing rumor control with friends as well.
As far as the what if he is, I’d be very interested to see what Abrams brings to it. No matter who was/is announced to direct EP VII, up to and including a time-traveling 1970’s George Lucas or a Joss Whedon clone (Joss2?), there is a LOT of trepidation and worry at this early stage. No matter who sits in the big chair, all I would say is this:
PLEASE don’t suck.
That’s all I ask.
The most important thing for him to keep in mind is NOT to make Superman Returns. I don’t think he should do his Star Trek thing, with taking it apart and reassemble it as something recognizable but still new, either (for the record, I’m pretty sure he won’t).
I actually think he might be completely wrong for this, but I don’t care enough to piss and moan about it. If his Star Wars movie is as hyperactive and ultimately without weight as M:I3 and ST (with the exception of the opening sequence of ST, which was actually pretty fantastic in all its potential cheesiness) were I’ll be deeply disappointed.
It’s going to be interesting to see Abrams doing Star Trek promotion for his old bosses in a couple of months when all anyone is going to want to talk about is Star Wars. I wouldn’t be surprised if Paramount cuts his obligations in that department way down, since they might feel they’re better off having someone promoting their movie who doesn’t have one foot out the door.
I imagine being a SW fan he understands what worked in SW and what didn’t. He was a working filmmaker during the prequel fiasco and as someone who knows film and SW and that Empire is the bar to shoot for, I’m sure he will not disappoint.
This is what Paramount gets for holding out on his contract until the last moment. They wanted to get him back on the cheap and didnt put a no-play agreement in.
As always Drew you have one of the most insightful, and well thought out articles on the web. Always a pleasure reading you work. Cheers
The thing that really sells me on Abrams as the director of Star Wars is Super 8. That film is so steeped in affection for the wave of 1970s film-making that brought us Spielberg and Lucas, that I’m confident Abrams can deliver something that feels like classic Star Wars.
Add to that the fact that Star Trek’s storyline cleaved close to the “mythic hero” arc of Star Wars, and I reckon we could be onto a winner.
Also, Benedict Cumberbatch as a Jedi. And can we have some puppets instead of CGI?
I too hope that J.J. Abrams doesn’t bring his “Star Trek” sensibilities to the new movies. The last thing a “Star Wars” movie needs is great characters, a heart and soul, humor and exciting adventure.
Since its been a while since the story broke and we haven’t had a flat out denial I guess we sit in the safe zone of assumption that this is true (I am skeptical still and surprised everyone is running with it as 100% right now – it’ll be a laugh if this is wrong though!).
If true though, I couldn’t be happier. JJ entered the stage as a breath of fresh air and I think if he get’s one thing right consistently it is capturing the universe / world / reality or general ‘feel’ of the property he is working with. Whether it be his 70’s nostalgia take, his Trek or his Spy movie – he’s got tone right.
And what Star Wars needs is just that.
Fans are expecting their refund for Eps I to III with this new trilogy and I think Abrams is a great choice to bring it to us.
I also hope he shows us something new – not Trek/alternate universe style new, but a true, modern day Space Opera, familiar but with a new sensibility.
Anyway, hope its true and he knocks it out of the park.
Oh yeah, and I thought this from the first announcement that they will not release this in 2015. With this news, I seriously wonder if ones of his conditions was more time to get it done?
I think he’s perfect for it, actually. As good a job as he did on Star Trek and has no doubt done on Into Darkness, they’re not “Trek” movies, to me. There’s no seeking out new life and new civilizations or boldy going where none have gone before. And, if I’m reading between the lines properly, the next movie won’t even have that many “Stars”; it’ll be mostly planetside. That was fine for the TV series, when they were on alien planets, but it’s certainly not a “star trek” if you’re fighting a war on Earth. Abrams was certainly more influenced by Star Wars when directing that franchise, and it’s time to put him back where he is strongest and let someone else take the Trek movie universe where it hasn’t gone before.
“There’s no seeking out new life and new civilizations or boldy going where none have gone before.”
You obviously didn’t see the 9-minute preview of Into Darkness in front of the Hobbit. Not to give anything away but that’s precisely what the crew is doing in those opening minutes.
This is so lazy by Disney but what do you expect? Abrams is a hack. Do you know anyone who loves any of his films?
Feeling ambivalent about the supposed selection of JJ Abrams to direct the next Star Wars film. He’s capable, for sure, but his films have no subtlety. They’re rich in visuals but not very textured. Didn’t love the Star Trek reboot. And it might be problematic for the studios and possibly the devoted fans for the same guy to be helming both the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises. Would love to see someone with an extremely original vision, like Guillermo del Toro, direct. Then again, I think the quality will ultimately depend on a great script. Without that, it’s Phantom Menace all over again.
I just can’t bring myself to be excited about JJ Abrams as director of Star Wars. He certainly isn’t the worst choice. But he just isn’t going to do anything really inventive or imaginative with the material. He will adhere to the corporate vision through and through.
Quite frankly, I would have been very interested to see what kind of film Ben Affleck might have made. He certainly doesn’t come across as an obvious choice to direct this material, but that makes him kind of an exciting pick as well.
With that said, it is encouraging that Arndt’s treatment might have been what changed Abrams mind on coming in to direct. A strong story, with real heart, is what this new trilogy needs. Not more soulless CGI and wooden acting.
I wonder if Abrams or his reps will confirm this news before the weekend? I am sure Lucasfilm is prepping a press release as we speak.
Now on to the cast. Will they back up enough money in the Brinks truck to convince Harrison Ford to come back as Han? Who is going to be cast as the Skywalker kids? Will Mark Hamill sport a beard?
Let the speculation begin!
I’m a little worried about a filmmaker doing too much of the same genre. This will be the 3rd space fantasy in a very short time that JJ Abrams makes. Bryan Singer followed up X2 with Superman Returns. Chris Nolan followed up The Dark Knight with The Darlk Knight Rises. I hope there is still enough juice for him to make that film.
Nolan did a little film called INCEPTION between TDK and TDKR…
He has always been a man with multiple hands in multiple properties.
True, but Inception isn’t part of the superhero genre and can be seen as a break from it. Abrams’ Star Trek movies are so inspired by Star Wars that there’s a real danger for more of the same.
TDKR may have not been TDK 2.0 but it was hardly an embarrassment or a bad film. It was a critical success and became both the seventh highest grossing film of all time in both the States and the world.
I’d say there should be concerns for Abrams. Aside from Super 8, he has done nothing but franchise work. Nolan, Spielberg, and Cameron spaced out franchise work with original stuff.
PAT – Technically, the only original movies Nolan has made are Memento, Following, and Inception. Everything else was an adaptation, remake, or sequel. So really, he has only made two more original movies than Abrams. If you count Abrams TV pilot work, Abrams actually comes out ahead. Even without that, considering Nolan has made more movies, this is really a non-issue.
Also PAT – of Cameron’s first five movies (this is how many Abrams will have made including Star Wars) 3 of them were sequels. (Piranha 2, Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2)
Spielberg on the other hand were all original, so kudos for mentioning him.
Arrow, I took you comment to mean that working too much in one particular genre, back to back, is bad. Not just making a bunch of films back to back. Because Nolan gave us TDK after Batman Begins but in between that he gave us the wonderful THE PRESTIGE. So his momentum didn’t seem to lose any steam as far as films. THE PRESTIGE and INCEPTION between franchise films seems like solid work to me.
Also, to those speaking about Spielberg and his lack of sequels early on, let’s recall that HE created the modern summer blockbuster. The Godfather II came out in ’74. Coppola had to struggle with the studio to simply call it “The Godfather II”. They wanted something more than just a number. So the fascination with sequels and continuing a brand across film didn’t really break out until after all of those things occurred. This is why so many directors now do sequels. There’s just MORE OF THEM.
CABLEBFG – the whole sequel/franchise phenomenon predated Spielberg and Coppola by quite a bit. (Think “The Thin Man” series or Mickey Rooney’s Andy Hardy series of films, “Frankenstein” and its sequels)
CABLEBFG, you understood me well. After Following, which I didn’t like, I loved every movie Chris Nolan made until TDKR. It’s not that the film is particularly bad, it’s that I felt that he wasn’t into it as much as BB and TDK.
Minor Nolan is better than most directors. Not minor Abrams, I fear.
“I’d say there should be concerns for Abrams. Aside from Super 8, he has done nothing but franchise work.”
Uh, newsflash: this is the very definition of “franchise work.” He’ll be fine (at least for Episode VII, at any rate).
Actually, PAT, TDKR was pretty terrible. The box office for it was pretty much guaranteed, and while the critics were generally favorable, there was also a fair amount of critical backlash. Or, at the very least, those who didn’t like it REALLY didn’t like it and I think it’s safe to say that few critics or filmgoers liked it as much as TDK.
A myriad of plotholes, changed premises, and (IMO, at least) character assassination made TDKR one of the most disappointing films I’ve ever seen. Especially since BB and TDK are two of my favorite films.
As for Abrams and SW, why is “franchise work” a problem? Star Wars is the ultimate franchise. I think his passion for it will serve SW well, assuming the script is actually good. I didn’t like what Abrams did with Star Trek. He just wasn’t right for it, and it wasn’t the Trek I know and love. But I recognize that he brought things to the table that will probably work really well for Star Wars… I think he’ll be fine.
Oh give me a break Guy! The Hollywood Reporter, NY Post, Denver Post, Richard Roeper, Time, Newsweek, The Daily Beast, Mark Kermode, the Los Angeles Times, and the AFI are not fanboy publications. They are critical groups that Bombay endless franchise films, and all of these groups placed TDKR on their top ten. IMDB, rottentomatoes, metacritic, and cinemascore show that audiences and critics liked/ loved the film in addition to those boxoffice results.
Crap like all the ‘critical analysis’ on YouTube in sophomoric humor attempting to get hits and visits to their website. Was it the best in the trilogy? No, but it was hardly the piece of crap some people have said it is in ridiculous blanket statements. The only thing worse than a so called Nolanite is someone with the ridiculous self proclaimed airs of entitlement where they believe themselves better for critisizing the work adnosium.
As for Abrams-Yes, the man is talented, but my concern is that he is making himself exclusive to only franchise films. Is it better to have him making this film/Films, or focusing on original films like Super 8? As of now, he has made 4 films, all enjoyable to good, but is he really growing?
Yo Smiley,
If we have seen anything, it is that there is critical backlash to any film that certain critics didn’t like. Every major release this year (the Hunger Games, the Avengers, Prometheus, Spider Man, Batman, Bond, The Hobbit, Cloud Atlas, Lincoln, Argo, Les Miserables, Django, Zero Dark Thirty) has had critics who weren’t crazy about it tackle it in silly fashion (various You Tube critics), political exposé (Lincoln, Argo, Zero Dark), reality stars turned film makers (Les Miserables), filmakers claiming racism (Django), historical revisionists, etc. Fact is, in the dawn of the Internet, anyone who hates a movie has the ability to rant nonstop.
Clearly you weren’t crazy about Batman, but your critic of PAT is just as baseless as a lot of the criticsms of so many of this years movies.
I don’t think anyone’s made this observation yet, but I could be wrong…
You’ve got to think if Into Darkness is a box office success (which it’s bound to be) then Paramount will greenlight another film, which will more than likely be around 2016, which would be in production in 2014-15. And you’ve got to think that JJ will be at the very least a producer, with Bad Robot still involved too.
And you’ve got to think if he directs EP VII, he’ll produce that as well…
So the big question is whether Bad Robot will be involved with Star Wars too, as that may mean JJ and BR will be producing a Trek and Wars film at the same time…
I think as a director, Abrams is a fine choice. But he definitely has a bad eye for design (something that is often overlooked when discussing Lucas is that he is an EXCELLENT judge of design).
There isn’t a single iconic design in Abram’s films. And if he brings Neville Page on board (as he almost surely will) we will get the Star Wars we always feared, full of multi-eyed, thousand toothed, vagina skeletons.
Yes, the monsters in CLOVERFIELD and STAR TREK and SUPER 8 were very uninspired. I would like to see some cool creatures, let’s hope they get some more input from others. This is one of those weird instances where I think studio intervention may actually be a positive. The problem with the prequels was that Lucas was off by himself surrounded by yes men while making them and then just let Fox distribute.
cinema-ramblings.com
I think as a director, Abrams is a fine choice. But he definitely has a bad eye for design (something that is often overlooked when discussing Lucas is that he is an EXCELLENT judge of design).
There isn’t a single iconic design in Abram’s films. And if he brings Neville Page on board (as he almost surely will) we will get the Star Wars we always feared, full of multi-eyed, thousand toothed, vagina skeletons.
Ugh.
That’s actually interesting to realize. Then again he also did some design work on Minority Report and TRON: Legacy.
I think Page is a very good artist, and not bad at industrial design, but terrible at creatures. Nothing he’s done has been memorable and unlike most designs in Star Wars that you can instantly grasp at a glance, it’s tough to decipher what you’re seeing with Page’s designs because they are so cluttered up with extraneous detail and “cool bits”. Look at how his Prometheus designs take the surface feel of Giger, with none of the underlying solid structure that grounds the Giger creatures.
Anyway, with any luck George will still have heavy input into the designs instead of the director, much like he did on Empire and Jedi. I actually called Abrams out on this in an article I wrote last year (Whedon, too):
[toyotter.com]
Stephen Christy @stephenchristy
“Sitting for a meeting at Bad Robot and they’re playing the Star Wars theme over the office speakers right now”
Jett Lucas ?@mrjettlucas
“J J Abrams will do wonders!”
Simon Pegg ?@simonpegg
“Congratulations JJ. No pressure. :-)”
The prequel trilogy wasn’t horribly directed, it was the poor script/dialogue/ choices that made it so meh. Fix the script, and it goes a long way towards making it solid.
Directing actors to a good performance is also part of good direction. But I get what you are saying. Some of the action sequences in the prequel trilogy are arguably the best ever shot and choreographed.
Actually, I disagree. The scripts were bad – no doubt. But they were directed pretty poorly too. There were some nice scenes and action sequences, but I actually think with a different director, the prequels could’ve been a lot better – even if the script was unchanged. Lucas had a really terrible time directing some very good actors.
There’s certainly no defending scenes like the “birth” of Darth Vader in “Revenge of the Sith.” It’s amateurish writing, poorly executed — miserable on all fronts, top-to-bottom.
There’s certainly no defending scenes like the “birth” of Darth Vader in “Revenge of the Sith.” It’s amateurish writing, poorly executed — miserable on all fronts, top-to-bottom.
After thinking on this for a day, I really couldn’t be more excited. To be clear, if JJ was writting, producing and directing, I would be a bit worried, but the fact is that when JJ is working with someone else’s script, he does excellent work as a director. The best part of it to me, is that from Felicity to Lost to Star Trek, what he seems to be able to get right time and time again is the chemistry between his main actors. I’m not a prequel hater, but I’ll admit that the bigest problem with those three films was that they just didn’t have the chemistry between the leads that the OT had with Luke, Leia and Han.
As a side note, this also just confirms that Lucas made a fantastic choice in handing Lucasfilm over to Kathleen Kenedy. Glad she got JJ to let go of his fear and take this on. After all, when someone asks you if you’d like to direct a Star Wars film, you say YES!
I honestly think that his involvement is something of a bad thing, insofar as he represents a generation of fans who probably more than anything want to see things in the franchise go back to the way they were before 1999. One of the things I liked about the Prequels is they weren’t overly governed by nostalgia like so many other reboots are– they alienated the 30/40-something crowd who grew up on “Star Wars” in the 70’s and 80’s, but were fresh and inventive enough to make up just as many new fans with the Millenial crowd, at least. The “Clone Wars” show is doing the same now for even younger kids, but I can’t help but wonder if Abrams is going to respect the whole wealth of material from the series and invite all fans in, or if he’s just going to emphasize the OT and cut his losses with fans of the PT and TCW.
Anyway, I just don’t like him as a feature director. “Star Trek” was incomprehensible to my eyes. I’d been hoping for Matthew Vaughn.
The “Kick-Ass” guy?! Disney was wise to keep their distance from him. If you really want empty pop spectacle for this franchise (which I doubt), you’re better off hiring Zack Snyder — he’s actually good at it.
I’d prefer either of them to Abrams, who’s demonstrated a seeming inability to direct action sequences without making them incomprehensible clusterfucks. Granted, he’s not as bad as Nolan (who can’t even shoot a fight scene without it being a mess) or Whedon (who somehow makes his incomprehensible action sequences boring to boot), and once upon a time he was actually able to direct some pretty tight set-pieces back on the “Lost” pilot. But somewhere between that and “Mission: Impossible 3” and “Star Trek”, he forgot how to keep his camera still. Add to that the abysmal design sensibility that others have noted above, and I don’t see much worth in him as a choice, unless he’s held tightly on Disney’s leash to direct it like a vision-free journeyman.
Is he good with actors, and dialogue? Yes. And that’s probably about one or two percent in terms of importance for a “Star Wars” movie. So yeah, Vaughn, Snyder I would’ve taken. Honestly I don’t even see the point in making these films without Lucas on point to begin with. If they were other than the roman-numeral episodes, I wouldn’t care in the slightest. But this is starting to sound as legitimately “Star Wars” to me as the notion of the Beach Boys without Brian Wilson.
“without making them incomprehensible clusterfucks”
I’ve never had any difficulty following the action in a JJ Abrams movie. Can’t say the same for more Action-y directors like Michael Bay, however.
This is as safe a choice as there is one. With Abrams you know exactly what you’re gonna get. Great character moments, but shitty overall plotting. With Super 8 I loved the first half hour, I thought “holy shit” he’s doing something really cool here and then the Alien shows up and there it goes down the rabbit hole to never return again. All I can say is good luck and yes definitely turn off the internet.
I’m curious to know who the filmmaker who pushed for the job and used a contractual obligation.. Any insight?