Why on Earth are we just now learning this character is in ‘Jurassic World?!

#Jurassic World
04.29.15

Is there any moment in cinematic history as poignant as the “Jurassic Park” logo fluttering to the ground as the Tyrannosaurus Rex roared in victory over both the Clever Girls™ and the hubris of humans? Probably. But man, what an iconic shot.

Image Credit: Universal Studios

No matter that earlier she was trying to devour the humans as the tasty snacks they were. No matter she had no beef with the Velociraptors. And CERTAINLY no matter as to how she actually got into that room with no entrances large enough to fit through. That T-Rex earned her spot as one of the most memorable movie-magic creatures.

And now she”s back in “Jurassic World”!! According to an interview director Colin Trevorrow gave to /Film, the old girl returns, 22 years after her theatrical debut.

[W]e took the original design and obviously, technology has changed. So, it”s going to move a little bit differently, but it”ll move differently because it”s older. And we”re giving her some scars and we”re tightening her skin. So, she has that feeling of, like, an older Burt Lancaster. And this movie is her “Unforgiven.”

Image Credit: NBC

This changes everything. Suddenly, I need to know more about how “Jurassic World” came to be. How long did it take them to hunt down and contain a rampaging Tyrannosaurus Rex? Does this mean Chris Pratt”s Clever Girls™ are related to the ones who took down Robert Muldoon? Will there be a GIANT SHOWDOWN between Indominus Rex and her predecessor!?

Let”s all find out on June 12, 2015.

TOPICS#Jurassic World
TAGSJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDTRexTYRANNOSAURUS REX

