Why Ridley Scott returning to ‘Blade Runner’ really is the beginning of the end

It is easy to get worked up over remakes and prequels and sequels these days, but it’s also not terribly productive. This is the modern Hollywood film industry in the year 2011, and you can either accept that or you can rail against it, but either way, they’re going to keep on doing business this way until there is a compelling reason for them to not do business this way.
I wrote about my experience at Comic-Con this summer with the “Prometheus” panel, and certainly I hope that film delivers something special when it is released next year. I am willing to walk into it open-minded, especially since it’s not like the “Alien” franchise is this untouched, pristine thing. Any time your iconic creation has already been roughed up behind the bleachers by Paul “Show me on the teddy bear where he touched your favorite movie” W.S. Anderson, it’s fair game for anyone. Besides, having Ridley Scott back in the world that he helped create in the original 1979 film is interesting, no doubt about it.
But that “helped create” is important, and something to consider today as the news breaks that once again, Ridley Scott is planning to revisit one of the SF worlds he was part of with a “follow-up” to “Blade Runner” being announced this morning. And while I’m a big fan of the 1982 film, I think the notion of any sequel or prequel in that world is a terrible one. Awful. Catastrophically bad.
The simple truth is that not all films are franchises, and not every narrative can support a sequel or a prequel. This disturbing idea that has taken hold that we need to wring every drop of creative juice out of any film that has ever attracted any audience of any size is, quite honestly, death. This is what the death throes of studio filmmaking look like, folks, and the only real or substantial thing that film fans can do is grab a bag of marshmallows to roast as the whole thing goes up in flames. People love to point at the occasional fluke like “Inception” as proof that the system isn’t broken beyond repair, but the only reason that film happened was because Christopher Nolan made a remake, which convinced the studio he was responsible enough for them to trust him with a reboot, and then he made a sequel to his reboot that made a billion dollars. And for that, finally, they “rewarded” him with the opportunity to make something he wrote. That ended up making the studio some $800 million, which is great, and which guarantees him more freedom. So far, he’s used that freedom to sign on to direct another sequel while producing, yes, another reboot. This is the guy film fans love to hold up as an example for how to do it right in Hollywood, but so far, what I see is a very good filmmaker who is still having to navigate the same blood-filled waters as everyone else. He does it well, certainly, but he’s still stuck in the same box that other filmmakers are, and his work hasn’t changed the system at all. If anything, he’s given the studios more ammunition to prove that what they are doing is right. It works. It’s the correct model to follow.
Ridley Scott may never set foot on a set for a “Blade Runner” follow-up. Signing a deal is one thing, while making the actual film is something totally different. There’s a long way to go before that film is a real and tangible thing. And in that time, they may end up deciding not to ever roll film, something that’s happened with plenty of in-development projects, particularly with things Ridley Scott has been attached to over the years. After all, I’m not sitting down this summer to a big-screen giant-budget version of “The Forever War,” so just because he says he’s going to direct something, that doesn’t mean it will really get a greenlight.
With “Blade Runner,” though, there is a special level of anxiety that the announcement brings. I’ve said before that the real problem with filmmakers who go back to continue screwing around with a film after it’s been in release is that filmmakers often have no understanding of what it is that an audience loves about a film. Once you’ve released it, you have to stop touching it, because further adjustments could well erase the thing that made it important to someone. You could screw up a character or the timing of a sequence or a thematic point, and the various versions of “Blade Runner” perfectly highlight that problem. When I first got Internet access in 1994, I was amazed to find people in newsgroups debating ideas like “Was Deckard a replicant in ‘Blade Runner’?,” especially since I know from firsthand experience in 1982 that general audiences totally rejected the film. That ambiguity, and the way the film left room for interpretation, was one of the reasons it lingered so well. When Ridley Scott started playing around with the movie and adding new effects and tinkering with it after the brief release of the Workprint version, all of a sudden that ambiguity started getting a lot less ambiguous, and Scott seemed determined to answer the question for us. I found it infuriating, but at least I knew I still had the original version of the film to go back to. If Scott’s planning to return to the world of the movie, I’m afraid of him creating something which will not just rob that first movie of any and all ambiguity, but which will make me wonder if what I saw in the original film was ever really there at all. He can’t erase the original from existence, but he can absolutely destroy my interest in the narrative, and I’m afraid that when it comes to “Blade Runner,” he’s the last person I want to see playing around with that property.
Let’s assume, though, that it will be brilliant and awesome and just as good as the first film. It still worries me deeply that this is the best job we can find for Sir Ridley Scott at this point in his career. He’s created iconic images and characters and movies for 30-plus years, and the best Hollywood can come up with is, “Hey, want to do the exact same thing AGAIN?” It is a failure on every level. It would be one thing if some young filmmaker who grew up in love with “Blade Runner” managed to get into a position where he had a shot at adding something to that property, something substantial, and took it out of a genuine creative drive to play with this thing that inspired him. If Duncan Jones was the name attached this morning, my interest level would be higher because I know that Jones holds the first movie sacred and that he’s had years to let it rattle around inside of him. I’m willing to bet that anything he made in that universe would feel organic and motivated by a genuine desire to tell a new story. The piece that ran on the LA Times today about how Ridley Scott ended up in the director’s chair again pays lip service to the idea of Ridley as a storyteller, but the word that is the real subtext here is “BRANDING.” And it doesn’t even matter if “Blade Runner” was a box-office disaster in 1982, which it was. After all, there’s a prequel to “The Thing” coming out this year, and last Christmas saw a sequel to “TRON” on the bigscreen, so obviously box-office failures in one decade are catnip to studio executives in another, all because of the legwork that real fans did in the decades in-between.
Maybe that’s the real reason this rubs me so wrong. “Blade Runner” failed by every standard of business measurement. It was beaten senseless by critics at the time. But I was twelve years old, and I didn’t care what critics said. I knew when I sat in that theater and saw that film that I loved it, and for years afterwards, any time it came up in conversation, I would find myself defending it to people who only knew it as a failure. The film’s long ancillary life was driven by genuine love, by fans who passed it along, by people who refused to have their opinion determined by opening weekend numbers or by toy sales. And now, because of that love, because we kept the film alive long after even its own studio gave up on it, it has become this asset, a valuable widget, and Hollywood wants to make some money with it. And they are counting on those of us who love the original to carry the word. They hired Ridley Scott because they figure that makes them bulletproof. “You can’t get upset! We got Ridley Scott back!”
But we can. And we are. And we don’t want it. I am fatigued from all of this, and like everyone else, I’ve gotten to the point where I almost don’t notice it. This past week, I had a meeting at a studio, and they brought up a film that they want to remake, a film I (A) love and (B) acknowledge isn’t as good as I wish it was, and right away, I started thinking about what a great opportunity it is and how much fun it would be to get my hands on it and pull it apart and rebuild it the way I always wanted to see it done. And I acknowledge that having that meeting and writing this article in the same week makes me a rotten, rotten hypocrite. I’ll chase that job, too. I want that job. And if I get it, I’m sure there will be many editorials about what a sell-out piece of crap I am for doing so. And you’ll be right. It is blatantly hypocritical, and I know it. And even so, I still say I don’t want Ridley Scott to return to “Blade Runner” for a prequel or a sequel or a requel or a reboot or a remagining or, frankly, anything. I just don’t want him to do it. I don’t want to see it. I don’t want to cover it. I don’t want to know it’s out there.
I don’t blame Alcon Entertainment for buying the rights. I’m sure they were able to produce numbers on a spreadsheet that justify the purchase. But this craven age is burning down my love of movies in general, and it is starting to get terrifying. I don’t want to spend the next decade of my life feeling this way, but I don’t get a vote. All I can do is spend my money to support the things that are genuinely fresh or new or motivated by more than market share, and that’s all you can do, as well.
With that in mind, are you for or against this one? Would you or would you not happily hand over your ticket price?
Answer wisely, because Hollywood is listening, and they are more than happy to ruin any property you can name.
The unfortunate truth is that if you compare reboots, sequels, and other “pre-sold properties” (the only three categories of movies anyone’s making these days), it’s the reboots that have the best creative track record. Frankly, a lot of the better reboots are more original and less derivative than 99% of “original” movies these days.
Consider: If Hollywood is going to make a shitty action movie either way, does it really matter whether they hire Len Wiseman to film the latest million-dollar spec script about a sarcastic hitman, or whether they hire him to do a remake of Lethal Weapon? At least with the latter, they know they can’t do a whole-cloth retread of the source material and they’ll have to mix things up a bit, whereas if they go with something “original” the creative executives will hammer away at it until it’s perfectly identical to every other successful action movie made in the last ten years.
If Hollywood is going to make a new Blade Runner movie, I’m very happy to see Ridley Scott in the chair, just as I am to see him back in the ‘Alien-verse’. It may end up being flawed, but it will be intelligent film-making at least, which is more than you can say for most directors.
I agree with you Drew — as I often have for the past 10+ years. I’ll take the ambiguous ’82 theatrical cut of Bladerunner over the spolierish “Director’s Cut” any day. Yes, even with the voiceover, which to me is part of its DNA.
It’s one of my favorite films — but do I want to see another film set in that world? Not really. Alien is what got me into movies in the first place, and as intriguing as Prometheus sounds, I’m still not excited by it. I’ve already had the Star Wars prequels poison my love of the original trilogy.
I was going to publish my own opinion on this but you pretty well summed it up, Drew. I don’t have a problem with a director returning to a work or universe they’ve created out of a considered desire and passion to play in that particular universe again. My problem is that outside of tinkering with the original film, Scott’s never shown any desire – at least publicly – to want to go back there until now. It seems quite hollow as a result and especially sketchy considering he just got coaxed to come back into the ‘Alien’ world. Personally, while there was some enjoyable time spent in the follow-up novels and the video game that was a new narrative occurring at the same time as the movie’s story, I’ve had no desire to have to see more from that narrative through film. The film is wonderful in and of itself and doesn’t need to expanded upon.
Actually, Scott has always considered BR one of his best, if not the best of his career. If you were him, would you have any desire to revisit a narrative associated with all the difficult, negative and heartbreaking experiences that plagued the BR production and release? He admits he was lacking in people skills and contributed to the misery and tension on-set with cold focus and fanatical visual noodling. All that is what created the final film that we love. I may be optimistic, but I suspect that Ridley will take this in an unexpected and interesting direction. I refuse to speculate at this point. I do think it’s interesting that as a director, he still struggles with cohesive storytelling- Robin Hood being the most recent example.
I would be happy with a movie that was similar to what they’re doing with PROMETHEUS: an original sci-fi story set in the same world as BLADE RUNNER.
I will be really disappointed if they deal with Deckard and any of the events of the original. But I think he created a rich enough world the 1st time around that I would be happy to see a new and original story told in that environment. But I have no confidence that Scott won’t be able to tinker with his original even further, like you said Drew.
My guess is this is exactly what’s planned. An unconnected story in the same universe.
Having said that, I am no fan of Blade Runner. I think it’s overrated and in many ways seriously flawed, so I have no interest in a sequel or prequel or anything-quel.
You forgot about Nolan’s Prestige. Yeah, based on a book, but technically an original story from a cinema perspective.
And don’t forget Memento either.
I get what you guys are saying, and I like Nolan as much as the next guy, maybe even more, but for a guy who has made seven movies, having four of them that are either adaptations or sequels is not a good ratio. Arguably five if you include the fact that Memento was loosly based on his brother’s short story Memento Mori.
How many of Kubrick’s movies were sequels, or Scorsese, or any number of other auteur that Nolan is compared to? Sure there might be some, but not a majority of their movies.
This isn’t to say that Nolan is or isn’t on a par with these guys, just that the movie business has changed so dramatically that even the most artistically and commercially successful directors are being pigeonholed into properties that already exist.
But Drew, I think you’re 100% on the money. I’ve been feeling it the same way as you have, even while enjoying these remakes, sequels, or reboots.
It’s a double edged sword. Some of them are actually really good. But, at the end of the day, they’ve been done before.
Drew, I couldn’t agree w/you more about the creative bankruptcy of modern Hollywood, yet @ the same time there are those movies that for whatever reason-budget, time, etc-didn’t live up to their potential that could benefit from a remake, reboot, whatever. Blade Runner is NOT one of them however. There have been a number of sequels to it in book form…kinda curious, especially if Ford’s involved.
The producer says it’s set in the same universe and won’t be centred on Deckard. That’s good enough for me. Scott got working on Blade Runner to avoid sitting around thinking about his brothers recent death. Perhaps he has some things he wants to say about mortality now that he is an old man? It’s too easy to sit and complain about this before you know ANYTHING about the project Drew. At this point I trust Ridley Scott and know that he wouldn’t do this for a quick cash-grab but because it has stirred something he is interested in and wants to explore. This, to me, is the antithesis of a project like JJ Abrams Star Trek, which truly was a cash-grab made by someone with nothing to say about the property he was tackling. I’m prepared to give Scott the benefit of the doubt on this one. He’s clearly having a whale of a time making Prometheus and we should all be celebrating his return to sci-fi, not pissing and moaning when we all know nothing about the project. Let’s wait and see who’s chosen to write it, what the premise of the movie is and who the cast is before we toss it to the four winds.
I understand your frustration Drew and it’s a damn shame it’s the state of play with Hollywood right now.
It’s pitiful that the security offered to studios by already established brands and properties has brought creativity to a slow drawl, but it will bounce back. The artists will find a way to have their work seen and heard. Hollywood controls the model but when enough of the little guys have had it with that model, something will change… surely!!
As for Bladerunner, I dunno. Ridley doesn’t excite me much anymore and I hate the fact that in the back of my head I think Prometheus will fail. Even if it’s just cuz the expectations set by the facts alone – “Ridley returns to sci-fi, specifically the Alien universe” imply that this will be the injection that franchise needs. It’s almost set up for failure given Ridley’s latest track record. He’s good, but I don’t revere him like most do (I’m one of the 3 people on Earth who didn’t go bat shit crazy over Gladiator and think he’s been average since – American Gangster, BHD & Matchstick Men I enjoyed though) and he seems to be just ‘working’ as opposed to being creative and blowing us away like he did earlier on.
If he delves into Bladerunner, I’ll feel the same, unless Prometheus some how manages to exceed expectations and blow us all away, but it won’t effect my views of the original and that universe will always be what it was to me when I first saw it.
I mean, it’s not like Alien/s is ruined even though there have been a billion shitty films set in their world. They are what they are, shitty films in a fantastic universe. It seems like studios can only produce shitty films in fantastic universes for sure, but hopefully there’s a swing and some people start getting it right. X-men is on track, Bond, Batman, Marvel for the most part, Trek etc have all done it well. I’m sure there are many more too.
Anyway, kind of forget what I’m getting at now. Mostly just, I understand your frustration, but I will always look forward to Ridley visiting Bladerunner again than I would PWSA rebooting Beverley Hills Cop or something like that… the motivation might be the same, but at least the studio puts across the image that it’s conscious of what it’s doing with the material.
So… what’s the difference between a remake and a reboot again? Is it that a remake seeks to recreate the original story, whereas a reboot just takes the brand and runs in a new direction?
I once thought that a reboot implies the start of a new franchise, but every “first film” is considered a potential franchise starter anyway.
My point is, is it splitting hairs semantically to even differentiate between a reboot and a remake, or is there something more substantial involved?
While this definitely appears lazy and unnecessary, at least it’s a follow up and not a remake. Though it is unfortunate that such a talented director is now entering a phase where he’s just revisiting his early career.
“which will make me wonder if what I saw in the original film was ever really there at all.”
This happens to a lot of movies, as we revisit them, and we get older. I can think of a bunch of movies that I revered as a kid but that didn’t hold up so well when i watched them as an adult. And sometimes I just spend too much time reading about a film trying figure it all out, and it loses some of it’s magic. Sad, but sometimes we just have to let it go, or maybe revert back to the original source material, which may be a bit easier to preserve.
Well, I don’t want a direct sequel, that would be stupid.
But another story set in the same universe is pretty interesting to me.
>”It still worries me deeply that this is the best job we can find for Sir Ridley Scott at this point in his career. He’s created iconic images and characters and movies for 30-plus years, and the best Hollywood can come up with is, “Hey, want to do the exact same thing AGAIN?”
Perhaps if he didn’t make FOUR STRAIGHT BOMBS (or disappointments) with his pal Russell Crowe he wouldn’t be forced back to the safe ground of his greatest artistic achievements. Having Alien and Blade Runner on your CV is terrific especially when you realize that for a “bomb”, Blade Runner changed the look of movies for a decade and set the standard for dystopian futures as much as Cameron’s Colonial Marines in Aliens set the template for everything that followed. (*cough*Halo*cough*)
Facts are he hasn’t had a hit in a decade and while the long cut of Kingdom of Heaven is supposed to be a different beast from the theatrical (I haven’t seen it yet; have the Blu-ray awaiting a long window to watch it) and Matchstick Men was a (now) rare restrained Nicolas Cage performance, the guy who made White Squall (has anyone seen this?), 1492, and Hannibal isn’t a proven commodity anymore. He’s 73 years old and hasn’t had a hit in a decade. That’s why he’s in the not-exactly-related-to-the-prior movie business.
As for what they can do with a Blade Runner movie – the time to make a sequel, Blade Runner II: The Hunt For Deckard, in which a rookie BR gets sent to hunt down the greatest hunter might have been a workable premise. In 1985. As for a prequel, there’s the huge problem of the world being only 8 years from the time period of the first movie, so where are they supposed to fit in the Off-World colonies, all the stuff Batty spoke of at the end and build the giant cities before then. Any BR project wouldn’t hit theaters until Christmas 2013 at earliest, so the window gets even more ridiculously narrower. This is even worse than the Terminator films having to move Judgment Day’s date around; at least they had time travel and timeline changes to sorta explain those things away in the retcon.
I have owned Blade Runner in vhs, dvd, hddvd and blu-ray. And I totally do not have a positive thought of the movie. This is one of the singular movies that make me question my own film knowledge/appreciation/acumen/passion.
I can appreciate the technical merits, but I find the film to be flat and distant in a way the traditional film noirs never were. At least not the good ones. I think, perchance, this is why Ridley kept fiddling with it. And I think Drew totally nailed the analysis of that oddity. This movie resonated, not because it was a particularly good movie or a movie that Ridley was fond of, but because it was a product of a particular time and place for most of the people that loved it.
That being said, I am becoming increasingly convinced that certain directors that have been deemed “visionary” are simply workhorses with an incredible fortuitous sense of timing. Over the thirty plus years that I have been studying film, I find less and less of our modern day directing “visionaries” to fit that particular mold. Not on the level of many of the greats from a number of years ago. So this project to me means that I will again attend a matinee or a screening and wonder why in the hell I wasted my time.
I’d say just about every science fiction movie since 1995, not 1982, has paid homage (read rip off in some throw away insert shot or wholesale just stole from the Blade Runner film) to Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner.
That’s about the same time the ‘Net was washing over a mass audience, and we all wanted our own personal ESPER machines.
Also, Blade Runner gained ground in the early-to-mid 1990s because of the endless series of recut releases and versions that saturated the market. Again, around 1995 or so the confluence of home media markets – LaserDisc, VHS and the then new DVD – all seemed to have some different version of Blade Runner (which still opens in my mind with the VO line “Sushi. That’s what my ex-wife called me. Cold fish.”) to share with the public.
Mostly, it has been oversaturated with TV sci-fi, such as Battlestar Galactica and Firefly, yet again paying homage and appealing to our comfort zones.
Remember, 1997’s Soldier, which could have been a good movie but turned out to be a mindless action flick, was set in the Blade Runner “universe,” and there were two somewhat successful movie tie in novel sequels in the 90s.
There’s plenty of fertile ground for a Blade Runner sequel … nobody thinks it will be plowed, however. Sad, just like those tears in the rain.
I would rather see Ridley go after “Dune”.Wouldnt you?
Yes! Or at least do “Forever War” like he said he was going to
I am like you, if this had been Duncan Jones, i would be excited. As is, i just kind of shrug and go on.
Drew,
I just wanted to say that I do not think that you are a hypocrite. Your feelings about this topic and your possible job working on a “reboot, remake” are separate entities. You have a family to support and a career to build sometimes that requires choices that are not always easy particularly in this economy. Also, as you pointed out the property in question is one that you had creative issues with and feel that you can do something both different and better. There is nothing wrong with that. As you stated, sometimes not all stories need to continue they are what they are. Also, others may feel that there is more story to tell; while, I don’t believe that it is the case here to each his own. Don’t feel depressed, go play with your kids and hug your wife its only entertainment; they are much more important than a movie.
My first thought was “No Way.” Then my second thought was “Really?” Because as exciting as it is to hear that Ridley Scott is playing in two of the iconic universes that he helped to create, Prometheus and BR II (shudder) are just two more opportunities to screw up big time. I wish the filmmakers well, but I have no hope that this will end up adding something something to the pre-exiting stories instead of subtracting everything I’ve loved about their original storytelling visions.
delete the second something. Thanks.
I’d really like to see Scott take on a sci-fi novel or short story that hasn’t been filmed. There are tons of gems out there — and many of them would be fresh to audiences.
How about something like “A Mote in God’s Eye”?
I say to hell with it. Do it. Blade Runner is a beautiful world and I’d like to see Ridley take a trip in it again. But he has to hire Vangelis again. Gotta get that group back! Can’t be Blade Runner without Vangelis.
I also hope it’s a sequel.
Drew, you are absolutely right that this obsession with rehashing is a pernicious thing and it’s getting worse. But let’s be honest: Ridley Scott really ought to know better. He ought to because he always will be the guy who made those two iconic SF films – he doesn’t need to (and should not want to) be doing this.
As much as I look forward to Prometheus, and suspect that it will turn out pretty well, I worry about Scott’s judgement these days. Just look at the last half of Scott’s career – nothing like the first half. For heaven’s sake, he willingly attached his name to the “Monopoly” movie. I don’t want to see a movie that answers the question “who was the space jockey?”, because it’s not a question that needs answering. What made that scene work in Alien is that it is a confrontation with something inexplicable. To go and spell it out with a Franchise Entry is to ruin it.
Blade Runner was as much a product of its time as Repo Man. Both were about dystopian Los Angeles; both focused on the downtown area, both featured wildly alienated protagonists. Blade Runner also depicted an LA dominated by the Japanese, something which seemed entirely possible at the time (who knew it would actually be the Chinese and Koreans?).
I suppose a sequel could continue with this worldview, although it would have to be viewed as a alternate future (rather like the reboot of Star Trek). It might be interesting, but I doubt it. One of the attractions of the film is its weird coldness and dissociativeness, and that’s far too subtle for today’s moronic audiences (the ones who made all the Transformers films monster hits).
Drew, I wouldn’t consider you a hypocrite if you take whatever property you’re pursuing and turn it into something unique. There are plenty of films that had good concepts and were poorly executed that can become worthwhile when handled by someone with a fresh perspective that wants to make them work.
Also you have every right to criticize Ridley Scott returning to Blade Runner. Between this and Prometheus I see a filmmaker whose career has had some real problems trying to recapture the success of his greatest works as opposed to someone who is passionate about revisiting these franchises and constructing worthwhile continuations.
Enh. I totally see your point and in essence agree with you. But this is no different than Hollywood has been since the 70s. MORE of it, I’ll grant you, but not different.
I remember the first real geeky discussion about this topic with my geek friends. It was 1986, and someone had the NERVE to make a pointless sequel to a classic film. A little movie called Aliens poked its head out, and a classic was born, shattering all expectations. (side note: Has James Cameron EVER had a film that opened to normal levels of expectations, positive or negatve?)
The sequel/existing IP/remake/reboot/prequel route has had far more misses than hits, but this year has produced some great surprises. My favorite film of the year so far is Captain America. I liked Xmen First Class a lot, and loved Rise of the Planet of the Apes. I want to see sequels to all of those films NOW.
So it’s not totally fair to bash sequels and remakes and preboots (my term for Xmen, POTA, and Star Trek). As with all films, tell a good story, and I won’t care where the idea originated.
So he developed a spin-off from one of the most iconic films of all time that he created, and has potentially signed on to do the same thing with a cult hit he also initiated, that doesn’t spell the end of his career. Though it’s obvious that no matter what he chooses to work on next he’s near the end of his career given the man’s age. Come on, this is a man who has taken on almost any genre you can think of: sword & sandals, action adventure, sweeping historical drama, contemporary war drama, road movie, true crime/procedural, science fiction, character study, etc., and most of that has been within the past 12 years. People can argue the merits of this project until the cows come home, personally like with Prometheus it intrigues me but this time around there is a bit of a deja vu feeling, but it doesn’t negate the man’s successes, nor is it going to be his next film as it hasn’t even been written yet and you’ll notice how prolific he’s been I would be surprised if there aren’t 2 more Ridley Scott films released between Prometheus and this, if it ever happens.
Relax. Masterpiece, vapor-film, or piece of crap, whatever this turns out to be it doesn’t tarnish the original.
Such a large discussion this brings up.Â
I support the idea of a second film taking place in the universe of BR.
BR continues to hold as one of my top three favorite films of all time so suffice it to say this means quite a bit to me.
As for the slow burn collapse of Hollywood, I question whether that has any real impact or connection to the BR announcement.
Is the complaint that Hollywood is the snake that’s eating it’s tail not a similar argument to all Hollywoood wants Â to do is make, as an example, films about cats and not about dogs? By that I mean, isn’t it true that Hollywood is simply a cash hungry machine that makes films to Â make money. If films about cats makes money, that’s what Hollywood will make. If films about dogs make money, well, there you go. Artistically worthy great film is just a luckyÂ coincidence due to the creative blood from those in front and behind the camera who bleed dearly into the projects. Whatever is happening in Hollywood is beside the point (and really, do you think Hollywood is honestly going anywhere?). That they are taking advantage our love of the BR property by making another? Aren’t we all more shocked it didn’t happen sooner and with a real hack at the helm?
I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I want to believe because I always do right up to the end, on the off chance that it will be brilliant – because sometimes they are. And that’s what makes art and cinema so great.
Much like BR, which had less than an auspicious production. It was, as art always is, a knife fight in a phone booth, and if we are lucky enough, what emerges will be worthy of the original. If it’s not, there’s always the five (or is it six) original versions of BR to keep me warm at night.
I hope Ridley Scott working in science fiction will always give me a thrill. Otherwise I would have to question whether I’ve finally become too jaded.
I’m all for it. This is interesting. From what Scott has said about Prometheus and its association with the other Alien movies is a bit like the Boba Fett movie that most people would like to see. The kind of ‘expanded universe’ concept also being attempted by the Marvel guys. I hope Scott has that in mind the Blade Runner idea too.
Often the problem you find with serialized properties, is that what the sequels/prequels have to do is tie up loose ends or explain stuff that was happily open ended. And the universe of the movie gets smaller as you find out everybody is related/destined/one-dimensional and ‘everything is connected’. Universes are not all connected they are sprawling chaos.
I think James bond is a good example of chaotic serialization, where nothing in the previous film matters in the next film (though they are messing with it now after 40 years success). The pink panther films too, they re-hashed stuff but except Dreyfuss they were not inter-connected.
For me, there is hope.
So, I hope Scott is on to something. ‘Beginnig of the end’. No, not at all. Your reaction speaks more of your relationship to the original and your (everyones) sliding disinterest in the reporting on the relentless tide of remakes and sequels. WTF???? blah blah blah, there are alternative reactions to this headline.
Plus, this movie is NOT going to get made anytime soon. If Promethius does fantasticly well, Scott will do his ‘Inception’ movie. If Promethius does badly, they won’t let him near Blade Runner (again…).
My bet. I’ll put this in development hell for 10 years because of budget size, maybe then give to the School of Snyder. Then get upset all over again.
Glad to see podcast back. love it.
Just want all you youngsters out there to know that some of us saw Blade Runner as adults and loved it. It opened on my 35th birthday and I wanted to sit through it again but my date thought it was boring. Loser. I agree: can’t we find something fresh for Scott to do? With or without Russell Crowe?
I’m interested to see what Ridley Scott would do, if he revisited Blade Runner. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work . . . and, while you revile it, Drew, some 12 year old will be watching and thinking: this is awesome! … Or some variation thereof. If you had your way, some puritanical Drew McWeeney from 1982 would have kept the original Blade Runner from being made. And he would have a great excuse, too.
Every scenario I play out here ends in a fail.
I cannot see the upside for Ridley Scott. He’s got more money and kudos than he needs. Prometheus has scratched his sci-fi world-building itch. In effect it’s his first sequel, but he’s done it the noble way by finding a new story. Doing it again with Bladerunner feels like hackery.
And Bladerunner, well, I don’t remember it for the story. It’s a mood, it’s that Vangelis score against the vast cityscape. It was an arthouse blockbuster with arthouse grosses. Why go back? There’s got to be another game going on here.
Has anyone thought if giving Ridley some credit here. The film was going to be made with or without him. Is it not possible that he attached himself to this film to ensure the integrity of the original actually remained intact? I mean let’s face it, the fact that Ridley has signed on to this gives the man effective control of the property he initiated. The producers will not want to lose him now that they have him, effectively assuring it is made his way or not at all. His attention to detail in the universe he created will ensure that this film probably will not get made. I personally believe he has cleverly snookered the producers.
I mean, it’s no MacGruber (rolls eyes so far in the back of his head that they become stuck there).
“Blade Runner” is not set in amber any more than any other movie. Would I fork over the price of admission to experience another story within that world? Damn right I would. Just as I will for “Prometheus.” Don’t assume all “revisitations” end up a la the Stars Wars prequels.
I still hold out hope that “The Forever War” will someday be made. (On the other hand, we got “Watchmen,” didn’t we?)
I honestly don’t understand most of you people complaining. Good and bad movies are released all the time. This will be no different. The fact that it’s a Blade Runner story is irrelevant. If you love the original film, as I do, great. It’s still there. All five versions in beautiful Blu-ray. This new follow-up could be the worst film ever made and that will never change the quality of the original film.
Personally, now that there’s official word it’s not going to involve Harrison Ford and that it’s going to be a total reinvention, I’m thrilled. I think this is the best way to revisit old properties — especially those that have such rich and fertile worlds to explore. The most important main character who’s returning for this new Blade Runner film is the dystopian future world the story takes place in. And isn’t it that world that most people fell in love with in the first place? Even the original film’s harshest critics admitted back in 1982 that the visuals and production design were astounding. And bash Ridley Scott all you want. One thing that has never wavered with him is extraordinary eye for visuals.
Another thing to consider is, many of you people who are predicting failure for this and/or Prometheus don’t have a clue as to what to expect in either case. And worse, your vision of what the “best case” could be for these two films are limited by your own unproven sensibilities. Ridley Scott, I have faith in. You? Not so much.
I do agree that I wish Hollywood would be more supportive of original ideas and stories. That goes without saying. But I seriously doubt there could be a better situation for a Blade Runner follow-up to happen in. I’d rather have Ridley Scott back at the helm than some fanboy director who wants to pay homage to the original. I’d hate to see another Superman Returns scenario play out here.
While I agree with some of what you stated, I have to point out the following things you overlooked which for me, negate your points:
1) You are correct that “Branding” is what is driving this. For that reason, while Ridley is the first director Alcon went to, if he passed, I have no doubt they would have gone to someone else. The movie would still be made, but sans Ridley’s involvement. I have no doubt the result would be like Terminator without Cameron, and we saw how that turned out across two films and a joke of a TV show. Bladerunner with Ridley makes sense for me, because that same story with those same actors would have amounted to a blip in the history of cinema without Ridley’s noir visuals and storytelling.
2) Star Trek was a failed TV series that grew into a brand of love as well. Should they have left that alone? Many a trekkie would have a big hole in their lives without Jean Luc Piccard, and lets certainly not forget Wrath of Khan!
We should all consider these points before we lament over our memories of films discovered in our youth. A revisiting to this universe is a good thing in my book. Hollywood would not gamble on this subject matter otherwise. Not supporting it won’t change that. It will push them even further into financing nothing but Pixar formulas so they can believe they’ll sell 4 tickets (mother, father, sister, brother) instead of 2.
Yes of course the public is ultimately to blame for all the crappy films we get. They reward Transformers 2 with a billion dollars so of course we are going to get more sh*t. You can’t blame the suits for doing their jobs…it’s the dumbasses in the seats every Fri and Sat night who are clearly to blame.
the Doom and Gloom presented here is a bit laughable. There have been good “franchises” and there have been bad “franchises” and just because every film shouldn’t be a “franchise” doesn’t mean some of them can’t be. I enjoy revisiting the universes film makers create, and I think they do to.
I didn’t care too much for the original. (On my list of most overrated films) So, I don’t have too much love for it. Count me as apathetic.
I turned 40 this summer and if nothing else has been illuminated for me this year it is that my pop culture “heritage” can only exist today as a memory. I guess that’s ok as I think it happens to every genertion; eventually the songs you love are used to sell dish soap and toilet brushes and there is nothing you can do about it. So it goes with the movies too.
In the overall it still saddens I agree. Now you know why old people are crabby sometimes.
Although I think Mr. Scott is a great but uneven director, Blade Runner is not really his vision. Those of us who are fans of the French comic artist Moebius know that the noir story set in a futuristic city setting including the flying cars is cribbed pretty extensively from Moebius’ short comic “The Long Tomorrow” written by Dan O’Bannon and published in Metal Hurlant/Heavy Metal magazine in 1976.
Moebius was completely uncredited on BR. Luc Besson did much to remedy this by having Moebius design much of “The Fifth Element” which in my opinion is an unofficial sequel to BR considering the setting has many of the same attributes.