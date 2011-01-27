Wilco starts own label, working on post-Nonesuch set

#Wilco
01.27.11 8 years ago

As Hitfix first reported last July, Wilco had left Nonesuch Records and was hinting that the beloved Americana band might strike out on its own. 

It turns out  the Jeff Tweedy-led band have done just that. Wilco has started dBpm Records, which will be distributed and marketed through Anti- Records, which is a part of Epitaph Records.

“This is an idea we’ve discussed for years,” Tweedy told the Los Angeles Times” Todd Martens, who broke the story. Speaking through his representative, Tweedy continued,  “We really like doing things ourselves, so having our own label feels pretty natural to me. And, to be working with Anti- — a label that was started by a punk rock guy to sell his own records — seems like a perfect fit for us.”  Bad Religion”s Brett Gurewitz founded Epitaph and later Anti-. Anti”s roster also includes Tom Waits and Neko Case.

 Wilco is working on its followup to its last Nonesuch set, 2009″s “Wilco (The Album).”
As Martens notes, Tweedy is already familiar with Anti- and its inner workings, as he produced much of Mavis Staples” “You Are Not Alone” set, which came out on the label last year.

TOPICS#Wilco
TAGSAnti RecordsBad Religionbrett gurewitzepitaphLOS ANGELES TIMESwilco

