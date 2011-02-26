Will Adele or Justin Bieber top next week’s Billboard 200?

02.27.11 7 years ago

Look for Adele”s  second album, “21,” not only to open at No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200, but it will sell up to 300,000, the biggest tally so far in 2011.  Not only will it be on top, it is the only debut in the top 15.

Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never- The Remixes,” this week”s chart champ, still stays strong with sales of up to 120,000, according to Hits Daily Double. His “My World 2.0” will give him two titles in the top 5, as it looks strong for No. 5 with sales of 50,000 unites.

The rest of the top 10 includes “Now 37,” which keeps moving units at No. 3, although Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” may snag the No. 3 spot, continuing its post-Grammy surge. Both titles are hovering around 65,000.

Current sets from Bruno Mars and Rihanna will lodge at No. 6 and 7, while Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday,”  Eminem”s “Recovery” and Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” will round out the top 10.

