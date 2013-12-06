Will Britney Spears or Garth Brooks have the No. 1 album next week?

Garth Brooks will have his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in 12 years next week as his box set, “Blame It All On My Roots,” is slated to climb 3-1 (155,000).

The Walmart exclusive notched third place this week after only 3 1/2 days of availability this week, selling 164,000. In addition to being available only at the big box retailer, fans can only purchase the physical set, no download is available.

Christmas titles continue to deck the charts as The Robertsons” “Duck The Halls” takes the Duck Dynasty clan”s first holiday album to No. 2. (120,000). It is projected to narrowly top Britney Spears” new album, “Britney Jean,” which will bow at No. 3 with slightly lower numbers. If “Britney Jean’ comes in at No. 3, it will be her lowest debuting album, as all her previous sets have entered at No. 1 or No. 2.

Kelly Clarkson”s Christmas set, “Wrapped In Red” continues to sell well, at No. 4 (115,000.)

This week”s No. 1, One Direction”s “Midnight Memories,” sees a massive drop from 546,000 to around 20% of that, but will still likely top the 100,000 mark for the No. 5 spot, according to Hits Daily Double.

The bottom five looks like it will be Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP2” at No. 6 (80,000), a capella quintet Pentatonix”s “PTX, Vol 11) at a new high of No. 7 (65,000), Michael Buble”s “Christmas” at No. 8 (60000), the “Frozen” Soundtrack at No. 9 (50,000) and Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 10 (45,000).

In a further sign that Lady Gaga”s “Artpop” is in serious trouble, the title falls out of the top 20 only four weeks after release.