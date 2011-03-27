Will Chris Brown’s bad behavior be rewarded on next week’s Billboard 200?

Chris Brown”s bad behavior hasn”t seemed to hurt his album sales: “F.A.M.E.” is slated to come in at No. 1 this week by a wide margin. The set will sell around 280,000, according to Hits Daily Double, more than 100,000 over Jennifer Hudson”s “I Remember Me,” which should hit around 170,000 copies.

Brown and “American Idol” formal contestant Hudson are two of six new titles in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The Strokes” “Angles” looks good for close to 95,000 units for No. 3. Last week”s No. 1, Adele”s “21,” slides to No. 4 and is in a tight race for that spot with Kirk Franklin”s “Hello Fear.” Hits Daily Double predicts they will each sell between 85,000-90,000.

Logging around 55,000 copies and landing at No. 6 should be Panic!At the Disco”s new set, “Vices & Virtues.” Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” continues its post-Grammy surge at No. 7, while Bobby V”s “Fly on the Wall” will like land at No. 8. Rounding at the top 10 will be Pink”s great hits collection at No. 9 and Lupe Fiasco”s “LASERS,” which topped the chart two weeks ago.