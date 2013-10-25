Will Ferrell and company tower over New York in ‘Anchorman 2’ poster

The “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” news keeps on coming. Earlier this week, Ben & Jerry’s announced a new, “Anchorman” based flavor, Scotchy Scotch Scotch, and we saw a new trailer for the sequel as well. Now on Fallon last night, Judd Apatow debuted the new “Anchorman 2” poster (see below).

What exactly do we get to see in this new poster? Nothing more or less than the legendary “Anchorman” news team towering over the denizens of New York City. They don’t quite tower over the buildings, but they are, at minimum, on par with them. With the long time between the original “Anchorman” film and this sequel, expectations are probably just as big as Ron Burgundy himself in the poster.

Directed by Adam McKay and produced by Apatow, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” reunites the original stars of “Anchorman,” Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, and David Koechner. There will be new blood as well in the film – Harrison Ford sits amongst the large list of new cast members.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows: “With the 70’s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), returns to the news desk in ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.’ Also back for more are Ron”s co-anchor and wife, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), weather man Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), man on the street Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) and sports guy Champ Kind (David Koechner) – All of whom won”t make it easy to stay classy…while taking the country’s first 24-hour news channel by storm. “

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” arrives in theaters on December 20th. Until then, stay classy, internet.