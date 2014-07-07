Will Ferrell will return to IFC with ‘Spoils Before Dying’

IFC has announced that they are ordering a second season of Funny or Die's “Spoils” series. The first season, “The Spoils of Babylon,” premiered in January of this year, and the second, “The Spoils Before Dying” is set to begin airing next summer.

Executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and more, the new season promises to have a new all-star cast, and Ferrell himself will return as fictional author Eric Jonrosh. As the character, Ferrell will open and close each episode of “Before Dying,” much as he did with “Babylon.”

According to IFC's press release, “The Spoils Before Dying” is based on Jonrosh's first novel and “will take viewers into the seedy underbelly of the 1950s jazz scene, in a detective story positively buzzing with erotic charge. It follows a jazz-pianist turned private eye who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation that spins out of control and leads him down paths – romantic and otherwise – he never expected.”

Outside of Ferrell, no other cast members have been announced for this new season. The first “Spoils” season counted amongst its stars Tobey Maguire, Kristen Wiig, Tim Robbins, Jessica Alba, Val Kilmer, Haley Joel Osment, and Michael Sheen.

Did you watch the first season? Are you excited for more?