Will Forte, ‘Lego Movie’ team land FOX series order

Continuing its “Pilot season is dead” theme, FOX has given yet another direct-to-series order, this one to a comedy project from Will Forte and the team behind the critically adored hit “The Lego Movie.”

FOX announced on Wednesday (February 12) that it has ordered “Last Man on Earth,” a single-cam comedy that will begin production this summer for a midseason slot in the 2014-2015 broadcast season.

“Last Man On Earth” has a marvelously self-explanatory premise: Will Forte will play the last man on Earth. Well, OK!

Forte created “Last Man on Earth” and will executive produce along with Phil Lord & Chris Miller. The “Saturday Night Live” veteran worked with Lord & Miller on “The Lego Movie” and also on “Clone High.”

In addition to executive producing, Lord & Miller will direct the pilot. They also directed the pilot for FOX’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” as well as the feature “21 Jump Street” and its upcoming sequel.

“Last Man on Earth” will also feature Seth Cohen as a non-writing executive producer. No. Not Adam Brody’s character from “The O.C.”

Forte was nominated for his first acting Emmy last year for his guest work on “30 Rock.” He also earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination this year for his performance in “Nebraska,” which is really a lead performance, but keeps being nominated in supporting categories.

FOX has been pushing forward aggressively on out-of-cycle comedy (and drama) development. The network is already shooting “Mulaney,” which has “a minimum six-episode commitment,” while production on the pilot for the tentatively titled “Cabot College,” from Matt Hubbard, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will begin in early March. FOX also has high hopes for “Patrick,” from Nanatchka Khan and Corey Nickerson, with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash directing the pilot.