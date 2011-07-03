Will Gary Oldman finally land an Oscar nod for ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’?

When you look over the list of acclaimed actors and actresses who haven’t even received an Academy Award nomination let alone won one the names are startling. In fact, you’ll probably swear there’s been a mistake somewhere. Mia Farrow must have been nominated at least once for “Rosemary’s Baby,” right? Martin Sheen was honored for “Apocolypse Now”? John Cusack was honored for “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” or “Bullets Over Broadway” wasn’t he? Nope, none of them were. And you can add another eye-popping name to that list, Gary Oldman.
The 53-year-old actor is revered by his peers for his roles in films such as “Sid and Nancy,” “Prick Up Your Ears,” “The Contender,” “JFK,” “True Romance” and, most recently, as Commissioner Gordon in “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.” Unfortunately, years of playing the bad guy in blockbusters such as “Air Force One,” “The Fifth Element,” “Dracula” and “Lost in Space” may have paid the paychecks, but kept him out of the more quality prestige pics that tend to provide actors the kudos they deserve (fellow Brit Alan Rickman understand this as much as anyone).
Enter Oldman’s role in Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of John le Carre’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” Starring alongside Tom Hardy, last year’s best actor winner Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Ciaran Hinds and John Hurt, Oldman plays classic le Carre character George Smiley, a retired MI6 intelligence agent who is brought back into the fire to help uncover a mole in the agency.
Focus Features is releasing the Working Title feature in the U.S. this November, but because it is scheduled for release in the UK this September, a new trailer has hit the web giving us our first look at the thriller. Immaculately cut, the preview shows that Tomas Alfredson’s masterful style in “Let the Right One In” wasn’t a fluke. It also teases that Oldman may have found that showcase role the Academy could easily embrace. And if not, he’s got John Hillcoat’s “The Wettest Country in the World” in the can. That drama is scheduled for 2012, it could easily slip into a December release date. Either way, don’t expect Oldman to go unrecognized by Oscar much longer.
I can’t believe this article doesn’t mention Donald Sutherland. The king of the never nominated.
Donald Sutherland is also one of the worst actors in the business to work with, according to many. So that could also be why.
I agree with Bart, Donald Sutherland is definitely the most deserving on the list of the unnominated. If it were up to me, he would have 3 noms, 2 Leads for MASH and Ordinary People and 1 Supporting for Without Limits. In terms of him being difficult to work with, historically actors who are difficult to work with still get nominated for great performances. Their difficult personalities just make them lose the actual award.
Looks mighty impressive. I praise this man and hope it’s finally his time for a little golden recognition he so severely deserves.
“Nope, none of them where.” – “were”
Yes, but Gary Oldman can act. He can act circles around the list of people mentioned in this article which just goes to show you how really weighty and important the Oscars are–just a pure popularity contest with nothing to do with talent or hard work. Ask Russell Crowe who threw himself against the wall for years churning out very excellent performances then won for Gladiator. Great film but hardly a showcase of his broader talents.
wow, that looks incredible. I can’t think of any single combination of director, cast, and source material that has me more excited than “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” does. I really hope that track is part of the film’s score, too… it kicks ass.
The author should have mentioned Oldman’s most pivotal role. Immortal Beloved should have easily won an Oscar for him, but he had the misfortune of running into to Hanks (Philidelphia), DD Lewis (Name of the Father), Hopkins (Remains of the Day), Fishburn (What’s Love Got to Do with It?), and Neeson (Schindler’s List). That’s a murderer’s row of great performances! And yet, I still think Oldman in Immortal Beloved should have won. After being shafted that year, he gave up and started acting for a paycheck. 5th Element? Air Force One? PLEASE. I hope the author here is right and Gary Oldman can get back to his 1994 roots and get the credit he’s aways deserved.
“After being shafted that year, he gave up and started acting for a paycheck. 5th Element? Air Force One? PLEASE.”
Well, Oldman’s said that you can sneer at ‘Air Force One’ and ‘The Fifth Element’ all you like but it basically paid to complete post-production on ‘Nil By Mouth’, the autobiographical (and very low budget) British film he wrote, produced and directed.
Gary Oldman is a brilliant actor. He deserved the Oscar for Immortal Beloved. No matter what movie he’s in, even if the movie is panned, his performances are always praised. Hopefully this will be his year. I for one would pay to see him stand before a white wall and read the phone book. He would make it captivating.
After his universally acclaimed performance in The Dark Knight, I looked into Gary Oldman. I realized that I had seen him in other stuff and that he had been great in every single one. Personally I feel he gave the 2nd best supporting performance of 2008 (next to his cast mate Heath Ledger) and definitely deserved a nomination for the performance. My guess is that he gets nominated for “Tinker” and that, if his performance is at least 2nd best in the category or so, he gets the statue.
Another one of the better unnominated actors today is Alan Rickman. Even though he is best known for playing villainous characters (i.e Hans Gruber in Die Hard, the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Severus Snape in Harry Potter), he actually has tremendous versatility. His performance in Sense and Sensibility is my personal favorite of his wonderful collection.