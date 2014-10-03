Will ‘Harry Potter’s’ Daniel Radcliffe return to magic in ‘Now You See Me 2′?

and 10.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The magicians of “Now You See Me” might be getting help from a wizard in their upcoming sequel.

According to Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe is in negotiations to join “Now You See Me 2,” the 2016 sequel to the heist-with-magicians film that surprised pretty much everyone by earning $351.7 million at the box office. The hit, which was produced for $75 million, resulted in a hefty profit for Lionsgate/Summit. Radcliffe will reportedly play the son of Michael Caine”s character, Arthur Tressler.

Jon M. Chu (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) is attached to direct the sequel, most likely once he wraps post-production on another film expected in 2016 – “Jem and the Holograms.” Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Caine are all expected to return.

Radcliffe will next be seen in “Horns,” opening October 31.

Around The Web

TAGSDANIEL RADCLIFFEDAVE FRANCOisla fisherJESSE EISENBERGJON M. CHUMichael CaineMORGAN FREEMANNOW YOU SEE ME 2WOODY HARRELSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP