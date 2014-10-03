Will ‘Harry Potter’s’ Daniel Radcliffe return to magic in ‘Now You See Me 2′?

(CBR) The magicians of “Now You See Me” might be getting help from a wizard in their upcoming sequel.

According to Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe is in negotiations to join “Now You See Me 2,” the 2016 sequel to the heist-with-magicians film that surprised pretty much everyone by earning $351.7 million at the box office. The hit, which was produced for $75 million, resulted in a hefty profit for Lionsgate/Summit. Radcliffe will reportedly play the son of Michael Caine”s character, Arthur Tressler.

Jon M. Chu (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) is attached to direct the sequel, most likely once he wraps post-production on another film expected in 2016 – “Jem and the Holograms.” Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Caine are all expected to return.

Radcliffe will next be seen in “Horns,” opening October 31.