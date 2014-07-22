Will ‘If I Stay’ be the next ‘Fault in Our Stars’? This new trailer says ‘yes’

If “The Fault In Our Stars'” massive box-office success earlier this summer is any indication (the film has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide), “If I Stay” may be rolling in the dough come August.

At least, one could be forgiven for thinking that after watching the latest trailer for the forthcoming YA adaptation (embedded below), which arguably ups the weep factor thanks to multiple shots of Chloe Grace Moretz tearing up and oh my god, he's playing the guitar at her hospital bed. Adam, the sensitive, long-haired musician who loves her. Is playing the guitar. At her hospital bed. As she lies in a coma, struggling between life and death. Hold me.

“If I Stay” hits theaters on August 22.