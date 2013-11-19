Will Javier Bardem take on Peter Pan as Blackbeard?

(CBR) Warner Bros. is going a different direction when it comes to the villain of its Peter Pan project. Instead pitting the youthful hero against Captain Hook, he”ll test his skills against another infamous pirate: Blackbeard.

Deadline reports that Javier Barden has been offered the role of the infamous pirate in the new film directed by Joe Wright (“Hanna”, “Atonement”), written by Jason Fuchs (“Ice Age: Continental Drift”) and produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”).

According to Deadline”s sources, the script finds orphaned Peter Pan somehow making his way to Neverland, where he becomes the leader of the Lost Boys. Soon enough he and his gang will face off against Blackbeard and the evil pirates in an epic battle.