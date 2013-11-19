Will Javier Bardem take on Peter Pan as Blackbeard?

and 11.19.13 4 years ago

(CBR) Warner Bros. is going a different direction when it comes to the villain of its Peter Pan project. Instead pitting the youthful hero against Captain Hook, he”ll test his skills against another infamous pirate: Blackbeard.

Deadline reports that Javier Barden has been offered the role of the infamous pirate in the new film directed by Joe Wright (“Hanna”, “Atonement”), written by Jason Fuchs (“Ice Age: Continental Drift”) and produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”).

According to Deadline”s sources, the script finds orphaned Peter Pan somehow making his way to Neverland, where he becomes the leader of the Lost Boys. Soon enough he and his gang will face off against Blackbeard and the evil pirates in an epic battle.

Around The Web

TAGSGreg BerlantiJason FuchsJAVIER BARDEMJavier BardenJM BarrieJOE WRIGHTPeter PanWarner Bros.

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP