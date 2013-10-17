Will Jesse Pinkman or Walter White be showing up in ‘Better Call Saul’?

(CBR) Looking for more Walter White? Better call Saul!

How about more Pinkman? BETTER CALL SAUL!

Vince Gilligan opened up about his future plans in an extensive new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, previewing what fans can expect from “Better Call Saul”, the Bob Odenkirk-starring “Breaking Bad” prequel. Because “Saul” takes place before “Bad”, there”s room for characters like Jesse Pinkman and the legendary Heisenberg, at least as far as cameos are concerned – and that”s exactly what you can expect to see.

“Personally, I”d have a hard time resisting putting all these guys in for a cameo or two every now and then,” Gilligan said of writing cameos for Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and other “Breaking Bad” veterans; both of the aforementioned Emmy-winning actors have “expressed interest in making appearances, which Gilligan intends to make happen,” THR writes.

The “Bad” spinoff will be largely spearheaded by Peter Gould, creator of the Saul Goodman character. It will also be shot in Albuquerque, in the same one-hour drama format as its predecessor, with a ratio of roughly 75% comedic content against 25% drama.

“We”ve had to find the ongoing itch that Saul needs to scratch, so to speak, or else we wouldn”t have much of a show,” said Gilligan. “There”s obviously a danger inherent in doing a spinoff, but I just love the character of Saul Goodman so much, and part of me doesn”t want to say no to this world.”

