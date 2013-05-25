Will John C. Reilly join the Marvel Universe for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’?

James Gunn’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” promises to be one of the strangest of the Marvel movies so far, and that excites me.
Drew Pearce, who collaborated with Shane Black on the “Iron Man 3” script, was almost hired to work on the final polish for this film, but it looks like Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will be doing the final polish on the script that Nicole Perlman and Chris McCoy wrote instead.
Quick side note… is Perlman the first female writer on a Marvel movie?
In a lot of ways, Marvel is treating “Guardians” as the beachhead for a new chapter of the universe, and they’re seeding the film with archetypes that have worked well for them. Chris Pratt is onboard as Star-Lord, who is also known as Peter Quill, and they’re looking to him to be the Robert Downey Jr. of this franchise. Fast, funny, able to play emotional while still getting big laughs.
Everyone in this film has a connection of some sort to Thanos, which is by design. Zoe Saldana (who apparently is not fully committed to the film yet) plays Gamora, whose entire race was wiped out by Thanos when she was just an infant. Thanos actually raised her, planning to make her a weapon when she got old enough, and she learned of his plans, leading her to run away. She has superhuman strength and speed, and she’s been trained to be a master of all fighting arts, especially involving blades, something Thanos hoped to use for himself.
Drax, who will be played by Dave Batista in the film, actually started life as a saxophone player named Art. I’ll give you a moment to bask in the possibility that we’re going to see a flashback to Dave Batista playing sax. He was killed by Thanos in the Mojave Desert, where his “astral form” was later found by Kronos, who was trying to stop Thanos. He used this astral form to create a superhuman warrior named Drax, who can fly and who is practically invulnerable. He can fire cosmic blasts as well.
When we meet Rocket Raccoon in the film, he and his partner Wal Russ (a talking walrus) are guards at The Keystone Quadrant, an intergalactic asylum for the criminally insane. Again, I’ll give you a moment. Soak that one in.
Reading this so far, you might suspect that Thanos is the main bad guy in the film, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. Yondu, played by Michael Rooker, is this film’s bad guy, a space pirate of sorts, and at least at the start of the film, Lee Pace will also be playing a villain who will eventually switch sides so he can be set up for his own spin-off film as… someone? Could he be Nova? Adam Warlock? Mar-Vell, which would allow Marvel to then introduce Ms. Marvel to their cinematic staple?
By far, though, the biggest news that’s brewing about “Guardians” right now involves a character named Rhomann Dey. They’ve made an offer to John C. Reilly to play the part, and if he comes aboard, it’s a big commitment. Basically, he’s been designed as the Agent Coulson of the “Guardians” movies. He’s the human agent who serves as a go-between, keeping the Guardians in line and reporting to SHIELD about their activities.
What’s that you say? Rhomann Dey was the leader of the Nova Corps in the comics and not a human being on Earth? And he basically became the Abin Sur of the Marvel Universe when he picked Richard Rider to give his Nova powers to?
Hmmmmm. Very, very interesting.
There’s a hint that we’ll see some other familiar faces. Groot, for example, originally comes to Earth looking to experiment on humans, but Nick Fury talks him out of his and convinces him to help us instead. But Dey is going to be the primary face of normal humanity for the “Guardians” films, and Reilly would be an intriguing addition to the Marvel Universe. He’s got the exact right demeanor for a movie featuring talking trees, weapon-bearing raccoons and walruses, and lots of drop-ins from outer space. He’ll have a peer, someone who is their liaison for the Guardians, and Marvel is looking at names as disparate as Hugh Laurie, Alan Rickman, and Ken Watanabe for that part.
What do you think? Sounds like “Guardians” is shaping up as a big, sprawling, vibrant new corner of one of the biggest cinematic universes around, and I’m crossing my fingers that Reilly makes his deal.
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” arrives in theaters August 1, 2014.
Don’t even know how to process all of this. Just simply using the franchise was a great way to introduce the larger universe aspect of the Marvel Universe. This, though, is an outstanding way to grow the MCU outside of the Avengers throughline. More than I had expected of them on which to already be working.
Although there is not enough hints to know for certain which direction marvel will go for there main antagonist for the film, I couldn’t disagree more with the notion that Yondu will be a baddy for the film. He is actually a member of the Guardians who joins after his homeworld is invaded by the badoon, a group controlld by Thanos in the comics. Could this be the direction for the film?
Maybe he’ll be convinced to join the team at the end of the movie?
Yondu the villain? I don’t get it…he has never been a bad guy…the only thing i can think of is they used his connection to Thanos (who is his god).
Also read that if Ronan the accuser is in the film that would help pave way for a kree vs skrulls storyline in Avengers2, but that marvel could not use the skrulls bcause their rights are owned by fox as part of FF. Wrong! The skrulls were already in Avengers as the chitauri, which is just a derogatory term for the skrulls as mentioned in Ultimate FF vol. 6
@LLFRANKG Except that the name Chitauri wasn’t sold to Fox as part of the rights to the Skrulls in the FF package. Marvel never mentioned them as Skrull in Avengers and they look nothing like the Skrulls, so they could be (and were) used as a separate entity in the films. It’s obvious they are the Skrull stand-ins for the MCU, but it’s more than likely they will never have any of the traits of the Skrulls, specifically their shape-shifting ability.
Marvel has also introduced the Chitauri as a new, standalone, non-Skrull-related race in the mainstream Marvel Universe comics in the current Nova series.
@LLFRANKg:Please stop referring to ultimate storylines as if they’re csnnon,or even matter.It’s embarassing.The skrulls are shapeshifters,the chits are not.
I have to say, this has to be the most bizarre set of rumors about the film I’ve heard yet. Seriously, giving Rhomann Dey’s name to a random SHIELD agent? Groot wanting to experiment on humanity? Yondu as a villain? None of this makes any sense at all.
Well, the bit about Groot is pretty much the plot of Groot’s first appearance in Tales to Astonish #13 way back in 1960. (That’s right. Groot actually predates the Fantastic Four).
That said, a lot of these sound really unlikely.
Wow, a whole new crew of talented actors for Feige and Esposito to lowball and publicly bicker with should GOTG prove to be a hit.
Gunn rewrote the script. This is all BS. And Perlman also wrote a Thor draft. Get a clue.
Nothing you said here refutes anything said above. So maybe you should take your own advice.
Wait, don’t you mean “their cinematic stable,” not “staple”?
@playhouse. Well i’d love to know where u get your info about the legallity of the marvel characters and rights, apparently u know way more than anyone across the board of the cinematic comicbook universe as far as what’s been available online. As far as I know the skulls, aka chitauri have fought everyone on the marvel universe, including the avengers without the FF per the Ultimates series. Personnally I think this article is way out there as far as there assumptions on the direction of Guardians.
The chitauri are not the skrulls,never were the skrulls,and won’t be the skrulls.Ultimates storylines are not cannon. Per the actual Marvel Universe,the chits are a separate race that are currently fighting the new NOVA.
Yondu never once was a villain in any comic. He was always peaceful, so if they have plans to “Mandarin” him it will be another awful move.
BTW, Nova’s film rights are owned by Fox.
I think you’re thinking of the OTHER Nova, the herald of Galactus. The Nova who is a member of the Nova Corps is not an FF character.
If Chris Pratt is supposed to play a character anything like Downey as Tony Stark, this movie is already a guaranteed dud.
All that’s meant by this is that Pratt’s character is meant to be alternately funny and dramatic, not that Pratt needs to have the same level of charming-yet-slightly-douchy charisma that Downey has as Iron Man.
I know i read the GOTG comics and watch Parks & Recs. And personally think that Pratt will own this role and embrace it like Downey did, not actually play the same type of character as Stark. C’mon Bert Macklin and Rocket Raccoon in the same room i cant wait. Nice to see Marvel leaving the safety net for a change even if the film is a dud it’ll be the hardcore fans hopefully that will be appreciating it got made, like Dredd for example. And look at James Gunn’s slate Slither and Super both awesome films that are undermined by the fact that not many people have seen them but the actors for both films felt completely right and you wouldn’t question it its just the fact its a high profile film being as its Marvel why people are questioning Pratt’s ability or if they just think he’ll copy Downey but id rather it was him than say Zachary Levi or JGL etc least he actually is funny with out feeling forced but with Money ball and Zero Dark Thirty as his most recent films with serious background shows he can can play it straight as well. Who knows we’ll see next year i guess………
Just remember: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a separate universe where things happen a bit differently. For one, there are no mutants in this universe (there can’t be, because Fox owns the film rights to mutants.) The characters are showing up in very different orders than they did in either Ultimate or 616 (mainstream) Marvel. So why couldn’t the little changes– like Yondu being a villain– be possible here? It’s a whole new universe to play with!
It’s not that it can’t happen that way. This stuff sounds like it’s going against the nature of the characters. I don’t know why you think that’s the same as characters appearing in a different order.
On the other hand, characters will have to be altered for the movie universe. And just because somebody starts as a SHIELD agent or bad guy doesn’t mean they won’t end the film (or films) as NOVA prime or a good guy. In fact, it’s kind of sheds light on the character trajectory.
I do think it’s a mistake for Marvel to cast all of its characters as Robert Downy Jr types. There jsut aren’t many who can do what he does. In fact as far as I know only he can do that. Kinda goes to show how little respect they have for artists.
as someone else pointed out Yondu IS the most peaceful guardians (if you can call a guy who fights all the time peaceful). The guy was HUGE on religion however and his god happens to be Anthos or some of you might know him better as…Thanos….Religion can drive some people to do pretty crazy stuff so maybe thats where they are going with this…i wouldnt be shocked with the Universal Church of Truth likely to make an appearance.
They can use mutants, they just can’t call them that.
Wow. The idea of Lee Pace as Nova is incredibly tantalizing! I’d love to see more Nova – he was always a fun character, though I remembered him being more angsty than I’m use to seeing Pace play. (Not exactly sure how Nova could be involved if this doesn’t really come much into contact with earth, but…I would be very happy with Marvel trying to convince me!
This is going to be an interesting experiment for Marvel – sounds like a lot of characters are being crammed in here, and I hope it’s awesome.
I second this. Pace as Nova would be really interesting.
Shield can hardly contain a Cosmic Cube, how are they now controlling the Guardians in a different Galaxy?
Maybe they mean, the Nova Corps will act as Shield does to Earth.
LOL..The idea of Dave Batista playing the SAX just made my DAY!!
Maybe the MCU is actually an alternate universe from the ones in the comics, fox, etc. Maybe captain America 2 will hint that they are part of an alternate timeline. This is kind of what i think of the x-men franchise, just a bad reality. It would be mind blowing to throw that in their but not use it like the star trek reboot has.
The MCU, the X-Men universe, the Fantastic Four movies, the Rami-Spiderman, and the Webb-Spiderman all exist on separate multiverses, which is also separate from the comics.
Granted this is just some continuity housekeeping, but it does give in-world explanations of why there aren’t mutants in the Avenger’s world – they don’t exist on Earth 199999 (MCU).
There are all sort of ways to move between multiverses, I expect that if Marvel gets rights to Mutants, FF, or Spidey again, they will make some massive continuity changing film ala Crisis to combine worlds.
Or they could just be doing that now with Days of Future Past.
Of course it’s a different universe. But why would they need to hint at that in a movie?
Maybe your an idiot.
With Batista as Drax I nominate the Great Khali as Groot, he’s got uncomfortable, tree-like walking down to a tee.
This can’t be right, I mean someone must have fed Drew bad or old information… the Abin Sur of the Nova Corps turned into a SHIELD agent? Using the original version of Drax instead of the updated knife welding one (no wonder Khal Drogo passed), using an alien holy man who has never been evil and was founding member of the original team as the villain? I was excited that Marvel had the testicular fortitude to make this movie and I love the idea of Cosmic Marvel hitting the big screen but this sounds like they’re making all the wrong choices with the source material. Hopefully Marvel will prove me wrong…
This movie, more than any other previously, is a good example of how the origins of a character as shown in the comics is moot.
The movies are a whole different universe. If comic fans can accept a “New 52” approach, an “Ultimates” approach, a “What If” approach, why do they have such a hard time accepting a “Marvel Cinematic Universe” approach?
The phrase I keep berating my friends about is “supposed to”, as in “Groot is supposed to be this” or “Rhomann Dey is supposed to be that”. The comics are used as a giant pool of source material, but are not The Bible. Characters will be changed to suit the Marvel Cinematic Universe so stop complaining and just enjoy it.
Wait… Marvel comics isn’t the bible? errmmm it kinda is dude.I mean some twists (Excluding mandarin) are acceptable but when you change the whole personality, motive’s etc. of a character. How is it still the same character? You could say “ohh get over the mandarin” but no. No i won’t, I mean yeahh sure it might be a different universe to 616 and 1610 that’s cool but at the end of the day if you change jack to jill, the giant to a midget and the beanstalk to a flight of stairs what have you got? a pile of shit that’s what. I’m tired of non comic book fans like you chatting shit about comic book fans caring about the stories and characters which marvel should be working to preserve, thanks @$$ h0l3.
This has huge bomb written all over it.