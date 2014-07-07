Will Mark Wahlberg be rebuilt as the new ‘Six Million Dollar Man’?

(CBR) Fresh off of one big-budget action film with Michael Bay”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” Mark Wahlberg has a bionic eye trained on another. That”s if you believe the latest rumor.

According to The Tracking Board, he”s tipped to star in Universal Pictures” adaptation of “Six Million Dollar Man,” the popular 1970s television series that featured Lee Majors as a former astronaut who, after sustaining severe injuries in an accident, is given bionic replacements for right arm, left eye and both legs. With enhanced strength, speed and vision, he becomes a secret agent for the Office of Scientific Intelligence.

Peter Berg, who worked with Wahlberg on “Lone Survivor,” is said to be attached to produce and possibly direct.

There have been several attempts to make a “Six Million Dollar Man” feature – Kevin Smith wrote a movie script in 1998 that eventually was transformed into a comic book – but none has gotten off the ground.