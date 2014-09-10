Will Orlando Bloom return in the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

and 09.10.14 3 years ago

Walt Disney Studios

(CBR) Will we see Will Turner sailing the seven seas again? Based on new comments made by Orlando Bloom, it sure sounds like it.

The actor sat down with Yaho! Movies and revealed he”s very much interested in making a return for the fifth installment of Disney”s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, rumored to be titled “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” In fact, it goes beyond interest – according to Bloom, it seems likely to happen.

“There have certainly been some discussions about it and I”m open to it,” he said. “That whole experience working with Johnny [Depp] and Gore [Verbinski] was really amazing for me. I had a great time working with Johnny, one of the reasons I jumped at the opportunity was because Johnny was involved. I was such a massive fan of Johnny Depp growing up so to get up close and personal to Johnny and see how he worked as an actor was just a massive gift.”

It sounds like Bloom wants to revisit that massive gift, with a return to Bootstraps Bill Jr.”s bootstraps.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” is scheduled to set sail on July 7, 2017.

