Will Paul Greengrass make ‘Travis McGee’ with Leo Di Caprio?

Okay, now I’m conflicted.
I’m sure I’ve mentioned it here a few times already, but I can always say it again: I love Travis McGee. I wish I was Travis McGee. He is, hands down, my favorite literary creation, and I think John D. McDonald is one of the great American writers. I don’t just think he writes good thrillers… I think his use of language, his observations on our culture and our character, and the way he defines his people in his fiction… he’s unmatched. I see echoes of his voice in the writing of so many people on the bestseller lists of today, whether it’s Stephen King or Carl Hiaasen or Lee Child, and honestly, I don’t think any of them offer the complete package the way he did.
So, yes, I have very strongly held opinions about a possible film version of Travis McGee, and I’ve read the draft by Dana Stevens that got everyone excited. To say I’m skeptical is an understatement. Stevens introduces his Travis McGee on a surfboard, for god’s sake. Travis McGee decidedly does not surf. Not at all. I hope that Kario Salem, whose work I don’t know at all, made some major improvements with his drafts, and that they were smart enough to just get back to the book, which works perfectly without any unnecessary invention.
The character lives on a houseboat in a marina in Florida, The Busted Flush, and he only works occasionally, taking his retirement in installments. He works as a “salvage consultant” when he does chose to work, which means that he’ll retrieve things that the law can’t retrieve, and in exchange, he’ll take a flat percentage of the value. And the script doesn’t even really get that right, instead turning McGee into a type of private eye. That’s got to be fixed.
I’m more concerned by Leonardo Di Caprio’s long-stated desire to play the character. I think Di Caprio is a great actor, and he strikes me as a smart guy. So I’m going to hope that the right thing eventually occurs to him, and he steps aside as the star of the film. If he’s a real McGee fan, he’d be a powerful producer to have spearheading the project through his Appian Way company, and the idea of Paul Greengrass possibly directing the film is actually a huge step in the right direction.
The thing is, Greengrass is anything but a done deal. His Martin Luther King movie “Memphis” fell apart at Universal for a number of reasons. I sort of love the sound of “Here There Be Monsters,” a Legendary Pictures project written by Brian Helgeland. It pits historical figure John Paul Jones against a sea serpent, with Jones using all of his naval battle strategy knowledge to try to beat the creature. I love that Legendary seems to be getting into the giant monster business in a big way, and I think it would be a blast to see Greengrass try something like this.
But honestly, if he did decide to make “The Deep Blue Good-by,” it would be an amazing match of filmmaker and material, and I’d hate to see him hampered by the wrong McGee or the wrong script.
Mr. Di Caprio, if you are the fan you say you are, then please… consider the character again and do right by him. You can help Travis McGee live and breathe… just not if you’re the one playing him.
Drew, who would be a good fit for the role?
Drew, thanks to your recommendation I’m now on my fourth McGee book (I bought a whole box of them from someone on eBay), and I don’t see how DiCaprio would be all that bad for the role. He looks like he’d be at home in Florida, he’s good at being darkly funny and introspective, and he’s physically capable. Plus, most importantly, having a truly A-list actor in the role will (a) give the film a much better shot at getting made and (b) give the film a much better shot at getting made without the studio getting too creatively handsy in the process.
If I got to cast the thing myself? Jon Hamm, I suppose, or Daniel Craig if he were willing to take on a third franchise, or maybe Kyle Chandler. And Gabriel Byrne as Meyer.
so who plays him?
Jon Hamm or George Clooney are the first two who come to mind for me. Maybe Aaron Eckhart. Whoever it is should be older and look like life and people have kicked them around some, but they keep on coming back.
to me, nick nolte in the 80’s would have been a great mcgee…..maybe 90 jeff bridges would have worked. now, maybe russell crowe, if he could play it really loose, maybe matthew McConaughey if he could not be quite so loose, and bulk way up….but really think nolte- could Dicaprio play nick nolte in the nick nolte story- not really…..
DiCaprio will always have a boyish face. This is definitely not Travis McGee–my first love, from the 60s straight on through till the end.
John Hamm would be good. or Josh Brolin. Also, either of them would be welcome to play Matt Helm if someone ever wanted to take another crack at those books.
One important element of casting this thing would be the actor’s voice, because I can’t imagine trying to film one of these stories without extensive voiceover. Hamm and Brolin both have deep, authoritative voices, and can make you believe they can back up anything they say. Dicaprio does not have a deep authoritative voice, to say the least.
Matthew McConaghey is a little too squirrelly for McGee, but I think he’d make a good Junior Allen. He’s always reminded me a bit of Marjoe Gortner, and I think he’d do well playing a real creep.
Drew, great column. I agree–Leo is no Trav McGee. And I wonder if Jon Hamm’s name is popping up because the film could be an early 60’s period piece? If so, I can understand the thought, as Hamm’s Don Draper is fantastic. But for my tastes, whenever I re-read the McGee novels I always picture the same guy–Tom Selleck. I know, it’s too easy, right? (Given the closeness of the Magnum PI character.) Still, it just seems to fit. And for Meyer? Ex-NFLer and “Webster” star Alex Karras. No idea where that one came from.
My pick for Travis McGee would be Geoff Stults (of The Finder Series).
