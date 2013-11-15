Will Smith sets sail to ‘The City That Sailed’

(CBR)

While the world waits patiently for Will Smith to do the right thing and formally agree to star in “Independence Day 2,” the actor is keeping busy by signing on for a different 20th Century Fox project.

Smith is officially attached to star in “The City That Sailed” for director Shawn Levy, Deadline reports. He”s been linked to the film as far back as 2010, but the deal is now closed. Audrey Wells is writing the script about “a father and daughter on the island of Manhattan as it breaks loose and sails across the Atlantic Ocean.”

There”s currently no word on a release date or when “The City That Sailed” will enter production.