Will the 2013 Oscars be the only time Adele performs ‘Skyfall?’

Rumor has it Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony may be the only time that Adele performs her Oscar-nominated James Bond theme live.

Sources tell Hitfix that her Feb. 24 performance of “Skyfall” will be a one-time thing and that she never plans to sing the song live again. It appears the show”s producers are doing nothing to dissuade viewers from thinking otherwise. Craig Zadan, who is producing with Neil Meron, told The Hollywood Reporter,“What”s really exciting for us is that Adele is singing ‘Skyfall” for the first time, and maybe the only time, she will have performed it live. It”s a special one-off event.”

When HitFix asked if Adele would retire the song after the Oscars, her publicist replied “no comment.”

Given that Adele seems to be a few years’ away from touring again, she has plenty of time to change her mind. Backstage at Feb. 10’s Grammy Awards, after picking up a statue for best pop solo performance for “Set Fire To The Rain (Live),” the new mom admitted she’s “not very far along at all” on her follow-up to 2011’s “21.” “I”m having lots of meetings, I”ve been in L.A. the whole time since the [Golden] Globes and I will be until the Oscars. I”ve been having lots of meetings. I”ve been out of the loop for a year and a half. I”ve been singing my baby nursery rhymes, so I don”t really know what”s cool and what”s not. I’m definitely going to visit Paul Epworth and stuff like that.”

