Will ‘The Great Gatsby’ find any room in a new Oscar season?

Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” is hitting theaters this week in advance of opening the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15. If you’ll recall, the film was all set to open last December amid the awards season glut as part of an already packed Warner Bros. slate. But it was shuffled on to a summer 2013 release to allow more time for post-production and, surely, to have a fighting chance at making some money.
I saw the film a few weeks back and, even as a Luhrmann fan, I was prepared for the worst. Why? A mixture of advance buzz, a trailer indicative of a film that could fall on either side of the line and even that rescheduling scenario, which is the kind of thing that rarely spells much more than trouble. After struggling for about a half hour to get into the film (Luhrmann’s usual largesse really takes some getting used to when married with 1920s New York), it settled in and a simple fact took hold: it takes a lot to ruin a story this great. F. Scott Fitzgerald keeps it on an even enough keel, I think.
Something else became clear, too: Of COURSE Luhrmann would adapt this story. Here is a filmmaker preoccupied throughout his career with passion, obsession and, yes, love. From “Strictly Ballroom” to “Moulin Rouge!” to “Australia,” that is the essence of his oeuvre. And this classic love story makes an interesting companion to 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet,” with that in mind. I walked away appreciative of the ambition, charmed by the themes and, overall, positive on the experience. Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance was a highlight, as was Joel Edgerton’s.
Had the film hit the season mid-gallop last year, I doubt it would have made much of a dent. Releasing in the summer here, it has a chance to breathe before that craziness takes hold in the fall months, but nevertheless, it’s unlikely to pick up much steam on the circuit. I imagine many will have the knives out for it as it is and the Academy demographic will surely be unforgiving.
As always, Luhrmann’s wife, Catherine Martin, does a bang-up job on the costume and production design. The former in particular could still find its way to an Oscar nomination, and the visual effects will be in the conversation but I don’t know how far they’ll go in what promises to be a tight category. Simon Duggan’s photography is electric, though I have to say the 3D choice was an odd one here; the story is an intimate one, and so the added dimension actually served to distance me from it rather than immerse me in it.
Luhrmann’s is a voice I’m glad we have. It’s a voice that never compromises itself, which is refreshing no matter the outcome. And “The Great Gatsby” finds its way. I imagine few will be willing to offer it the same pass already afforded to “Iron Man 3” this summer (a blockbuster with admittedly lower expectations given the genre and a film that doesn’t fail or anything, but surely doesn’t hit the level critics have notched for it — at least in my opinion).
“The Great Gatsby” opens everywhere Friday.
Thanks for this fair write up. I’m so bummed that so many critics already had their knives out before the film even went into production! What did you think of Mulligan?
She was a better Daisy than I thought she’d be and she nails the conflicted emotions. I was mostly charmed by DiCaprio, though, re: performances.
Interesting. Anne Thompson and a couple others seem to think DiCaprio is the film’s weakest aspect.
I disagree with them. I wouldn’t bother reading reviews on this one, anyway.
“Luhrmann is a voice I’m glad we have. It’s a voice that never compromises itself, which is refreshing no matter the outcome.”
I think he has an inability to conceptualize for a stripped down aesthetic.
He has no interest in a “stripped down aesthetic”, and never has done. You may or may not like the go-for-broke aesthetic that he does pursue, but to judge him on his ability to do the opposite is as pointless as criticising the Dardenne Brothers for insufficient spectacle.
Kris said his voice is uncompromising but. If you’re incapable taking an alternate approach that’s not really uncompromising.
I think you have a different understanding of “uncompromising” than I do.
wait…isn’t being in capable of taking an alternate approach pretty much the very definition of uncompromising?
I’m looking forward to seeing it. It will be hard to shut out all of the noise that has accompanied the roll out. But I’ve always felt DiCaprio is ideal casting as Gatsby.
I do feel a certain sympathy for Luhrman and the film. He’s a polarizing stylist for sure and I wonder how many minds now get made up long before actually setting eyes on the actual films. He does have something going for him: there has never been a satisfactory film adaptation of the book.
As for his other movies, I have found myself strangely becoming more a fan of Strictly Ballroom and Romeo and Juliet and less so of Moulin Rouge and certainly Australia. Moulin Rouge was once my favorite of his films, but I’m finding that it doesn’t age as well as the two others, at least for me. But I know it’s a popular film.
i say nominations for costume and production design are its strongest bet
Kris, c’mon, you are always overrating Leo DiCaprio. For example, you strongly felt DiCaprio deserved an Oscar nomination for Django Unchained, but he didn’t deserve it. Now, Sam Jackson deserved it .
“My opinion is better than your opinion!”
Dicaprio was the best thing about Django. Sam was a caricature.
And DiCapiro wasn’t a caricature? The only thing that would’ve made him more of a sniveling villain caricature would be to give him a mustache he could twirl. It was a sadly off-role for Mr. DiCaprio.
I’d say Waltz, and by a mile.
Actually I thought both Leo and Sam deserved nominations.
To 3D or not to 3D, that is the question?
The first 30 minutes or so of his films are always messes, I’ve found.
So true. I really enjoy all of his films, but youre right … Now that I think about it, the first half hour ismusually the weakest.
I’d like to see Lana del Rey win Best Song for “Young an Beautiful”
Probably the best bets for Nods are Production Design and Costume Design
I read somewhere that her song was not written for the film, but it’s one she hadn’t used before. So it’s another “Come What May” situation.
I’m so glad they moved this to summer. What a refreshing break from the usual summer scheduling. I’ll see it more than once. What fun.
As for the Costumes, a definite nomination and probable win.
My reaction to Luhrmann is always “sloppy”. He produces wonderful moments, images, and bits of originality. Sometimes (Moulin Rouge) this works. Most of the time (Australia) it cripples. He sacrifices historical and/or source accuracy for the “look”. I appreciate what he does well, and bemoan what he destroys.
I like this analysis. I don’t entirely agree as I’m a huge Luhrmann fan, but its certainly the best critique I’ve read from the not-so-impressed viewers