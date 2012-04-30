Will The Hulk get his own film in 2015?

It’s not often that movie news breaks in Forbes, but in this case, it makes a perverse sort of sense.
When Mark Ruffalo signed on for “The Avengers,” he had to sign the same kind of long-term deal that every actor signs for Marvel. He told me at the press day that he was signed for six films, with “The Avengers” as the first of the six. That doesn’t mean he’s absolutely going to actually make six full films, but Marvel has the option to press him into service several more times if they want to.
When I was at the press day at the Four Seasons, they had a Hasbro room set up, showing a number of products from their toy line this summer, and in talking with them, it was obvious that they had high hopes for the Hulk. Evidently, even with the earlier films, the Hulk has always been a strong seller for them. The new version of the Hulk Hands are flying off shelves already, and once people actually see the film, that’s only going to intensify, since Ruffalo and his big green alternate identity are highlights of the film.
We’ve been hearing some rumbling about a TV show version of the Hulk with Guillermo Del Toro and David Eick attached to it, but Del Toro’s going to be busy for at least the next year with post-production on “Pacific Rim,” so there’s no word yet on when that series might launch. Up till now, Kevin Feige has been very firm in telling people that they’re not interested in making another stand-alone film for the character.
Paul Gitter, director of consumer products for Marvel, may have something else in mind.
In an interview with Forbes that went live today, they talk about the way they’ve been orchestrating the merchandise for this movie and the way they’ve also been building towards “The Avengers” over the last few years, and he talks about the performance of Hulk products and how big the sales are so far. And discussing their new-found confidence in the character, he mentions that if current sales trends continue, they’ll create a merchandise line devoted just to the Hulk next year, with plans to bring him back to the big-screen in 2015.
That’s news. If they’re planning a feature, my guess is that they aren’t going to also do a new TV series. They’ll want to do an either/or, and I doubt they’re going to get Ruffalo to commit to a TV series. The thing that I’m most curious about is how they plan to handle a new movie, since one of the keys to the Hulk’s successful deployment in “The Avengers” is the careful and sparing use of him. There are only two big Hulk sequences in the film, but they are both enormous fun, and they’re at just the right moment. In between those scenes, there are plenty of other superheroics on display, so it’s not like the audience is left waiting. Instead, the Hulk is used almost as punctuation, icing on an already delicious cake.
I like both of the earlier Hulk films to varying degrees, but I don’t think either one of them is a home run. I think it’s a very, very difficult property to get right as a movie, and while I understand the sudden urge on Marvel’s part, I hope they are careful and that they don’t burn the character down in a rush to exploit the public’s sudden fondness for him.
“The Avengers” opens this Friday in the US and is currently playing around the world.
I think the best use for Hulk going forward is just have him pop in other people’s movies. I really want to see a Hulk/Thor buddy cop movie.
Hulk punching Thor at completly random moments would be a great running joke. hehe
Dear god, no more Hulk movies. Please.
(Unless it’s She-Hulk which could be fun).
Yep. The Leader as villain. Most people think this would be “brain vs. brawn” with brawn eventually winning. But, in actuality, it’s “brain controlling brawn to overcome evil brain” (Banner has to out-think the leader and also control his Hulk alter-ego to persevere.
If Tim Blake Nelson is willing to come back, they’ve already set up The Leader in the (seriously underrated) Incredible Hulk movie.
Even if Nelson isn’t willing to return, so what? They’ve already replaced Ed Norton with Ruffalo. I was bummed that Marvel dumped Norton, but all the good reviews for Ruffalo in The Avengers has made me feel better about that.
Ang Lee’s Hulk is in my “Top 10 Superhero films” list.
I’ve never really understood the big audience disconnect with it. And I’ve never understood why Marvel chose to do a reboot instead of a sequel with Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, et al. Did the whole movie need to be thrown out instead of just doing a sequel with the same cast?
the hulk dogs were a shitty idea, thats why people disconnect with it. And a sequel to the Hulk was in the mix for awhile after 2003 and Eric Bana didn’t wanna do it again. Its not that they just dropped his story, nobody wanted to do it again. And rightly so, because it was shit
Hulk dogs didn’t ruin the movie. It had a much stronger foundation than that.
Hulk was too slow. There were some interesting ideas at play, but it don’t come together as something I like. The theme of repressed memories was puzzling I guess they wanted to avoid the obvious theme of repressed rage.
I thought the Incredible Hulk delivered, I don’t get the hate for that one at all.
Mulderism – have you seen the Avengers? I’d be interested on your take on this latest iteration of the Hulk. Personally it’s my favourite… Ruffalo brings the angst and the other guy brings the cathartic fun and mayhem.
Planning to see it this weekend!
I mostly agree with Mulderism. I though Ang Lee’s Hulk was overall pretty good. The two main reasons I think it failed were:
1) Pacing. While I loved it, watching it a second time with my nephews there was a lot of down time. As MDOC said, it was too slow. They were bored a lot of the time. So while it worked great for ME, and I think a Hulk movie needs the build up and Jekyll/Hyde element for it to be more than mindless “Hulk Angry, Hulk Smash” movie, for the general public I do not think it was quite the type of movie they were expecting, much less looking for. If three adolescent boys are bored at a Hulk movie, that probably says something.
2) The Ending: You had a lot of elements that to me worked, then an ending that was at best a little abstract, and at worst made no @#$%ing sense.
I’d also argue the comic-frame stylings were a bit much and got kind of tiresome after a while. I like what he was going for, but in practice it should have been dropped.
-Cheers
would love to see ang lee return to do this. i loved his take on the hulk. other than him, vince gillgan would be cool i’d imagine.
Disagree. We don’t need an artsy-fartsy Hulk movie again..it was a good experiment sure. But it shattered the test tubes. Just like I would HATE an artsy Bond film or Batman film. I’d hate another artsy Hulk film
I’m with Kinko thanks but no thanks Ang Lee, don’t call us, we’ll call you.
I write this here hoping that someone relevant at Hasbro sees it – the figures for this line are $10 per. That is way too much for a standard action figure and I say that as a person that has spent ridiculous amounts of money on your products for longer than I care to admit.
They look great though. I think my boy would love to have them and being a Marvel zombie from way back I’d love to see them in his hands at playtime.
1) Is this really the best place to air such concerns? Wouldn’t it be more productive to contact Hasbro directly?
2) I’ve had to cut my Transformers collecting down from completionist mode to just the ones I really like, so I definitely feel you pain, but there’s a bigger factor at play here than Hasbro being greedy and out of touch. Take a longer look around the toy aisle. It isn’t just the Avengers line, or even just Hasbro products. All plastic toys are obscenely overpriced these days – a half decent Lego set will run you at least 50 bucks! The unfortunate fact of the matter is, plastic is made from oil, and the price of oil is only going up. Plus today’s kids aren’t as interested in physical toys as past generations (and with the state of video games today, can you blame them?), and us adult collectors don’t nearly make up for it. So the toy companies can’t move the same volume of product they used to, and so the margin on individual items has to go up for them to keep turning a profit.
TLDR: yeah it sucks, but there are valid economic reasons for it.
Can’t picture a truly great stand alone Hulk movie. I think they definitely need to use the Hulk with their other heroes. Love the Hulk/Thor buddy cop movie idea.
Nobody’s got any illusions about the underlying commercial nature of superhero tentpoles, and Kevin Feige and Paul Gitter are both interested in making money, but in this case Feige seems to understand something that Gitter does not. That something is that as popular as he is, making a good Hulk movie is really, really difficult. They tried it from two completely different angles and both attempts had significant flaws. It’s great that they’re moving a lot of Hulk Hands this quarter and the Hulk-Out sequences in The Avengers produced a major uptick in the Audience Boner Ratio during test screenings or whatever, but finding a standalone story that connects with critics and audiences is a whole other kettle of fish. Then again maybe they could just hire Michael Bay to direct a 3 hour film full of supermodels that everyone hates yet it somehow makes a billion dollars. That seems like a pretty good business model.
P.S. Joss Whedon seems to understand something else that businessmen in general don’t, which is “less is more.” Look at his use of The Hulk here and another golden goose, Wolverine, in his Astonishing X-Men run. The fact that they appear sparingly (at least compared to the ruinous glut of appearances that preceded his work) actually makes them COOLER. Something to keep in mind.
I agree that the Hulk would work best in team up movies with other heroes, or build a movie around Shield with banner working with Shield and Hulking out at the right times.
I really wouldn’t mind another Hulk movie. I don’t care what others say The Incredible Hulk was great fun. I’d love to see Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader and Ty Burrell as Dr. Sampson…with superpowers. bring in Red Hulk and boom another multi-superhero film
I love the Hulk as a character but unless they’re willing to embrace the multiple versions of the character or go full-on cosmic, there’s just not a lot of meat on these poems. Even Ang’s take on the character ultimately boiled down to “Big Monster Here, Hulk Punch” (it was a cosmic energy cloud that was once his father, but still, punching solving things). Probably best to just keep him popping up in other people’s movies as big-green-punctuation on solid foundation.
If i remember correctly, Hulk beat the big cosmic energy cloud by letting go of his anger and letting his father feed of it, thus overwhelming him and leading to his ultimate demise….not by punching sever shades of sunday out of him.
It seems like a Hulk movie/franchise would really need a story that can Bruce Banner for most of the movie. That is kind of the problem. I have to image most people watch Hulk programs for the guy turning into a green monster and punching other monsters. I think it could work, however it is also going to be tough to make Bruce Banner interesting for ~60-70 minutes and find some plausible way for him to Hulk out and save the day two or three times in the movie without it being too formulaic. I’m interested to see Avengers (and a little annoyed that America is now getting movies a week after the rest of the world, thanks for that) and maybe it has a way that they can use Hulk on his own. Still, the premise seems like it will have to rely heavily on people caring enough about the movie where the title “character” doesn’t show up on screen for large portions of the movie. Am I entirely wrong on that?
-Cheers
The only way Marvel can pull off an Hulk movie is if Joss Whedon does it.
I love Incredible Hulk. It’s a film that just seems to get better each time I see it. Seeing it in the middle of the marathon showing yesterday cemented it for me in terms of being underrated. As for Avengers, I missed Ed Norton. I understand the politics at play behind the scenes, but as good as Ruffalo was, he just didn’t seem as right in the part.
Ang Lee’s Hulk was an abomination. I hated every moment of that film.
The Edward Norton re-take was much better, though far from perfect.
I wouldn’t be opposed to another Hulk film. Hopefully Whedon would be involved.
