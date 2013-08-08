Will Tom Hiddleston’s Loki torment the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

(CBR)

Tom Hiddleston isn”t in the “Avengers” sequel, so perhaps he”ll plague “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” instead.

The Loki actor spoke with Crave Online about appearing in the upcoming ABC televisin series, saying, “It would be something that would depend upon script and story but yeah, of course.”

Finding a place for the god of mischief makes sense, given his role in “killing” Agent Phil Coulson in “The Avengers”. Hiddleston said he”s talked with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”. co-creator Joss Whedon about the small-screen project already, so speculate away.

Another topic worth speculating about: the continued involvement of Cobie Smulders as “S.H.I.E.L.D.” higher-up Maria Hill. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about wanting to continue the role once her work on “How I Met Your Mother” is complete.

“I”m up for it, it”s just a matter of the direction that they decide to go with the show,” she said. “I don”t know how much they”ll be at the Command Center and how much they need me around. If it works out organically with the story line, then I”d be happy to come in but I truly don”t know.”

Whether she has more to say on “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Maria Hill at least has a role in the pilot episode. Speaking of which, that will be screened Sunday at Disney”s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.