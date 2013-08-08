Will Tom Hiddleston’s Loki torment the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

#Thor
and 08.08.13 5 years ago

(CBR)

Tom Hiddleston isn”t in the “Avengers” sequel, so perhaps he”ll plague “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” instead.

The Loki actor spoke with Crave Online about appearing in the upcoming ABC televisin series, saying, “It would be something that would depend upon script and story but yeah, of course.”

Finding a place for the god of mischief makes sense, given his role in “killing” Agent Phil Coulson in “The Avengers”. Hiddleston said he”s talked with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”. co-creator Joss Whedon about the small-screen project already, so speculate away.

Another topic worth speculating about: the continued involvement of Cobie Smulders as “S.H.I.E.L.D.” higher-up Maria Hill. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about wanting to continue the role once her work on “How I Met Your Mother” is complete.

“I”m up for it, it”s just a matter of the direction that they decide to go with the show,” she said. “I don”t know how much they”ll be at the Command Center and how much they need me around. If it works out organically with the story line, then I”d be happy to come in but I truly don”t know.”

Whether she has more to say on “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Maria Hill at least has a role in the pilot episode. Speaking of which, that will be screened Sunday at Disney”s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor
TAGSCOBIE SMULDERSMARIA HILLMarvel TelevisionMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDSHIELDSHIELD ABC televisionTHORTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP