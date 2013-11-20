Will Winona Ryder be returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2’

(CBR) Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are lining up to bring back the ghost with the most, but what about the ghost with the most”s most favorite mortal, Lydia? Up until now, there”s been no word on Winona Ryder”s involvement in the planned “Beetlejuice” sequel, but the actress” latest comments indicate she”s returning for the film.

“I”m kind of sworn to secrecy,” Ryder told The Daily Beast. “But it sounds like it might be happening.”

Ryder added that she”s aware the original film is “very precious” to fans, and that she would “never go near” a sequel if not for Burton and Keaton”s involvement.

“It”s not a remake,” she added. “It”s 27 years later. And I have to say, I love Lydia so much. She was such a huge part of me. I would be really interested in what she is doing 27 years later.”