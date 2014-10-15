William Hurt, Colin Morgan, and more cast in AMC’s ‘Humans’

10.15.14 4 years ago

AMC, the one-time home of “Breaking Bad” and current home of “The Walking Dead” and “Mad Men” has more news about today their latest series, “Humans.”  Filming is set to start in the UK this week and we now know the actors who will be starring in the eight-part drama.

The announced cast is William Hurt, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Goodman-Hill, Colin Morgan, Rebecca Front, Neil Maskell, and Gemma Chan.  Some of them will be playing humans, and some of them will be playing “synths,” which are human-like robots.

Based on a Swedish show called “Real Humans,” “Humans” is a science fiction series that takes place in a “parallel present” where families utilize robotic servants, synths, that are made to appear as real people.  Sometimes, however, at least some of the Synths do things “almost human” for reasons that people don't quite understand.  We are promised that there will be “chilling consequences” for at least one synth-owning family on the series.
“Humans” is a co-production between AMC, Channel 4, and Kudos.  It is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley.  There is no specific premiere date announced as of yet, merely that it will be on air in 2015.

