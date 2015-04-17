William Shatner’s ‘feud’ with Carrie Fisher spilled over into his reaction to ‘Force Awakens’

Carrie Fisher and William Shatner”s on-going feud has been well documented for years. The tongue-in-cheek rivalry began back in 2011 when William Shatner publicly declared Star Trek the superior universe. Carrie returned fire and the rest is history.

So of course Captain Kirk would take a couple of loving pot-shots at Princes Leia when the new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was revealed at Star Wars Celebration. It”d have been stranger if he hadn”t!

I heard Star Wars Celebration is happening. If Fisher is there tell her that her Nemesis sends his love. – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I see the rebel alliance slept in today and the Federation had to step in. #slackerrebels https://t.co/dri7Nbn8X5 – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Via Twitter

Oh and what was with that Han Solo line at the end? It sounded like it was lifted from the end of the Wizard of Oz! Toto we're home! ???? – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Via Twitter