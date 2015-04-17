William Shatner’s ‘feud’ with Carrie Fisher spilled over into his reaction to ‘Force Awakens’

#Carrie Fisher #Star Wars #Star Trek
04.17.15

Carrie Fisher and William Shatner”s on-going feud has been well documented for years. The tongue-in-cheek rivalry began back in 2011 when William Shatner publicly declared Star Trek the superior universe. Carrie returned fire and the rest is history.

So of course Captain Kirk would take a couple of loving pot-shots at Princes Leia when the new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was revealed at Star Wars Celebration. It”d have been stranger if he hadn”t!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Via Twitter

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Via Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carrie Fisher#Star Wars#Star Trek
TAGSCARRIE FISHERStar TrekStar Warstwitter feudwilliam shatner

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP