Wilmer Valderrama sinks his teeth into ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’

11.25.13 5 years ago
“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” continues to add to its cast. The latest actor to join the television series is Wilmer Valderrama. The actor is best known for his work on FOX series “That ’70s Show” and to the younger crowd as the voice of Handy Manny. On the new series he will be playing a crime lord named Carlos.
Set to air on El Rey Network early in 2014, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is being created by Robert Rodriguez based on his 1996 film of the same name. The film originally spawned two sequels, “From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money” and “From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter.”
Already signed for the television series are D.J. Cotrona, Zane Holtz, Jesse Garcia, Don Johnson, Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport, Brandon Soo Hoo, and Eiza Gonzalez. The official description of the series promises that it  “deepens the tone of the film, adds new characters and backstories and expands the Mesoamerican mythology behind the creatures inside the club.”
If you are at this point unfamiliar with the El Rey Network, do not fear, the network is only debuting nationally in December 2013. There is no specific date as of yet for the premiere of the “From Dusk Till Dawn” series.
Are you excited for the return of “From Dusk Till Dawn?” 

