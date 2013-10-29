Win a Pearl Jam ‘Lightning Bolt’ prize pack! Enter our giveaway contest

#Pearl Jam
10.29.13 5 years ago

Pearl Jam”s 10th studio album, the excellent “Lightning Bolt” is atop the Billboard 200 right now, but if you weren”t one of the people who bought it upon release last Tuesday, here”s your chance to win it for free on vinyl.

But wait, that”s not all!  In addition to the album, you will win a prize pack full of other Pearl Jam goodies:

Prize pack Includes:
– Limited edition vinyl copy of ‘Lightning Bolt’
– Limited edition Pearl Jam Blue Wrigley Stadium T-shirt (Size L)
– Lightning Bolt poster (Not featured in image)
– Lightning Bolt window decal (Not featured in image)
– Lighting Bolt sticker, Forestry Sticker, Handshake Sticker, and Wolf Sticker
– Don Pendleton ‘Lighting Bolt’ songs postcard set

Here”s how you enter:
*Retweet the below tweet about the contest AND follow me @HitfixMelinda

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


OR:
*Retweet the giveaway tweet and follow @Hitfix

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


RULES:  You must be a U.S. resident to win and your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Contest ends Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pearl Jam
TAGSGiveawayLightning Bolt prize packpearl jam

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP