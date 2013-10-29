Win a Pearl Jam ‘Lightning Bolt’ prize pack! Enter our giveaway contest

Pearl Jam”s 10th studio album, the excellent “Lightning Bolt” is atop the Billboard 200 right now, but if you weren”t one of the people who bought it upon release last Tuesday, here”s your chance to win it for free on vinyl.

But wait, that”s not all! In addition to the album, you will win a prize pack full of other Pearl Jam goodies:

Prize pack Includes:

– Limited edition vinyl copy of ‘Lightning Bolt’

– Limited edition Pearl Jam Blue Wrigley Stadium T-shirt (Size L)

– Lightning Bolt poster (Not featured in image)

– Lightning Bolt window decal (Not featured in image)

– Lighting Bolt sticker, Forestry Sticker, Handshake Sticker, and Wolf Sticker

– Don Pendleton ‘Lighting Bolt’ songs postcard set

Here”s how you enter:

*Retweet the below tweet about the contest AND follow me @HitfixMelinda

*Win an amazing Pearl Jam prize pack including their new album ‘LightningBolt’ on Vinyl. RT and Follow to enter http://t.co/z0stBmKHwV* – Melinda Newman (@HitfixMelinda) October 30, 2013

OR:

*Retweet the giveaway tweet and follow @Hitfix

Win an amazing Pearl Jam prize pack including their new album ‘Lightning Bolt’ on Vinyl. RT and Follow to enter http://t.co/8pwdg68vqs – HitFix (@HitFix) October 29, 2013

RULES: You must be a U.S. resident to win and your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Contest ends Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT