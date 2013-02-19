Win! Signed vinyl copy of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ new ‘Push the Sky Away’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds fans rejoiced this winter when it was announced that the legendary songwriter and his band had completed a new album, “Push the Sky Away.”

Now one of you may have an even bigger reason to cheer: HitFix is giving away an autographed vinyl copy of “Push the Sky Away” this week.

Check out the promotion below, share it basically everyone you know, and you could win!

“Push the Sky Away” hit stores today (Feb. 19) and you can buy it through iTunes here. The group is also supporting the set on the road, with a stop at the South By Southwest music conference plus tour dates below.

Watch Cave’s “We No Who U R” video here.

Read more about “Push the Sky Away” here.

Here are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ tour dates:

Mar 14: Dallas, TX McFarlin Memorial Auditorium, Southern Methodist University

Mar 16: Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Mar 17: Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

Mar 20: North Bethesda, MD The Music Center at Strathmore

Mar 22: Montreal, Canada Metropolis

Mar 23: Toronto, Canada Massey Hall

Mar 24: Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Mar 28: New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Mar 29: New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Apr 1: Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Apr 3: Denver, CO Ogden Theatre