Win 2 tickets to a Kanye West concert! Enter our giveaway contest

Kanye West kicks off his “Yeezus” tour this week, and HitFix is here to help you and a friend get into the concert.

We’re giving away TWO Kanye West show tickets, in a market of the grand prize winner’s choosing. Five runners-up will score a Yeezus concert tour poster, featured below.

There are two chances to enter:

1. Retweet the following embedded Tweet and Follow @HitFix

2. For a second, bonus entry, share the embedded Facebook Post and Like HitFix on Facebook

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.
Travel and accommodation are not included for the winning ticket. Any venue age restrictions apply. Entrants must live in the U.S., and their Twitter accounts cannot be set on private (otherwise, we can’t tell what and if you Tweet). Contest ends Oct. 18, 2013 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
 
Kendrick Lamar is on tap to open all dates, though a re-reunited A Tribe Called Quest and Pusha T are on for select shows.

“Yeezus” is West’s latest album, which arrived at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 charts and was led by single “Black Skinhead.” Check out all of the Kanye West 2013 tour dates below. For more tour info, head to Kanye West’s website.

10/19/13:    Seattle, WA    KeyArena
10/20/13:    Vancouver, B.C.    Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena 
10/22/13:    San Jose, CA    SAP Center
10/23/13:    Oakland, CA    Oracle Arena 
10/25/13:    Las Vegas, NV    MGM Grand Garden Arena 
10/26/13:    Los Angeles, CA        STAPLES Center 
10/28/13:    Los Angeles, CA        STAPLES Center 
11/01/13:    Anaheim, CA    Honda Center
11/03/13:    Denver, CO    Pepsi Center 
11/05/13:    Minneapolis, MN        Target Center 
11/07/13:    Chicago, IL    United Center 
11/08/13:    Columbus, OH    Nationwide Arena 
11/09/13:    Chicago, IL    United Center 
11/10/13:    Detroit, MI    Palace of Auburn Hills
11/12/13:    Toronto, Ont.    Air Canada Centre 
11/13/13:    Toronto, Ont.    Air Canada Centre 
11/14/13:    Montreal, Que.    Bell Centre 
11/16/13:    Philadelphia, PA        Wells Fargo Center 
11/17/13:    Boston, MA    TD Garden 
11/19/13:    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center 
11/20/13:    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center 
11/21/13:    Washington, DC        Verizon Center 
11/23/13:    New York, NY    Madison Square Garden 
11/24/13:    New York, NY    Madison Square Garden 
11/29/13:    Miami, FL    AmericanAirlines Arena 
11/30/13     Tampa, FL    Tampa Bay Times Forum 
12/01/13:    Atlanta, GA    Philips Arena 
12/05/13:    New Orleans, LA        New Orleans Arena 
12/06/13:    Dallas, TX    American Airlines Center
12/07/13:    Houston, TX    Toyota Center

