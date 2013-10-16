Win 2 tickets to a Kanye West concert! Enter our giveaway contest

Kanye West kicks off his “Yeezus” tour this week, and HitFix is here to help you and a friend get into the concert.

We’re giving away TWO Kanye West show tickets, in a market of the grand prize winner’s choosing. Five runners-up will score a Yeezus concert tour poster, featured below.

There are two chances to enter:

1. Retweet the following embedded Tweet and Follow @HitFix

#KanyeTix Win a ticket to the @KanyeWest concert closest to you. RT and Follow @HitFix to enter. Rules and Details at http://t.co/yDr19iS285 – HitFix (@HitFix) October 16, 2013

2. For a second, bonus entry, share the embedded Facebook Post and Like HitFix on Facebook

Travel and accommodation are not included for the winning ticket. Any venue age restrictions apply. Entrants must live in the U.S., and their Twitter accounts cannot be set on private (otherwise, we can’t tell what and if you Tweet). Contest ends Oct. 18, 2013 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Kendrick Lamar is on tap to open all dates, though a re-reunited A Tribe Called Quest and Pusha T are on for select shows.

“Yeezus” is West’s latest album, which arrived at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 charts and was led by single “Black Skinhead.” Check out all of the Kanye West 2013 tour dates below. For more tour info, head to Kanye West’s website.

10/19/13: Seattle, WA KeyArena

10/20/13: Vancouver, B.C. Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/22/13: San Jose, CA SAP Center

10/23/13: Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

10/25/13: Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/26/13: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

10/28/13: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

11/01/13: Anaheim, CA Honda Center

11/03/13: Denver, CO Pepsi Center

11/05/13: Minneapolis, MN Target Center

11/07/13: Chicago, IL United Center

11/08/13: Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

11/09/13: Chicago, IL United Center

11/10/13: Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

11/12/13: Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre

11/13/13: Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre

11/14/13: Montreal, Que. Bell Centre

11/16/13: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

11/17/13: Boston, MA TD Garden

11/19/13: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

11/20/13: Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

11/21/13: Washington, DC Verizon Center

11/23/13: New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/24/13: New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/29/13: Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

11/30/13 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

12/01/13: Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

12/05/13: New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

12/06/13: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

12/07/13: Houston, TX Toyota Center