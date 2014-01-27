Win two tickets to a Katy Perry concert of your choosing

UPDATE: WE HAVE OUR WINNER! CONGRATULATIONS TO ERICA B. FROM GARFIELD, NJ, WHO WON TWO TICKETS AND IS HEADED TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN THIS SUMMER.

In June, Katy Perry will be launching her Prismatic World Tour, and HitFix is giving away two tickets — one for you and one for a guest — to a tour stop of your choosing.

Capital Cities, Tegan and Sara and Kacey Musgraves will rotate as openers during the four-month North American stint, which kicks off on June 22 and runs through October. Of the concert setup, “The state-of-the art stage, specifically designed by Katy for The Prismatic World Tour, allows her to get closer to her fans than ever before,” says an AEG Live release.

The tour comes in support of Perry’s 2013 album “Prism.” Now, are you ready to roar, er, score?

There are three options — and three opportunities — to enter. Enter using any and/or all of the methods below:

Follow @HitFix on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:



//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Follow @katieaprincess on Twitter and ReTweet this tweet:



//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Like HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and tell us the name of your favorite Katy Perry song in the comments of this Facebook post.

Entrants must be 21+ and must be U.S. residents. This contest runs through 11:59 a.m. PST on Thursday, Jan. 30. 2014. Your Twitter account cannot be set on private. Transportation will NOT be provided. See the Official Rules for more contest details.

Here are Katy Perry’s The Prismatic World Tour dates:

06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

06/24 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *

06/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *

06/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena *

06/30 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum *

07/2 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center *

07/3 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *

07/9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center *

07/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

08/8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

08/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

08/11 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills ^

08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena ^

08/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

08/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center ^

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

08/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

08/23 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^

08/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre ^

08/28 – Saskatoon, SK @ Credit Union Centre ^

08/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

08/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place ^

09/1 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place ^

09/9 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

09/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

09/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center #

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center #

09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

09/23 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

09/25 – Glendale, AZ @ Jobing.com Arena #

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ EnergySolutions Arena #

09/30 – Denver, CO 2 Pepsi Center #

10/2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

10/3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

10/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum #

10/6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

10/8 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena #

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

10/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

*With Capital Cities

^ With Kasey Musgraves

# With Tegan and Sara

~ TBD

