Win two tickets to the 20th Anniversary screening of ‘The Rocketeer’ in LA

It’s been 20 years since “The Rocketeer” burst on the big screen and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Creature Features are bringing everyone back for a special anniversary screening at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood tomorrow night.Â In fact, “The Rocketeer” was the first film to premiere at the renovated show palace in 1991 so it’s also a celebration of two decades of El Capitan screenings.

The event will begin at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 21st.Â Tickets are still available at the El Capitan box office and here for $50 each.Â One lucky winner and their guest, however, will receive a pair of free tickets, but more on that below.

After a screening of an all-new print, Kevin Smith will moderate a Q&A featuring:

– Joe Johnston, director of The Rocketeer and the highly anticipated upcoming film Captain America: The First Avenger

– Bill Campbell (Cliff Secord), star of The Rocketeer

– Rick Baker, seven-time OscarÂ® winning makeup designer (Make-up creator for Lothar in The Rocketeer)

– Danny Bilson (“GoldenEye: Rogue Agent”) and Paul De Meo (“James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing)”, co-screenwriters of The Rocketeer

– William Stout (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Muppet Wizard of Oz”), renowned illustrator and close friend of Dave Stevens, the creator of The Rocketeer comics, will offer insight on transforming The Rocketeer from graphic novel to the big screen.

Following the Q&A there will be a special presentation of of props and costumes from “The Rocketeer” showcased at the nearby Hollywood Museum.Â The display was curated exclusively for this event by the Walt Disney Archives.

All event guests will have the opportunity to purchase specially created, commemorative Rocketeer merchandise from D23 and Creature Features, including:

– Hughes Industries giclee print: edition of 20

– Rocketeer poster: edition of 250

– Rocketeer black light poster: edition of 50

– Bulldog Cafe T-shirts

– Bull Dog CafÃ© mug

– Assorted logo pins

– Cirrus X-3 double pin set: edition size 500

– Bulldog CafÃ© Art Director’s Model: edition size 23

Now, do you live in Southern California and want a chance to win a pair of tickets?

Just answer the following question and E-mail your response to info@hitfix.com.Â A random winner will be selected from all entries received.Â All entries must be received by 6 PM PST.

Here’s the question:

What Oscar-nominated actress has starred in two of Joe Johnston’s films?

THANKS TO ALL WHO SUBMITTED! WE HAVE A WINNER AND THE CONTEST IS NOW CLOSED!